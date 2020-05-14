La Doria S p A : Publication of the 2020 First Quarter Report See Attachment View research

Log in
La Doria S p A : Publication of the 2020 First Quarter Report

05/14/2020 | 02:45am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Publication of the 2020 First Quarter Report

Angri, 14th May 2020 - La Doria S.p.A. informs that the 2020 First Quarter Report, approved by the Board od Directors on May 13, 2020, is made available to the public at the Register Office of the Company, on the Company's website www.gruppoladoria.it, in the Investor Relations/Annual Accounts and Reports section, and on the authorized storage mechanism "1INFO" available on the website www.1info.it.

La Doria, a company listed on the MTA, STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, is the leading European producer of processed pulses and peeled and chopped tomatoes on the retail channel and among the leading Italian producers of fruit juices and beverages. La Doria is also the leading producer in Europe of private label ready-made sauces.

Revenues in 2019 totalled Euro 717.6 million, of which over 95% generated by the private label segment (retail chain brands), with customers such as Carrefour, Selex and Conad in Italy and Tesco, Sainsbury, Morrisons and Waitrose on foreign markets, which represent the main commercial outlet for the Group.

Contact:

Patrizia Lepere

Investor and Media Relations Manager

Tel. 0039-081-5166260 mob. 340/9673931

E-mail: patrizia.lepere@gruppoladoria.it

web site: www.gruppoladoria.it

Disclaimer

La Doria S.p.A. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 06:44:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 732 M
EBIT 2020 37,9 M
Net income 2020 28,1 M
Debt 2020 155 M
Yield 2020 2,18%
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
EV / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 318 M
Chart LA DORIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
La Doria S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LA DORIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,25  €
Last Close Price 10,32  €
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Ferraioli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Ferraioli Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sergio Persico Vice Chairman
Iolanda Ferraioli Director
Elena David Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LA DORIA S.P.A.10.61%345
NESTLÉ S.A.1.34%312 724
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-10.02%70 745
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.1.05%51 712
DANONE-15.62%43 799
GENERAL MILLS, INC.18.67%38 526
