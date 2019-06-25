La Doria : Dividend payment year 2018 See Attachment View research

Log in
LA DORIA SPA

(LD)
La Doria : Dividend payment year 2018

06/25/2019 | 07:25am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Dividend payment year 2018

Angri (SA), June 25th, 2019 - With reference to the press release dated 11.06.2019, it is specified that the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, held on the same date, resolved, for the 2018 financial year, the distribution of a dividend to the Shareholders, including the dividend for the treasury shares held by the Company, of Euro 0.18136 gross for each ordinary share in circulation. The dividend will be payable from July 3, 2019, ex-dividend July 1, 2019 (coupon No. 19), on the "Monte Titoli S.p.A." platform. In accordance with Article 83-terdecies of Legs. Decree No. 58/1998, all those holding shares at the end of the trading day of July 2, 2019 (the record date) will have the right to receive a dividend.

La Doria S.p.A. - Via Nazionale, 320 - 84012 Angri (SA) - Tel. +39.081.5166111 - Fax +39.081.5135991 - www.gruppoladoria.it

Albo Esportatori n. 398 - Iscrizione R.E.A. c/o C.C.I.A.A. di Salerno Nr. 147593 - P.IVA IT 00180700650 - Cap. Soc. € 46.810.000,00 (int. vers.)

Stabilimenti: ANGRI (SA) - Via Nazionale, 320 - Tel. +39.081.5166111 | FAENZA (RA) - Via Emilia Ponente, 4 - Tel. +39.0546.622455 SARNO (SA) - Via Sarno Palma (SS 367) Km. 16,400 - Tel. +39.081.9681411 | FISCIANO (SA) - Via Polcareccia, 1/5 - Tel. +39.089.826577 PARMA (PR) - Viale delle Esposizioni, 79/A - Tel. +39.0521.708611 |

Disclaimer

La Doria S.p.A. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 11:24:02 UTC
