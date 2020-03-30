La Doria S p A : Publication of Annual Financial Statements as at 31 December 2019 and other documents See Attachment View research

Log in
03/30/2020 | 06:03am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Publication of Annual Financial Statements as at 31 December 2019, Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure, Consolidated non-financial disclosure

Angri, 30th March 2020 - La Doria S.p.A. informs that the Annual Financial Statements at 31 December 2019 (including the Financial Statements Draft, the Consolidated Financial Statements, the Directors' Report, the Declaration as per Article 81-ter of Consob Regulation No. 11971/99, the External Auditors and the Statutory Auditors Reports), the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure, the Consolidated non-financial disclosure produced as a separate report from the Financial Statements in accordance with Legislative Decree 254/2016 (2019 Sustainability Report) are available to the public, according to the terms of the applicable regulation, at the Register Office of the Company, on the Company's website www.gruppoladoria.it, in the Investor Relations, Corporate Governance and CSR sections, and on the authorized storage mechanism "1INFO" on the website www.1info.it.

La Doria, a company listed on the MTA, STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, is the leading European producer of processed pulses and peeled and chopped tomatoes on the retail channel and among the leading Italian producers of fruit juices and beverages. La Doria is also the leading producer in Europe of private label ready-made sauces.

Revenues in 2019 totalled Euro 717.6 million, of which over 95% generated by the private label segment (retail chain brands), with customers such as Carrefour, Auchan, Selex and Conad in Italy and Tesco, Sainsbury, Morrisons and Waitrose on foreign markets, which represent the main commercial outlet for the Group.

Contact:

Patrizia Lepere

Investor and Media Relations Manager

Tel.0039 0815166260 mob. 3409673931

E-mail: patrizia.lepere@gruppoladoria.it

Web site: www.gruppoladoria.it

La Doria S.p.A. - Via Nazionale, 320 - 84012 Angri (SA) - Tel. +39.081.5166111 - Fax +39.081.5135991 - www.gruppoladoria.it

Albo Esportatori n. 398 - Iscrizione R.E.A. c/o C.C.I.A.A. di Salerno Nr. 147593 - P.IVA IT 00180700650 - Cap. Soc. € 46.810.000,00 (int. vers.)

Stabilimenti: ANGRI (SA) - Via Nazionale, 320 - Tel. +39.081.5166111 | FAENZA (RA) - Via Emilia Ponente, 4 - Tel. +39.0546.622455 SARNO (SA) - Via Sarno Palma (SS 367) Km. 16,400 - Tel. +39.081.9681411 | FISCIANO (SA) - Via Polcareccia, 1/5 - Tel. +39.089.826577 PARMA (PR) - Viale delle Esposizioni, 79/A - Tel. +39.0521.708611 |

Disclaimer

La Doria S.p.A. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 10:02:00 UTC
