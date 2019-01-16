L3 Technologies : Awarded U.S. Special Operations Command Contract for EOTech Optics

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) announced today that it has been awarded a
$26.3 million contract from the U.S. Special Operations Command
(USSOCOM) to provide close-quarters sights and clip-on magnifiers from
its EOTech brand for the Miniature Aiming System-Day Optics suite. The
award marks the continuation of a 17-year relationship between USSOCOM
and EOTech.
Under this five-year indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract
(with five option-years), EOTech will deliver an updated model of its
holographic weapon sight and the G33 clip-on magnifier. All work will be
performed at EOTech’s headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
“We are extremely proud to continue to provide America’s
tip-of-the-spear warriors with the most advanced holographic sights in
the world,” said Jeff Miller, Corporate Senior Vice President and
President of the ISR Systems business segment, which includes EOTech.
“It’s a testament to L3’s commitment to quality that USSOCOM has once
again competitively selected EOTech as their choice for battle optics.”
EOTech has provided Special Operations Forces with rugged and advanced
holographic weapon sights since 2001.
A part of L3 Technologies’ Field Vision Systems sporting optics business
area, EOTech delivers cutting-edge technology and products, including
holographic sighting systems, magnified field optics, tactical lasers,
and thermal imaging and night vision equipment. The company is dedicated
to providing high-quality, ruggedized products for military, law
enforcement and commercial markets around the world. Visit www.eotechgear.com
to learn more.
L3 Technologies is an agile innovator and leading provider of global
ISR, communications and networked systems, and electronic systems for
military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. With
headquarters in New York City and approximately 31,000 employees
worldwide, L3 develops advanced defense technologies and commercial
solutions in pilot training, aviation security, night vision and EO/IR,
weapons, maritime systems and space. The company reported 2017 sales of
$9.6 billion.
To learn more about L3, please visit the company’s website at www.L3T.com.
L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company
information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is
routinely posted on the company’s website and is readily accessible.
