La Doria S p A : Publication of Company By-Laws See Attachment View research

LA DORIA: Publication of Company By-Laws

Angri (Sa), July 7, 2020 - La Doria informs that the Company By-Laws, as amended following the Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting held on June 10, 2020 and registered on July 6, 2020 at the Salerno Companies Register, is made available to the public at the Register Office of the Company, on the company's website www.gruppoladoria.it, in the Corporate Governance/Statute section and on the authorized storage mechanism "1Info" available on the website www.1info.it.

La Doria, a company listed on the MTA, STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, is the leading European producer of processed pulses and peeled and chopped tomatoes on the retail channel and among the leading Italian producers of fruit juices and beverages. La Doria is also the leading producer in Europe of private label ready-made sauces.

Revenues in 2019 totalled Euro 717.6 million, of which over 95% generated by the private label segment (retail chain brands), with customers such as Carrefour, Selex and Conad in Italy and Tesco, Sainsbury, Morrisons and Waitrose on foreign markets, which represent the main commercial outlet for the Group.

