L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
07/31 07:40:38 am
178.85 USD   +3.24%
07:29aL3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES : 2Q Adjusted Profit Beats Forecasts
DJ
06:50aL3HARRIS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31aL3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
L3Harris Technologies : 2Q Adjusted Profit Beats Forecasts

07/31/2020 | 07:29am EDT

By Matt Grossman

L3Harris Technologies Inc. on Friday reported higher revenue in the latest quarter compared with last year's equivalent period, which pre-dated the merger of Harris Corp. and L3 Technologies that closed on June 29, 2019.

The Melbourne, Fla.-based aerospace and defence company said that during the coronavirus pandemic, revenue from its U.S. government sales have been relatively consistent, but added that the pandemic's effects on revenue for its commercial products, such as flight-training systems, might be less predictable.

L3Harris's profit in the quarter was $278 million, or $1.30 a share.

On an adjusted basis, the company's second-quarter profit was $2.83 a share. Analysts were expecting second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.61, according to FactSet.

The company's second-quarter revenue was $4.45 billion. Analysts had forecast revenue of $4.46 billion.

In the second quarter of 2019, before the merger, the company had a profit of $268 million, or $2.21 a share, on revenue of $1.87 billion.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 549 M - -
Net income 2020 1 569 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 638 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 37 395 M 37 395 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,27x
EV / Sales 2021 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 234,84 $
Last Close Price 173,23 $
Spread / Highest target 51,2%
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William M. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Vice Chairman, President & Chief Operating Officer
Jesus Malave CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Omar Fathi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ross Niebergall Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.45%37 395
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.53%106 707
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-34.95%86 671
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-8.35%54 350
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.59%42 615
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-10.59%21 148
