News Summary

L3 Technologies : to Deliver Modernized ISR Sensors With Next-Generation Accuracy

10/08/2018 | 02:05pm CEST

WESCAM MX™-10D Selected for the U.S. Army’s Shadow UAV

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) announced today that it has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract valued at up to $454 million from the U.S. Army for the next-generation WESCAM MX™-10D electro-optical/infrared and laser designator (EO/IR/LD) sensor suite. These modernized ISR systems operate from the Army’s Tactical Unmanned Air Systems Shadow UAV (RQ-7Bv2) and provide an advanced capability to collect critical information for use by all members of an air-ground maneuver team. This is a five-year contract, with an option for the U.S. Army to extend for an additional five years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005204/en/

This contract for the U.S. Army Shadow UAV Program is the largest ISR contract in the history of L3 ...

This contract for the U.S. Army Shadow UAV Program is the largest ISR contract in the history of L3 WESCAM. The MX™-10D (pictured) will be produced by L3 WESCAM USA in Pittsburgh, Pa., and L3 WESCAM in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

“L3’s WESCAM imaging and targeting turrets deliver the highest-precision situational awareness to our customers to help them overcome emerging regional and global threats,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We are focused on developing new state-of-the-art multi-domain C6ISR technologies in support of the U.S. Army’s Modernization Strategy.”

“The MX-10D is proven and successfully operational on the Shadow,” added Jeff Miller, Corporate Senior Vice President and President of ISR Systems. “This win secures L3’s prime position on a major platform in the UAV space and expands our growth opportunities for international EO/IR users considering surveillance and targeting upgrades.”

L3 will continue to invest in research and development as the U.S. Army will be evaluating options for its next-generation Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (FTUAS) program, the replacement for Shadow, targeted for 2025.

L3 Technologies is an agile innovator and leading provider of global ISR, communications and networked systems, and electronic systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. With headquarters in New York City and approximately 31,000 employees worldwide, L3 develops advanced defense technologies and commercial solutions in pilot training, aviation security, night vision and EO/IR, weapons, maritime systems and space. The company reported 2017 sales of $9.6 billion.

To learn more about L3, please visit the company’s website at www.L3T.com. L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is routinely posted on the company’s website and is readily accessible.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are forward-looking statements. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to events or conditions or that include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “will,” “could” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth above involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statement, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the company’s Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking Statements included in the company’s recent filings, including Forms 10-K and 10-Q, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

.


© Business Wire 2018
