L3Harris Technologies : 2Q Adjusted Profit Beats Forecasts

By Matt Grossman

L3Harris Technologies Inc. on Friday reported higher revenue in the latest quarter compared with last year's equivalent period, which pre-dated the merger of Harris Corp. and L3 Technologies that closed on June 29, 2019.

The Melbourne, Fla.-based aerospace and defence company said that during the coronavirus pandemic, revenue from its U.S. government sales have been relatively consistent, but added that the pandemic's effects on revenue for its commercial products, such as flight-training systems, might be less predictable.

L3Harris's profit in the quarter was $278 million, or $1.30 a share.

On an adjusted basis, the company's second-quarter profit was $2.83 a share. Analysts were expecting second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.61, according to FactSet.

The company's second-quarter revenue was $4.45 billion. Analysts had forecast revenue of $4.46 billion.

In the second quarter of 2019, before the merger, the company had a profit of $268 million, or $2.21 a share, on revenue of $1.87 billion.

