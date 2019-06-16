L3 Technologies : Introduces Production-Ready C-130 Avionics Modernization Solution for International C-130 Platforms

L3 Technologies’ (NYSE:LLL) Integrated Aerospace Systems (IAS) business announced today that it is offering a global C-130 Avionics Modernization Program (AMP) solution based on a certified and fielded U.S. Air Force C-130 avionics solution. The offered AMP avionics suite and installation will leverage L3’s existing deliveries to satisfy the avionics upgrade requirements of any C-130H users.

L3's C-130 avionics modernization solutions offer customers proven and affordable upgrades to meet international Communications, Navigation, Surveillance/Air Traffic Management standards.

“Having the only U.S. Air Force-certified solution that is flying in both U.S. and international fleets today reduces risk, cost and time-to-field for customers with mission-critical requirements,” said Jon Piatt, Vice President and General Manager of L3’s Integrated Aerospace Systems business area. “We work closely with the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex C-130 Foreign Military Sales program office and look forward to offering this qualified and affordable upgrade solution.”

The production-ready modernization solution includes the integration of a qualified commercial off-the-shelf Communications, Navigation, Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) avionics suite that can be installed on any C-130H variant at the L3 IAS facility in Waco, Texas.

L3 announced on June 6 a $499 million contract award from the U.S. Air Force for upgrade of 176 C-130H aircraft for a program called C-130 Avionics Modernization Program Increment 2.

Interested customers can email the C-130 team at 130excellence@L3T.com, or see our team at the Paris Air Show.

L3 has more than 65 years of experience as an aircraft systems integrator, including modernizing avionics for C-130 aircraft in the U.S. Air Force fleet and for international allies. The company’s tailored C-130 solutions feature a modern cockpit, include open architectures that can integrate avionics from leading providers and are fully certified for airworthiness and CNS/ATM compliance. Learn more about L3’s C-130 solutions at L3T.com/C130.

As part of L3’s ISR Systems business segment, L3 IAS facilities are capable of retrofit, modernization and production for both fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, delivering a broad range of aerospace modification and integration solutions to keep military, government and commercial customers safe and mission-ready. The division supports aircraft of all types, sizes and missions, with industry-leading capability to provide complex aircraft conversions; maritime, ISR and airborne systems missionization; depot fleet maintenance and modification; and highly customized design, integration and certification of mission subsystems and interiors.

With headquarters in New York City and approximately 31,000 employees worldwide, L3 develops advanced defense technologies and commercial solutions in pilot training, aviation security, night vision and EO/IR, weapons, maritime systems and space. The company reported 2018 sales of $10.2 billion. To learn more about L3, please visit the company’s website at www.L3T.com.

