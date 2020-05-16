Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  La Doria S.p.A.    LD   IT0001055521

LA DORIA S.P.A.

(LD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

La Doria S p A : Non-presentation of minority slates for appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors See Attachment View research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/16/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

LA DORIA - Non-presentation of minority slates for appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors.

Angri (Sa), May 16, 2020 - With reference to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of La Doria S.p.A. called in first call for June 10, 2020 and, if necessary, in second call for June 11, 2020, it should be noted that, as at today's date only the slates of the majority shareholders for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors have been filed, pursuant to Article 144-sexies, paragraph 5 of Consob Issuers' Regulation 11971/1999, the deadline for the submission of the slates of candidates is extended to May 19, 2020 by 5PM and the shareholding threshold required for the submission of the slates is reduced from 2.5% to 1.25%.

In this regard, such slates, accompanied by the documentation required by the By-Laws and the applicable regulation, should be filed at the registered office of the Company, by sending an email to the certified email address: affari.societari@pec.ladoria.it.

The slates filed for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors will be made available at the registered office, on the 1info storage mechanism at www.1info.itand on the company's website at www.gruppoladoria.it,in the Investor Relations/Shareholders/Shareholders' Meeting section, as per the applicable regulation.

La Doria, a company listed on the MTA, STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, is the leading European producer of processed pulses and peeled and chopped tomatoes on the retail channel and among the leading Italian producers of fruit juices and beverages. La Doria is also the leading producer in Europe of private label ready-made sauces.

Revenues in 2019 totalled Euro 717.6 million, of which over 95% generated by the private label segment (retail chain brands), with customers such as Carrefour, Selex and Conad in Italy and Tesco, Sainsbury, Morrisons and Waitrose on foreign markets, which represent the main commercial outlet for the Group.

Contact:

Patrizia Lepere

Investor & Media Relations Manager

La Doria S.p.A.

Tel. 081/5166260

Cell.: 340/9673931

Email: patrizia.lepere@gruppoladoria.it

Website: www.gruppoladoria.it

Disclaimer

La Doria S.p.A. published this content on 16 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2020 16:30:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LA DORIA S.P.A.
12:31pLA DORIA S P A : Non-presentation of minority slates for appointment of the Boar..
PU
05/14LA DORIA S P A : Publication of the 2020 First Quarter Report See Attachment Vie..
PU
05/13LA DORIA S P A : Board of Directors approves Q1 2020 report
PU
04/30LA DORIA S P A : Publication of documents for the Extraordinary and Ordinary Sha..
PU
03/30LA DORIA S P A : Publication of Annual Financial Statements as at 31 December 20..
PU
03/23LA DORIA S P A : Purchase of treasury shares See Attachment View research
PU
03/16LA DORIA S P A : Date of dividend payment - supplement to the press release of m..
PU
03/13LA DORIA S P A : Board of Directors approves 2019 Annual Accounts and the new 20..
PU
03/09LA DORIA S P A : Purchase of treasury shares See Attachment View research
PU
03/03LA DORIA S P A : Allegato 3F - Acquisto azioni proprie Febbraio 2020
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 732 M
EBIT 2020 37,9 M
Net income 2020 28,1 M
Debt 2020 155 M
Yield 2020 2,19%
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
EV / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 316 M
Chart LA DORIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
La Doria S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LA DORIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,25 €
Last Close Price 10,26 €
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Ferraioli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Ferraioli Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sergio Persico Vice Chairman
Iolanda Ferraioli Director
Elena David Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LA DORIA S.P.A.9.97%342
NESTLÉ S.A.-0.86%307 453
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-9.30%71 316
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-1.00%50 375
DANONE-17.92%42 563
GENERAL MILLS, INC.16.67%37 878
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group