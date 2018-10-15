Log in
L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC (LLL)
What's News : Business & Finance

10/15/2018

Harris and L3 Technologies Inc. plan to combine in the largest-ever defense merger, as companies in the industry scramble to take advantage of rising Pentagon budgets.

The decline in U.S. stocks has brought the performance of domestic and foreign markets closer after a period of divergence.

Asset prices in Brazil rose after the first round of presidential elections.

Sears was preparing to file for chapter 11 protection late Sunday or early Monday, a reckoning that would crystallize years of losses at the retailer.

Large pension funds are snapping up Wall Street protection against a market crash, but it isn't clear the products will help limit losses in the current pullback.

A decade after Bank of America bought Merrill Lynch, the lender has failed to capture the benefits of a deal-making boom that has lifted its Wall Street rivals.

SoftBank is increasingly poised to help WeWork and other multibillion-dollar startups in Silicon Valley stave off IPOs.

Shares of Anaplan, a business-planning-software company rose 43% in their first day of trading Friday to close at $24.30.

Apple's music-streaming service will display lyrics drawn from online music encyclopedia Genius.

Hedge funds that specialize in distressed investing are buying up New York taxi medallions.

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 182 M
EBIT 2018 1 143 M
Net income 2018 831 M
Debt 2018 2 077 M
Yield 2018 1,64%
P/E ratio 2018 18,03
P/E ratio 2019 17,04
EV / Sales 2018 1,71x
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capitalization 15 335 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 243 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralph G. D'Ambrosio Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul J. De Lia Chief Technology Officer
Lewis Kramer Independent Director
Claude R. Canizares Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC-1.05%15 288
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.61%103 508
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION2.05%92 913
GENERAL DYNAMICS-5.70%57 165
RAYTHEON2.04%54 482
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-1.48%51 823
