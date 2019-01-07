La Doria : Corporate calendar for the year 2019 See Attachment View research

Log in
La Doria : Corporate calendar for the year 2019

01/07/2019

PRESS RELEASE

LA DORIA PUBLISHES ITS CORPORATE CALENDAR FOR THE YEAR 2019

Angri (Sa), January 7th, 2019 In accordance with article 2.6.2, letter b) of the Regulations of the markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., La Doria S.p.A. publishes its corporate calendar for the year 2019 including the dates for the examination of financial data by the Board of Directors, the Shareholders' meeting and the corporate presentations to the financial community:

March 14, 2019: Board of Directors meeting for the approval of the Draft Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2018;

March 2021, 2019: Presentation in Milan of the annual report as at December 31, 2018 (Star Conference organized by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.);

May 14, 2019: Board of Directors meeting for the approval of the financial results at March 31, 2019*;

June 11, 2019 (first convocation), June 12, 2019 (second convocation): Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of the Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2018;

September 12, 2019: Board of Directors meeting for the approval of the Halfyear Report as at June 30, 2019;

October 2223, 2019: Presentation in London of the Halfyear report as at June 30, 2019 to the financial community (Star Conference organized by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.);

November 13, 2019: Board of Directors meeting for the approval of the financial results at September 30, 2019*.

Any changes to the above dates will be communicated in a timely manner to the public.

* Legislative Decree No. 25/2016, which transposes Directive 2013/50/EC (implementing amendments to Directive 2004/109/EC the "Transparency Directive"), removed the obligation upon listed issuers in Italy to publish their interim reports and granted CONSOB the option to require such issuers to publish "additional periodic financial disclosure". In this respect, CONSOB added the new Article 82ter to the Issuer's Regulation, applied from January 2, 2017, which expressly permits issuers to continue to communicate to the market entirely on a voluntary basis "additional periodic financial disclosure" to the annual and halfyear reports, in compliance with the principles and application criteria set out by the provision in question. With particular regard to issuers trading on the STAR segment of the MTA market managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., it is noted that the Borsa Regulation (on which the Company is listed), in particular, Article 2.2.3., paragraph 3 of the Borsa Regulation requires STAR issuers to make available to the market their interim reports within fortyfive days from the conclusion of the first, third and fourth quarters of the year, while the abovestated issuers are exempted from publication of the fourth quarter report

where they make available to the market their annual financial report, together with the other documents required by Article 154ter, first paragraph of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 ("TUF"), within ninety days from yearend. With notice No. 7587 of April 21, 2016, Borsa Italiana S.p.A. clarified that Article 2.2.3., paragraph 3, will continue to be applied to STAR issuers. Consequently, the Company will continue to make available to the market their interim reports, as has occurred to date, making particular reference to the provisions of Article 154ter, paragraph 5 of the TUF in force prior to transposition of Directive 2013/50/EC. The interim reports will therefore provide the same information content as those released for the previous financial periods.

As required by Art. 2.2.3., Paragraph 3, letter. a) of the Rules of the Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana SpA, the interim financial report for the fourth quarter of 2019 will not be published as the Annual Report will be published within 90 days of year end.

Contact:Patrizia Lepere

Investor and Media Relations Manager Tel.: 39 081 5166260

Mob.: 3409673931 email:ir@gruppoladoria.itweb site: www.gruppoladoria.it

Disclaimer

La Doria S.p.A. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 11:18:01 UTC



