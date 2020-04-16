L3Harris Technologies : Contributing $2 Million and Other Assistance for COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Efforts

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is contributing $2 million and providing additional equipment and resources to organizations involved in COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts around the world.

L3Harris is providing funds to COVID-19 Response and Recovery Funds administered by local United Way agencies and the American Red Cross, as well as providing a 2X match to employee designated gifts to these and other organizations. The funds support initiatives globally, with special emphasis on regions where L3Harris has a significant presence.

The company also is donating thousands of protective suits for a hospital in Virginia, contributing masks to a medical group in New York and is making grants available to eligible employees impacted in the wake of COVID-19.

Company engineers and scientists are working jointly with University of Utah Health to manufacture positive air pressure respirators to keep hospital staff safe, producing medical grade components for respirators for Parkview Health in Indiana, volunteering to create STEM-oriented online educational videos for out-of-school students, and supporting other relief initiatives.

“Combatting COVID-19 requires a global effort, and we are focused on keeping our employees safe, helping our customers sustain their critical services and supporting efforts to combat the virus’ spread,” said William M. Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “I am especially proud of the dedication our employees have exhibited during this trying period, and remain committed to supporting them, our customers and those on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.”

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. L3Harris.com.

