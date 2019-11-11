L3Harris Technologies : Honors Veterans with Nationwide Day of Service; Launches New Company-wide Volunteer Initiative

Highlights:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) today honored our Nation’s veterans by hosting 50 service events around the country and launching its new, company-wide employee volunteer initiative.

More than 3,000 L3Harris employees assembled over 30,000 support packages, including care kits for veterans, thank you notes to active military and first responders, meal kits for students and hygiene kits for senior citizens.

Along with honoring veterans, the service projects kicked off the company’s LIFT (L3Harris Investing For Tomorrow) initiative. LIFT integrates legacy L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation volunteer initiatives into a single, robust platform focused on supporting STEM education, mission aligned and community organizations.

“We owe a tremendous debt to our Nation’s veterans, including 6,500 at L3Harris, for serving our country and protecting the freedoms we all cherish,” said William M. Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “It is only appropriate that we launch our LIFT service initiative on Veterans Day in their honor.”

L3Harris has a 50-plus year legacy supporting education and community organizations – donating millions of dollars and volunteering thousands of hours annually. LIFT strengthens and extends L3Harris’ legacy of philanthropy by providing a platform that helps employees focus their efforts on causes where they can have the greatest impact and organizations with the greatest need.

The LIFT initiative features an online portal that helps match employees with organizations in need. LIFT volunteers make a difference in the community through a variety of projects, such as STEM mentoring, disaster relief, Habitat for Humanity home building, veteran and first responder support initiatives, supply drives and packing events.

