L3 Technologies : Unveils Newly Expanded Multi-Purpose Pilot Training Center

Today, L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) celebrated the opening of its expanded
L3 Arlington Training Center facility in Arlington, Texas. The
multi-purpose training center provides world-leading simulation and
instruction for both military and commercial pilots, as well as
state-of-the-art classroom facilities.
L3 Technologies sector President Leonard Genna (center) celebrated the opening of a pilot training and simulation facility expansion in Arlington, Texas, with Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams (right), and builder Craig Morris, Senior Vice President, Cadence McShane. The facility doubles L3’s pilot training and simulation capacity in Arlington. (Photo: Business Wire)
“This facility exemplifies L3’s commitment to delivering world-class
training and simulation to our military and commercial aviation
customers,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s Chairman, Chief Executive
Officer and President. “We are at the forefront of the growing
outsourcing trend, with innovative, scalable and affordable options that
address the global demand for highly trained pilots and aviation
professionals.”
The new multi-purpose training center expansion adds approximately
40,000 square feet, more than doubling the size of the high bay
facility. The expansion includes room for six additional full-flight
simulators, classrooms incorporating augmented and virtual reality, and
customer-dedicated spaces. Serving both domestic and international
customers, the center is near the Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International
Airport, which affords easy travel access and convenient hotel
accommodations for students. The Arlington expansion complements L3’s
soon-to-open London Training Center that will support nearby Gatwick
Airport with state-of-the-art pilot training and simulation.
“We are excited to offer this expanded multi-purpose facility to greatly
enhance our training capability in Arlington,” said Lenny Genna,
President of L3 Link Training & Simulation, which is part of L3’s
Electronic Systems business segment. “This is the right time for L3 to
invest in the advancement of flight training for aircraft, helicopter
and unmanned vehicle pilots. New training and simulation technologies,
combined with a well-designed infrastructure, provide an ideal
environment to deliver the best flight training experience for our
customers.”
L3 Link Training & Simulation is a world leader in providing platform
operators and maintainers with total training solutions that improve
training effectiveness and efficiency and lower life-cycle costs in a
secure cyber environment. L3 Link’s innovative solutions provide a full
spectrum of state-of-the-art training technologies, including
high-fidelity immersive simulations, as well as distributed academic and
interactive courseware. The company, headquartered in Arlington, Texas,
has delivered military and commercial training systems to customer
locations throughout North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and
the Pacific Rim. For more information, please visit the company’s
website at www.Link.com.
L3 Technologies is an agile innovator and leading provider of global
ISR, communications and networked systems, and electronic systems for
military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. With
headquarters in New York City and approximately 31,000 employees
worldwide, L3 develops advanced defense technologies and commercial
solutions in pilot training, aviation security, night vision and EO/IR,
weapons, maritime systems and space. The company reported 2017 sales of
$9.6 billion.
To learn more about L3, please visit the company’s website at www.L3T.com.
L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company
information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is
routinely posted on the company’s website and is readily accessible.
