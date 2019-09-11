La Doria : Change to the corporate calendar See Attachment View research

Log in
09/11/2019

PRESS RELEASE

LA DORIA: CHANGE TO THE CORPORATE CALENDAR

Angri, September 11, 2019 - Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors meeting of La Doria

S.p.A. for the approval of the Third Quarter Report as at September 30, 2019, scheduled in the

corporate events calendar for November 13, 2019, will now be held on November 14, 2019.

Contact:

Patrizia Lepere

Investor & Media Relations Manager

Tel. 081/5166260- Mob. 340/9673931

E-mail: patrizia.lepere@gruppoladoria.it

Website: www.gruppoladoria.it

La Doria S.p.A. - Via Nazionale, 320 - 84012 Angri (SA) - Tel. +39.081.5166111 - Fax +39.081.5135991 - www.gruppoladoria.it

Albo Esportatori n. 398 - Iscrizione R.E.A. c/o C.C.I.A.A. di Salerno Nr. 147593 - P.IVA IT 00180700650 - Cap. Soc. € 46.810.000,00 (int. vers.)

Stabilimenti: ANGRI (SA) - Via Nazionale, 320 - Tel. +39.081.5166111 | FAENZA (RA) - Via Emilia Ponente, 4 - Tel. +39.0546.622455 SARNO (SA) - Via Sarno Palma (SS 367) Km. 16,400 - Tel. +39.081.9681411 | FISCIANO (SA) - Via Polcareccia, 1/5 - Tel. +39.089.826577 PARMA (PR) - Viale delle Esposizioni, 79/A - Tel. +39.0521.708611 | ACERRA (NA) - V ia dei Normanni, 90 - Tel. +39.081.8446711

Disclaimer

La Doria S.p.A. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
