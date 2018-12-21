Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 12/21 05:29:59 pm
7.99 EUR   +0.25%
La Doria : Notification of share buy-back See Attachment View research

12/21/2018 | 05:50pm CET

PRESS RELEASE

La Doria S.p.A. - Notification of share buyback

Angri, 21st December 2018 La Doria S.p.A. informs that, in the period between 14 December and 20 December 2018, the Company bought on the Milan Stock Exchange, pursuant to the resolution passed at the Shareholder's Meeting held on 8th June 2018 (previously communicated as per Art. 144 bis of Consob regulation 11971/1999 and Art. 132 of Leg. Decree No. 58/98), n. 40,000 ordinary shares (corresponding to 0.129% of the Company's share capital) at an average price of Euro 7.9783 per share, for a total of Euro 319,133.38

Details of all buyback transactions on the MTA (Italian Equity Market) in the period between 14 December and 20 December 2018 are enclosed.

The aggregate transactions on a daily basis are indicated below:

Date

Quantity

Average price (Euro)

Amount (Euro)

14/12/2018

9,000

7.9697

71,727.30

17/12/2018

11,500

7.9806

91,776.90

18/12/2018

6,100

7.9851

48,709.11

19/12/2018

500

8.0000

4,000.00

20/12/2018

12,900

7.9783

102,920.07

Total

40,000

7.9783

319.133,38

Following the transactions, La Doria S.p.A. holds n. 120,000 own shares, equivalent to 0.387% of the share capital.

This press release is available on the website www.gruppoladoria.it and on the authorized storage mechanism "1INFO" on the website www.1info.it .

La Doria, a company listed on the MTA segment of Borsa Italiana, is the leading Italian producer of processed pulses and tomatobased products (peeled and chopped) and second for fruit juices and beverages. With the acquisition of the Pa.fi.al. Group, La Doria has become the leading Italian producer of private label readymade sauces and among the leaders in Europe.

Revenues in 2017 totalled Euro 669.1 million, of which over 90% generated by the private label segment (retail chain brands), with customers such as Carrefour, Auchan, Selex and Conad in Italy and Tesco, Sainsbury, Morrisons and Waitrose on foreign markets, which represent the main commercial outlet for the Group.

Contact:Patrizia Lepere

Investor and Media Relations Manager 00390815166260 mob. 340/9673931 Email:patrizia.lepere@gruppoladoria.itweb site: www.gruppoladoria.it

