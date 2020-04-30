La Doria S p A : Publication of documents for the Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' meeting

Log in
04/30/2020 | 03:38am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Publication of documents for the Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' meeting called on June 10, 2020

Angri, 30 April 2020 - La Doria S.p.A. informs that, with reference to the Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' meeting called on 10 June 2020 in first call (on 11 June 2020, where required , in second call), the following documents are available to the public, according to the terms of the applicable regulations, at the Register Office of the Company, on the Company's website www.gruppoladoria.it, in the Investor Relations/For shareholders/Shareholders' meeting section, and on the authorized storage mechanism "1INFO" available on the website www.1info.it:

  • Notice of Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' meeting;
  • Extract of Notice of Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' meeting, today published also in the daily newspaper "Il Sole 24 Ore";
  • Directors' Report on point no. 1 on the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
    • Proposal for amendments to the By-Laws;
  • Directors' Reports on the following points on the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting:
    • points No. 1-2 - Approval of Financial Statements and distribution of dividends;
    • point No. 3 - Report on the remuneration policy and the remuneration paid;
    • points No. 4 - 5 - Appointment of the Board of Directors and Appointment of the Honorary Chairperson;
    • point No. 6 - Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors;
    • point No. 7 - Authorization for the purchase and the utilization of treasury shares;
  • Report on the remuneration policy and the remuneration paid in accordance with Articles 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 and 84-quarter of Consob Issuers' Regulation.

La Doria, a company listed on the MTA, STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, is the leading European producer of processed pulses and peeled and chopped tomatoes on the retail channel and among the leading Italian producers of fruit juices and beverages. La Doria is also the leading producer in Europe of private label ready-made sauces.

Revenues in 2019 totalled Euro 717.6 million, of which over 95% generated by the private label segment (retail chain brands), with customers such as Carrefour, Selex and Conad in Italy and Tesco, Sainsbury, Morrisons and Waitrose on foreign markets, which represent the main commercial outlet for the Group.

Contact:

Patrizia Lepere

Investor and Media Relations Manager

Tel. 0039-081-5166260 mob. 340/9673931

E-mail: patrizia.lepere@gruppoladoria.it

web site: www.gruppoladoria.it

Disclaimer

La Doria S.p.A. published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 07:37:03 UTC
