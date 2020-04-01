L3Harris Technologies : Awarded $23 Million Contract With U.S. Space Force

By Dave Sebastian



L3Harris Technologies Inc. said it received a $23 million contract with the U.S. Space Force's Space and Missile Systems Center to work on sustainment services for space domain-awareness sensors, battle management command and control capabilities.

The Maintenance of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities contract has an estimated value of $1.2 billion over 10 years, the company said Wednesday. The program is a follow-on to the Systems Engineering and Sustainment Integrator program that the company won in 2002.

