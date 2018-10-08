L3 Technologies : to Deliver Modernized ISR Sensors With Next-Generation Accuracy

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) announced today that it has been awarded an
indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract valued at up to
$454 million from the U.S. Army for the next-generation WESCAM MX™-10D
electro-optical/infrared and laser designator (EO/IR/LD) sensor suite.
These modernized ISR systems operate from the Army’s Tactical Unmanned
Air Systems Shadow UAV (RQ-7Bv2) and provide an advanced capability to
collect critical information for use by all members of an air-ground
maneuver team. This is a five-year contract, with an option for the U.S.
Army to extend for an additional five years.
This contract for the U.S. Army Shadow UAV Program is the largest ISR contract in the history of L3 WESCAM. The MX™-10D (pictured) will be produced by L3 WESCAM USA in Pittsburgh, Pa., and L3 WESCAM in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)
“L3’s WESCAM imaging and targeting turrets deliver the highest-precision
situational awareness to our customers to help them overcome emerging
regional and global threats,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We are focused on
developing new state-of-the-art multi-domain C6ISR technologies in
support of the U.S. Army’s Modernization Strategy.”
“The MX-10D is proven and successfully operational on the Shadow,” added
Jeff Miller, Corporate Senior Vice President and President of ISR
Systems. “This win secures L3’s prime position on a major platform in
the UAV space and expands our growth opportunities for international
EO/IR users considering surveillance and targeting upgrades.”
L3 will continue to invest in research and development as the U.S. Army
will be evaluating options for its next-generation Future Tactical
Unmanned Aircraft System (FTUAS) program, the replacement for Shadow,
targeted for 2025.
L3 Technologies is an agile innovator and leading provider of global
ISR, communications and networked systems, and electronic systems for
military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. With
headquarters in New York City and approximately 31,000 employees
worldwide, L3 develops advanced defense technologies and commercial
solutions in pilot training, aviation security, night vision and EO/IR,
weapons, maritime systems and space. The company reported 2017 sales of
$9.6 billion.
To learn more about L3, please visit the company’s website at www.L3T.com.
L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company
information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is
routinely posted on the company’s website and is readily accessible.
