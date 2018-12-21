La Doria : Notification of share buy-back See Attachment View research

PRESS RELEASE

La Doria S.p.A. - Notification of share buy‐back

Angri, 21st December 2018‐ La Doria S.p.A. informs that, in the period between 14 December and 20 December 2018, the Company bought on the Milan Stock Exchange, pursuant to the resolution passed at the Shareholder's Meeting held on 8th June 2018 (previously communicated as per Art. 144 bis of Consob regulation 11971/1999 and Art. 132 of Leg. Decree No. 58/98), n. 40,000 ordinary shares (corresponding to 0.129% of the Company's share capital) at an average price of Euro 7.9783 per share, for a total of Euro 319,133.38

Details of all buyback transactions on the MTA (Italian Equity Market) in the period between 14 December and 20 December 2018 are enclosed.

The aggregate transactions on a daily basis are indicated below:

Date Quantity Average price (Euro) Amount (Euro) 14/12/2018 9,000 7.9697 71,727.30 17/12/2018 11,500 7.9806 91,776.90 18/12/2018 6,100 7.9851 48,709.11 19/12/2018 500 8.0000 4,000.00 20/12/2018 12,900 7.9783 102,920.07 Total 40,000 7.9783 319.133,38

Following the transactions, La Doria S.p.A. holds n. 120,000 own shares, equivalent to 0.387% of the share capital.

La Doria, a company listed on the MTA segment of Borsa Italiana, is the leading Italian producer of processed pulses and tomato‐based products (peeled and chopped) and second for fruit juices and beverages. With the acquisition of the Pa.fi.al. Group, La Doria has become the leading Italian producer of private label ready‐made sauces and among the leaders in Europe.

Revenues in 2017 totalled Euro 669.1 million, of which over 90% generated by the private label segment (retail chain brands), with customers such as Carrefour, Auchan, Selex and Conad in Italy and Tesco, Sainsbury, Morrisons and Waitrose on foreign markets, which represent the main commercial outlet for the Group.

