La Doria : Change to the corporate calendar See Attachment View research

PRESS RELEASE

LA DORIA: CHANGE TO THE CORPORATE CALENDAR

Angri, September 11, 2019 - Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors meeting of La Doria

S.p.A. for the approval of the Third Quarter Report as at September 30, 2019, scheduled in the

corporate events calendar for November 13, 2019, will now be held on November 14, 2019.

Contact: Patrizia Lepere Investor & Media Relations Manager Tel. 081/5166260- Mob. 340/9673931 E-mail: patrizia.lepere@gruppoladoria.it Website: www.gruppoladoria.it

