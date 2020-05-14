La Doria S p A : Publication of the 2020 First Quarter Report See Attachment View research

PRESS RELEASE

Publication of the 2020 First Quarter Report

Angri, 14th May 2020 - La Doria S.p.A. informs that the 2020 First Quarter Report, approved by the Board od Directors on May 13, 2020, is made available to the public at the Register Office of the Company, on the Company's website www.gruppoladoria.it, in the Investor Relations/Annual Accounts and Reports section, and on the authorized storage mechanism "1INFO" available on the website www.1info.it.

La Doria, a company listed on the MTA, STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, is the leading European producer of processed pulses and peeled and chopped tomatoes on the retail channel and among the leading Italian producers of fruit juices and beverages. La Doria is also the leading producer in Europe of private label ready-made sauces.

Revenues in 2019 totalled Euro 717.6 million, of which over 95% generated by the private label segment (retail chain brands), with customers such as Carrefour, Selex and Conad in Italy and Tesco, Sainsbury, Morrisons and Waitrose on foreign markets, which represent the main commercial outlet for the Group.