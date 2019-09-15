Log in
L3Harris Technologies : Completes Sale of Harris Night Vision Business to Elbit Systems of America

09/15/2019 | 02:01am EDT

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) today completed the previously announced sale of the Harris Night Vision business to Elbit Systems of America, LLC (ESA) for $350 million in cash. Proceeds from the transaction will be used to pre-fund the L3Harris pension.

L3Harris divested the business as part of the regulatory process relating to the merger of Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies in June 2019. L3Harris retained the legacy L3 Warrior Mission Solutions business that develops and manufactures fully qualified, advanced night vision and electro-optical systems and components for the U.S military, law enforcement, first responder agencies and allied nations across the globe.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about use of proceeds from the transaction are forward-looking and involve risk and uncertainties. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
