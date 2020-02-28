L3Harris Technologies : Increases Quarterly Dividend 13 Percent

Log in
02/28/2020 | 02:19pm EST

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 85 cents per share on the common stock, payable March 27, 2020, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 13, 2020.

“This 13% dividend increase, on top of the 10% increase announced this past July, reflects our confidence in strong free cash flow generation and a commitment to drive value for shareholders,” said William M. Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements about the company’s financial outlook, including free cash flow generation, and commitment to drive value for shareholders are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The declaration of dividends and the amount thereof will depend on a number of factors, including the company’s financial condition, capital requirements, cash flow, results of operations, future business prospects and other factors. There can be no assurances that the company’s cash dividend rate will continue to increase. Other factors that may impact the company's results and forward-looking statements may be disclosed in the company's filings with the SEC. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 163 M
EBIT 2020 3 214 M
Net income 2020 1 912 M
Debt 2020 6 053 M
Yield 2020 1,60%
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,65x
EV / Sales2021 2,49x
Capitalization 44 642 M
Chart L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 257,72  $
Last Close Price 201,94  $
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William M. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Vice Chairman, President & Chief Operating Officer
Jesus Malave CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Omar Fathi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ross Niebergall Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.29%44 642
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-11.74%113 208
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.23%108 433
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-2.81%55 583
RAYTHEON-8.85%53 812
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-2.72%48 009
