La Doria S p A : Publication of Company By-Laws See Attachment View research

LA DORIA S.P.A.
(LD)
IT0001055521

LA DORIA S.P.A.

(LD)
La Doria S p A : Publication of Company By-Laws

07/07/2020 | 09:29am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

LA DORIA: Publication of Company By-Laws

Angri (Sa), July 7, 2020 - La Doria informs that the Company By-Laws, as amended following the Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting held on June 10, 2020 and registered on July 6, 2020 at the Salerno Companies Register, is made available to the public at the Register Office of the Company, on the company's website www.gruppoladoria.it, in the Corporate Governance/Statute section and on the authorized storage mechanism "1Info" available on the website www.1info.it.

La Doria, a company listed on the MTA, STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, is the leading European producer of processed pulses and peeled and chopped tomatoes on the retail channel and among the leading Italian producers of fruit juices and beverages. La Doria is also the leading producer in Europe of private label ready-made sauces.

Revenues in 2019 totalled Euro 717.6 million, of which over 95% generated by the private label segment (retail chain brands), with customers such as Carrefour, Selex and Conad in Italy and Tesco, Sainsbury, Morrisons and Waitrose on foreign markets, which represent the main commercial outlet for the Group.

Contact: Patrizia Lepere

Investor and Media Relations Manager Tel. 0039-081-5166260 mob. 340/9673931 E-mail:patrizia.lepere@gruppoladoria.itweb site: www.gruppoladoria.it

La Doria S.p.A. - Via Nazionale, 320 - 84012 Angri (SA) - Tel. +39.081.5166111 - Fax +39.081.5135991 -www.gruppoladoria.it

Albo Esportatori n. 398 - Iscrizione R.E.A. c/o C.C.I.A.A. di Salerno Nr. 147593 - P.IVA IT 00180700650 - Cap. Soc. € 46.810.000,00 (int. vers.)

Stabilimenti: ANGRI (SA) - Via Nazionale, 320 - Tel. +39.081.5166111 | FAENZA (RA) - Via Emilia Ponente, 4 - Tel. +39.0546.622455 SARNO (SA) - Via Sarno Palma (SS 367) Km. 16,400 - Tel. +39.081.9681411 | FISCIANO (SA) - Via Polcareccia, 1/5 - Tel. +39.089.826577

PARMA (PR) - Viale delle Esposizioni, 79/A - Tel. +39.0521.708611 |

Disclaimer

La Doria S.p.A. published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 13:28:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 789 M 892 M 892 M
Net income 2020 34,5 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
Net Debt 2020 159 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
Yield 2020 2,29%
Capitalization 343 M 388 M 388 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 25,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,75 €
Last Close Price 11,14 €
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Ferraioli Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Ferraioli Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Iolanda Ferraioli Director
Elena David Independent Director
Enzo Diodato Lamberti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LA DORIA S.P.A.19.40%388
NESTLÉ S.A.1.15%313 629
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-6.28%73 686
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.38.90%57 470
DANONE-16.70%45 171
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-0.40%39 099
