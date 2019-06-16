L3 Technologies : Introduces Production-Ready C-130 Avionics Modernization Solution for International C-130 Platforms

L3 Technologies’ (NYSE:LLL) Integrated Aerospace Systems (IAS) business
announced today that it is offering a global C-130 Avionics
Modernization Program (AMP) solution based on a certified and fielded
U.S. Air Force C-130 avionics solution. The offered AMP avionics suite
and installation will leverage L3’s existing deliveries to satisfy the
avionics upgrade requirements of any C-130H users.
L3's C-130 avionics modernization solutions offer customers proven and affordable upgrades to meet international Communications, Navigation, Surveillance/Air Traffic Management standards.
“Having the only U.S. Air Force-certified solution that is flying in
both U.S. and international fleets today reduces risk, cost and
time-to-field for customers with mission-critical requirements,” said
Jon Piatt, Vice President and General Manager of L3’s Integrated
Aerospace Systems business area. “We work closely with the Warner Robins
Air Logistics Complex C-130 Foreign Military Sales program office and
look forward to offering this qualified and affordable upgrade solution.”
The production-ready modernization solution includes the integration of
a qualified commercial off-the-shelf Communications, Navigation,
Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) avionics suite that can be
installed on any C-130H variant at the L3 IAS facility in Waco, Texas.
L3 announced on June 6 a $499 million contract award from the U.S. Air
Force for upgrade of 176 C-130H aircraft for a program called C-130
Avionics Modernization Program Increment 2.
Interested customers can email the C-130 team at 130excellence@L3T.com,
or see our team at the Paris Air Show.
L3 has more than 65 years of experience as an aircraft systems
integrator, including modernizing avionics for C-130 aircraft in the
U.S. Air Force fleet and for international allies. The company’s
tailored C-130 solutions feature a modern cockpit, include open
architectures that can integrate avionics from leading providers and are
fully certified for airworthiness and CNS/ATM compliance. Learn more
about L3’s C-130 solutions at L3T.com/C130.
As part of L3’s ISR Systems business segment, L3 IAS facilities are
capable of retrofit, modernization and production for both fixed- and
rotary-wing aircraft, delivering a broad range of aerospace modification
and integration solutions to keep military, government and commercial
customers safe and mission-ready. The division supports aircraft of all
types, sizes and missions, with industry-leading capability to provide
complex aircraft conversions; maritime, ISR and airborne systems
missionization; depot fleet maintenance and modification; and highly
customized design, integration and certification of mission subsystems
and interiors.
With headquarters in New York City and approximately 31,000 employees
worldwide, L3 develops advanced defense technologies and commercial
solutions in pilot training, aviation security, night vision and EO/IR,
weapons, maritime systems and space. The company reported 2018 sales of
$10.2 billion. To learn more about L3, please visit the company’s
website at www.L3T.com.
