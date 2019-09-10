Log in
L3Harris Technologies : Introduces New Medium-Sized Robotic System for Security Operations in Urban and Space-Constrained Environments

0
09/10/2019 | 04:31am EDT

Highlights:

  • T4™ robotic system ideal for HAZMAT, EOD and SWAT missions
  • First medium-sized robot with human-like dexterity, haptic feedback from arm to remote controller
  • Smaller, lighter T4 provides same ruggedness as company’s larger, military-grade T7™ robot

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has introduced a new medium-sized robot ideal for security operations in urban and space-constrained environments – such as hazardous material (HAZMAT) cleanup, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) and special weapons and tactics (SWAT) missions. The company is conducting hands-on demonstrations of the prototype robot at its stand, #S-7 310, during DSEI 2019, September 10-13 in London.

The T4 robotic system provides operators with unmatched capabilities in a compact, rugged package. Its integrated controller interface provides ease of use for operators and unmatched command and control.

L3Harris’ robot provides operators with human-like dexterity and haptic force feedback from the robot arm to the remote-control handgrip – a first-of-its-kind capability for a medium-sized robot. This built-in precision control and dexterity shorten task completion time and improve mission effectiveness. A rugged track system provides outstanding mobility and maneuverability required for small spaces, which uniquely positions T4 for security and police forces worldwide.

A variety of attachments enable use of standard-issue sensors, disruptors and tools that support a wide range of missions, including the ability to disable and defeat improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in urban environments inside tight spaces, such as automobiles, buses, trains and aircraft.

“T4 brings life-saving technology to the medium-sized robotics market and reaffirms the importance of highly reliable, precise and easy-to-use systems for security forces worldwide,” said Ed Zoiss, President, L3Harris Space and Airborne Systems. “T4 combines strength, reach, intuitive control and robustness to deliver uncompromised performance anywhere – even in the most challenging urban environments.”

L3Harris has been supporting U.K. customers for more than 100 years. The company has about 2,000 employees in 21 locations throughout the U.K., supporting a variety of government and commercial programs.

L3Harris’ Space and Airborne Systems segment provides space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense; avionics; and electronic warfare solutions.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 286 M
EBIT 2020 3 103 M
Net income 2020 2 187 M
Debt 2020 6 464 M
Yield 2020 1,56%
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,75x
EV / Sales2021 2,59x
Capitalization 46 626 M
Chart L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
L3Harris Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 234,40  $
Last Close Price 208,82  $
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,22%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC55.08%46 626
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION25.55%115 352
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION47.63%109 164
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION50.17%62 226
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION19.63%55 519
RAYTHEON23.51%53 050
