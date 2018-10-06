L3 Technologies : Unveils Newly Expanded Multi-Purpose Pilot Training Center

– Facility Doubles in Size to Address Demand for Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Helicopter and Unmanned Systems Pilot Training –

Today, L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) celebrated the opening of its expanded L3 Arlington Training Center facility in Arlington, Texas. The multi-purpose training center provides world-leading simulation and instruction for both military and commercial pilots, as well as state-of-the-art classroom facilities.

“This facility exemplifies L3’s commitment to delivering world-class training and simulation to our military and commercial aviation customers,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We are at the forefront of the growing outsourcing trend, with innovative, scalable and affordable options that address the global demand for highly trained pilots and aviation professionals.”

The new multi-purpose training center expansion adds approximately 40,000 square feet, more than doubling the size of the high bay facility. The expansion includes room for six additional full-flight simulators, classrooms incorporating augmented and virtual reality, and customer-dedicated spaces. Serving both domestic and international customers, the center is near the Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport, which affords easy travel access and convenient hotel accommodations for students. The Arlington expansion complements L3’s soon-to-open London Training Center that will support nearby Gatwick Airport with state-of-the-art pilot training and simulation.

“We are excited to offer this expanded multi-purpose facility to greatly enhance our training capability in Arlington,” said Lenny Genna, President of L3 Link Training & Simulation, which is part of L3’s Electronic Systems business segment. “This is the right time for L3 to invest in the advancement of flight training for aircraft, helicopter and unmanned vehicle pilots. New training and simulation technologies, combined with a well-designed infrastructure, provide an ideal environment to deliver the best flight training experience for our customers.”

L3 Link Training & Simulation is a world leader in providing platform operators and maintainers with total training solutions that improve training effectiveness and efficiency and lower life-cycle costs in a secure cyber environment. L3 Link’s innovative solutions provide a full spectrum of state-of-the-art training technologies, including high-fidelity immersive simulations, as well as distributed academic and interactive courseware. The company, headquartered in Arlington, Texas, has delivered military and commercial training systems to customer locations throughout North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Pacific Rim. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.Link.com.

L3 Technologies is an agile innovator and leading provider of global ISR, communications and networked systems, and electronic systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. With headquarters in New York City and approximately 31,000 employees worldwide, L3 develops advanced defense technologies and commercial solutions in pilot training, aviation security, night vision and EO/IR, weapons, maritime systems and space. The company reported 2017 sales of $9.6 billion.

