L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC (LLL)
01/16/2019 | 09:29am EST
177.595 USD   -0.32%
2018L3's growth strategy guided by credit rating risk
RE
L3 Technologies : Awarded U.S. Special Operations Command Contract for EOTech Optics

01/16/2019 | 09:29am EST

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) announced today that it has been awarded a $26.3 million contract from the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to provide close-quarters sights and clip-on magnifiers from its EOTech brand for the Miniature Aiming System-Day Optics suite. The award marks the continuation of a 17-year relationship between USSOCOM and EOTech.

Under this five-year indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract (with five option-years), EOTech will deliver an updated model of its holographic weapon sight and the G33 clip-on magnifier. All work will be performed at EOTech’s headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“We are extremely proud to continue to provide America’s tip-of-the-spear warriors with the most advanced holographic sights in the world,” said Jeff Miller, Corporate Senior Vice President and President of the ISR Systems business segment, which includes EOTech. “It’s a testament to L3’s commitment to quality that USSOCOM has once again competitively selected EOTech as their choice for battle optics.”

EOTech has provided Special Operations Forces with rugged and advanced holographic weapon sights since 2001.

A part of L3 Technologies’ Field Vision Systems sporting optics business area, EOTech delivers cutting-edge technology and products, including holographic sighting systems, magnified field optics, tactical lasers, and thermal imaging and night vision equipment. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality, ruggedized products for military, law enforcement and commercial markets around the world. Visit www.eotechgear.com to learn more.

L3 Technologies is an agile innovator and leading provider of global ISR, communications and networked systems, and electronic systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. With headquarters in New York City and approximately 31,000 employees worldwide, L3 develops advanced defense technologies and commercial solutions in pilot training, aviation security, night vision and EO/IR, weapons, maritime systems and space. The company reported 2017 sales of $9.6 billion.

To learn more about L3, please visit the company’s website at www.L3T.com. L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is routinely posted on the company’s website and is readily accessible.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are forward-looking statements. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to events or conditions or that include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “will,” “could” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth above involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statement, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the company’s Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking Statements included in the company’s recent filings, including Forms 10-K and 10-Q, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 166 M
EBIT 2018 1 135 M
Net income 2018 877 M
Debt 2018 2 239 M
Yield 2018 1,84%
P/E ratio 2018 15,74
P/E ratio 2019 15,33
EV / Sales 2018 1,59x
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 13 935 M
