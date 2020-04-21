Log in
L3Harris Technologies : to Announce First Quarter Results on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

04/21/2020 | 06:11pm EDT

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its first quarter calendar year 2020 financial results.

The dial-in numbers for the teleconference will be posted prior to the call date on the company’s website at https://www.l3harris.com/investors. Please allow at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. Participants will be directed to an operator. Attendees are encouraged to listen via webcast, and view management’s supporting slide presentation, which will be broadcast live at https://www.l3harris.com/investors. A recording of the call will be available on the L3Harris website, beginning at approximately 1 p.m. (ET) on May 5.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. L3Harris.com.


© Business Wire 2020
