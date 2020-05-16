La Doria S p A : Non-presentation of minority slates for appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors See Attachment View research

PRESS RELEASE

LA DORIA - Non-presentation of minority slates for appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors.

Angri (Sa), May 16, 2020 - With reference to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of La Doria S.p.A. called in first call for June 10, 2020 and, if necessary, in second call for June 11, 2020, it should be noted that, as at today's date only the slates of the majority shareholders for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors have been filed, pursuant to Article 144-sexies, paragraph 5 of Consob Issuers' Regulation 11971/1999, the deadline for the submission of the slates of candidates is extended to May 19, 2020 by 5PM and the shareholding threshold required for the submission of the slates is reduced from 2.5% to 1.25%.

In this regard, such slates, accompanied by the documentation required by the By-Laws and the applicable regulation, should be filed at the registered office of the Company, by sending an email to the certified email address: affari.societari@pec.ladoria.it.

The slates filed for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors will be made available at the registered office, on the 1info storage mechanism at www.1info.itand on the company's website at www.gruppoladoria.it,in the Investor Relations/Shareholders/Shareholders' Meeting section, as per the applicable regulation.

