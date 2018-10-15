What's News : Business & Finance

Harris and L3 Technologies Inc. plan to combine in the largest-ever defense merger, as companies in the industry scramble to take advantage of rising Pentagon budgets.

The decline in U.S. stocks has brought the performance of domestic and foreign markets closer after a period of divergence.

Asset prices in Brazil rose after the first round of presidential elections.

Sears was preparing to file for chapter 11 protection late Sunday or early Monday, a reckoning that would crystallize years of losses at the retailer.

Large pension funds are snapping up Wall Street protection against a market crash, but it isn't clear the products will help limit losses in the current pullback.

A decade after Bank of America bought Merrill Lynch, the lender has failed to capture the benefits of a deal-making boom that has lifted its Wall Street rivals.

SoftBank is increasingly poised to help WeWork and other multibillion-dollar startups in Silicon Valley stave off IPOs.

Shares of Anaplan, a business-planning-software company rose 43% in their first day of trading Friday to close at $24.30.

Apple's music-streaming service will display lyrics drawn from online music encyclopedia Genius.

Hedge funds that specialize in distressed investing are buying up New York taxi medallions.