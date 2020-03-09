Log in
L3Harris Technologies : Introduces New Reflector Antenna Tailored for Smallsat Missions

03/09/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Highlights:

  • One-third smaller and 50% lighter than legacy solutions
  • Leverages proven space antenna technology
  • Optimized for high-production manufacturing rates

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has introduced a new small satellite reflector antenna that will help decrease the size, weight and overall time to produce smallsats.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005287/en/

L3Harris Technologies Smallsat Perimeter Truss Reflector Antenna (Photo: Business Wire)

Lighter and more compact than legacy designs, the new Smallsat Perimeter Truss (SPT) leverages L3Harris’ advanced Perimeter Truss design, while optimizing its mass to make the unit lighter and smaller to package onto small satellites. Offered in diameters up to four meters, and specifically designed for use on smallsat platforms, the Ka-band SPT is one-third the size and 50% the weight of previous designs. When stowed, the reflector is about the size of a commercial office fire extinguisher.

“Smallsats are playing a more important role in space and industry must continue to develop ways to make every satellite component smaller and lighter to keep pace with production and mission requirements,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “We have done that with the new Smallsat Perimeter Truss – enabling L3Harris to package large high-gain antennas onto smaller satellite platforms.”

L3Harris will showcase its latest reflector antenna offering in booth 601 at the SATELLITE 2020 conference March 9-12 in Washington, D.C.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
