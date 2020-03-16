Log in
LA DORIA S.P.A.

(LD)
La Doria S p A : DATE OF DIVIDEND PAYMENT - SUPPLEMENT TO THE PRESS RELEASE OF MARCH 13, 2020

03/16/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

LA DORIA: DATE OF DIVIDEND PAYMENT - SUPPLEMENT TO THE PRESS RELEASE OF MARCH 13, 2020

Angri (SA), March 16, 2020 - With reference to the press release issued on 13.03.2020, it should be noted that, in accordance with the provisions of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., the dividend will be payable from July 8, 2020 (and not from July 3 as erroneously reported). The shares will be listed ex-dividend from July 6, 2020, with dividend coupon No. 20. The right to receive dividend payment will be established based on the evidence of accounts as indicated by Article 83-quater, paragraph 3 of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24.02.1998, as of the conclusion of the accounting day of July 7, 2020 (record date).

As stated in the press release of March 13, 2020, the Board of Directors will propose to the Shareholders' AGM the distribution to shareholders of a gross dividend of Euro 0.18 per share, for a total pay-out of Euro 5,580,000.

Contact:

Patrizia Lepere

Investor & Media Relations Manager-Corporate Affairs

Tel. 0039-081-5166260 cell. 340/9673931

E-mail: patrizia.lepere@gruppoladoria.it

Website: www.gruppoladoria.it

Disclaimer

La Doria S.p.A. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 18:40:23 UTC