Date

Time

Quantity

Gross price

14/12/2018

09:09:42

340

8,00

14/12/2018

09:09:42

35

8,00

14/12/2018

09:09:42

25

8,00

14/12/2018

09:12:11

400

7,97

14/12/2018

09:38:23

250

7,88

14/12/2018

09:38:23

250

7,88

14/12/2018

09:10:15

200

7,99

14/12/2018

09:39:03

241

7,88

14/12/2018

09:39:03

206

7,88

14/12/2018

09:39:03

160

7,88

14/12/2018

09:39:03

416

7,88

14/12/2018

09:39:03

148

7,88

14/12/2018

13:13:40

27

7,96

14/12/2018

13:16:41

4

7,96

14/12/2018

13:38:22

4

7,96

14/12/2018

14:20:00

135

7,99

14/12/2018

14:20:00

30

7,99

14/12/2018

15:12:40

49

7,96

14/12/2018

15:12:40

451

7,96

14/12/2018

09:40:00

250

7,95

14/12/2018

09:41:00

40

7,97

14/12/2018

09:41:00

250

7,98

14/12/2018

10:13:46

110

7,94

14/12/2018

09:41:40

250

7,99

14/12/2018

09:41:40

305

8,00

14/12/2018

09:41:49

898

8,00

14/12/2018

09:41:54

789

8,00

14/12/2018

09:42:01

934

8,00

14/12/2018

09:42:06

1.074

8,00

14/12/2018

09:51:16

39

8,00

14/12/2018

11:46:01

90

7,95

14/12/2018

12:19:54

300

8,00

14/12/2018

14:45:03

230

7,99

14/12/2018

14:45:03

70

7,99

17/12/2018

09:11:57

250

7,97

17/12/2018

09:11:57

50

7,97

17/12/2018

09:23:49

250

7,99

17/12/2018

09:32:48

150

7,95

17/12/2018

10:04:18

200

8,04

17/12/2018

10:04:29

100

8,04

17/12/2018

10:04:56

50

8,04

Date

Time

Quantity

Gross price

17/12/2018

10:05:06

50

8,04

17/12/2018

12:08:20

200

8,00

17/12/2018

13:20:08

90

7,98

17/12/2018

13:24:26

210

7,98

17/12/2018

13:27:08

79

7,97

17/12/2018

13:32:22

91

7,97

17/12/2018

13:45:22

84

7,97

17/12/2018

13:55:18

46

7,97

17/12/2018

14:21:21

79

7,95

17/12/2018

14:25:02

21

7,95

17/12/2018

15:33:52

250

7,96

17/12/2018

15:33:52

100

7,96

17/12/2018

15:34:02

250

7,98

17/12/2018

15:36:04

400

7,95

17/12/2018

15:36:08

8

7,94

17/12/2018

15:37:08

250

7,97

17/12/2018

15:37:08

300

7,97

17/12/2018

15:37:33

103

7,98

17/12/2018

15:37:33

250

7,99

17/12/2018

15:37:33

47

7,99

17/12/2018

15:39:02

250

7,99

17/12/2018

15:39:02

266

7,99

17/12/2018

15:39:02

107

7,99

17/12/2018

15:39:02

400

8,00

17/12/2018

15:39:02

967

8,00

17/12/2018

15:39:09

250

7,99

17/12/2018

15:39:09

192

7,99

17/12/2018

15:39:09

458

8,00

17/12/2018

15:39:22

1.075

8,00

17/12/2018

15:39:22

15

8,00

17/12/2018

15:39:35

12

8,00

17/12/2018

15:39:51

50

7,97

17/12/2018

15:39:59

82

7,94

17/12/2018

15:41:40

118

7,96

17/12/2018

15:45:03

200

7,94

17/12/2018

16:09:17

250

7,97

17/12/2018

16:09:17

350

7,97

17/12/2018

16:23:43

14

7,97

17/12/2018

16:24:15

79

7,97

17/12/2018

16:27:10

300

7,97

17/12/2018

16:27:15

79

7,97

Date

Time

Quantity

Gross price

17/12/2018

16:33:05

28

7,97

17/12/2018

16:37:41

250

7,96

17/12/2018

16:37:41

82

7,96

17/12/2018

16:37:41

196

7,96

17/12/2018

16:37:41

472

7,96

17/12/2018

16:41:22

79

7,94

17/12/2018

16:43:45

250

7,98

17/12/2018

16:43:45

122

7,98

17/12/2018

16:43:45

49

7,98

17/12/2018

16:55:21

200

7,95

17/12/2018

16:58:06

79

7,95

17/12/2018

17:03:45

79

7,95

17/12/2018

17:14:07

142

7,99

18/12/2018

09:19:57

95

7,97

18/12/2018

09:19:57

5

7,97

18/12/2018

09:20:09

100

7,95

18/12/2018

10:10:01

50

7,95

18/12/2018

11:12:29

250

7,98

18/12/2018

11:48:19

250

7,96

18/12/2018

12:14:54

215

7,96

18/12/2018

12:15:09

215

7,97

18/12/2018

12:15:39

12

7,97

18/12/2018

12:15:39

250

7,98

18/12/2018

12:15:39

138

7,98

18/12/2018

12:16:24

187

7,98

18/12/2018

12:16:24

713

7,99

18/12/2018

12:16:45

250

7,99

18/12/2018

12:16:45

740

8,00

18/12/2018

12:16:51

880

8,00

18/12/2018

12:17:01

815

8,00

18/12/2018

12:17:09

236

8,00

18/12/2018

15:32:28

50

8,00

18/12/2018

15:32:28

14

8,00

18/12/2018

15:32:28

35

8,00

18/12/2018

15:36:53

12

7,98

18/12/2018

15:36:53

50

7,98

18/12/2018

15:36:53

38

7,98

18/12/2018

15:55:31

100

7,95

18/12/2018

15:55:31

150

7,95

18/12/2018

15:55:31

100

7,94

18/12/2018

15:57:53

58

7,92

Date

Time

Quantity

Gross price

18/12/2018

16:01:57

42

7,97

18/12/2018

16:12:14

50

7,95

19/12/2018

10:00:51

91

8,00

19/12/2018

10:00:51

9

8,00

19/12/2018

10:00:51

100

8,00

19/12/2018

17:21:32

9

8,00

19/12/2018

17:21:32

50

8,00

19/12/2018

17:29:17

27

8,00

19/12/2018

17:29:17

73

8,00

19/12/2018

17:29:39

37

8,00

19/12/2018

17:29:39

50

8,00

19/12/2018

17:29:39

54

8,00

20/12/2018

09:02:27

100

7,95

20/12/2018

09:06:34

100

7,92

20/12/2018

09:12:22

200

7,87

20/12/2018

09:14:21

250

7,90

20/12/2018

09:14:21

314

7,90

20/12/2018

09:14:21

300

7,90

20/12/2018

09:14:21

250

7,93

20/12/2018

09:14:21

86

7,93

20/12/2018

09:14:37

100

7,94

20/12/2018

09:14:37

55

7,94

20/12/2018

09:14:59

13

7,94

20/12/2018

09:14:59

250

7,96

20/12/2018

09:15:00

37

7,96

20/12/2018

09:15:22

250

7,96

20/12/2018

09:15:50

250

7,98

20/12/2018

09:15:50

994

7,99

20/12/2018

09:15:55

999

7,99

20/12/2018

09:16:04

1.007

7,99

20/12/2018

09:16:04

3

7,99

20/12/2018

09:24:42

12

8,00

20/12/2018

09:24:42

30

8,00

20/12/2018

12:26:17

314

8,00

20/12/2018

12:26:17

86

8,00

20/12/2018

14:17:43

175

7,99

20/12/2018

14:17:48

25

7,99

20/12/2018

14:39:58

200

7,98

20/12/2018

14:40:05

33

7,96

20/12/2018

14:41:14

295

7,97

20/12/2018

14:41:14

312

7,97

Disclaimer

La Doria S.p.A. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 16:49:05 UTC
