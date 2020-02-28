L3Harris Technologies : Increases Quarterly Dividend 13 Percent

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 85 cents per share on the common stock, payable March 27, 2020, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 13, 2020.

“This 13% dividend increase, on top of the 10% increase announced this past July, reflects our confidence in strong free cash flow generation and a commitment to drive value for shareholders,” said William M. Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The declaration of dividends and the amount thereof will depend on a number of factors, including the company's financial condition, capital requirements, cash flow, results of operations, future business prospects and other factors. There can be no assurances that the company's cash dividend rate will continue to increase.

