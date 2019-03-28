La Doria : Notification of share buy-back See Attachment View research
03/28/2019 | 12:51pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
La Doria S .p.A. - Notification of share buy‐back
Angri, 28th March 2019‐ La Doria S.p.A. i nforms that, in the p riod betw een 21 March and 27 March 201 9, the Com pany bought on the M ilan Stock Exchange, ursuant to the resolution passed at the Shareholder's Meeting he ld on 8th Ju ne 2018 (p reviously communica ted as per Art. 144 bis of Consob regulation 11971/1999 and Ar t. 132 of Leg. Decree No. 58/98 ), n. 56,47 0 ordinary shares (corresponding to 0.182% of the C ompany's share capital) at an average pr ce of Euro 7.9142 per share, for a total of Euro 446,91 6.90
Details of all buyback transactions on the MTA (Italian Equity Market) in t he period b etween 21 March and 27 March 2019 are e nclosed.
The aggre ate transa ctions on a daily basis are indicat d below:
Date
Quantity
Ave rage price (Euro)
Amount (Euro)
21/0 3/2019
46,820
7.9387
371,68 9.93
26/3 /2019
3,500
7.7986
27,29 5.10
27/3 /2019
6,150
7.7938
47,93 1.87
T otal
56,470
7.9142
446,91 6.90
Following the transac tions, La Doria S.p.A. holds n. 1 9,650 own shares, eq uivalent to 0.580% of the share capital.
This press release is a vailable on the website www.gru ppoladoria.it
and
on the authorized storage
mechanism "1INFO" on the website www.1info.it.
La Doria,
a company listed on the MTA seg ment of Borsa Italiana, is the lead ing Italian producer of
processed
pulses and tomato‐based product s (peeled and chopped)
and
second for fruit juices and
beverages. With the acquisition of the Pa.fi.al. Group, La Doria has bec ome the lea ding Italian producer of private labe l ready‐mad e sauces and among the leaders in E urope.
Revenues i 2018 totalled Euro 68 ,9 million, o f which 95 generated by the private label seg ment (retail chain bran ds), with cus tomers suc h as Carrefour, Auchan, Selex and C onad in Italy and Tesc , Sainsbury, Morrisons a nd Waitros e on foreign markets, wh ich represen t the main commercial o utlet for the Group.
Contact:
Patrizia Lepere
Investor and Media Relations M anager
0039‐0 81‐5166260 mob. 340/9 673931
E‐mail: patrizia.lepere@gruppoladoria.it
web site:www.gruppoladoria.i t
Attachment:
Details of all buyback transactions
Date
Time
Quantity
Gross price
21/03/2019
09:11:18
820
7,90
21/03/2019
09:11:18
317
7,88
21/03/2019
09:11:19
683
7,88
21/03/2019
09:14:24
100
7,85
21/03/2019
09:14:24
100
7,83
21/03/2019
09:24:57
180
7,88
21/03/2019
09:37:02
300
7,90
21/03/2019
09:37:55
200
7,90
21/03/2019
10:00:28
300
7,90
21/03/2019
10:01:09
5
7,87
21/03/2019
10:01:09
195
7,87
21/03/2019
10:12:48
300
7,89
21/03/2019
10:19:10
200
7,88
21/03/2019
10:35:14
300
7,90
21/03/2019
10:41:45
300
7,88
21/03/2019
10:46:43
79
7,91
21/03/2019
10:46:43
91
7,91
21/03/2019
10:47:06
116
7,91
21/03/2019
10:47:21
112
7,93
21/03/2019
10:47:21
300
7,94
21/03/2019
10:47:21
143
7,94
21/03/2019
10:47:40
1.676
7,94
21/03/2019
10:47:56
102
7,93
21/03/2019
10:47:56
2.098
7,94
21/03/2019
10:48:22
106
7,93
21/03/2019
10:48:22
2.116
7,94
21/03/2019
10:48:55
115
7,93
21/03/2019
10:48:55
786
7,94
21/03/2019
10:48:55
30
7,94
21/03/2019
10:49:06
125
7,93
21/03/2019
10:49:06
2.954
7,94
21/03/2019
10:49:19
139
7,94
21/03/2019
10:49:19
330
7,95
21/03/2019
10:49:29
141
7,95
21/03/2019
10:49:29
300
7,96
21/03/2019
10:49:29
459
7,97
21/03/2019
10:49:45
123
7,96
21/03/2019
10:49:45
2.432
7,97
21/03/2019
10:50:06
139
7,96
21/03/2019
10:50:06
1.568
7,97
21/03/2019
10:50:18
146
7,95
21/03/2019
10:50:18
2.065
7,97
21/03/2019
10:50:32
146
7,95
21/03/2019
10:50:32
300
7,98
21/03/2019
10:50:32
676
7,98
21/03/2019
10:50:50
158
7,95
21/03/2019
10:50:50
300
7,97
21/03/2019
10:50:50
155
7,97
21/03/2019
10:51:24
163
7,96
21/03/2019
10:51:24
300
7,99
21/03/2019
10:51:24
1.000
7,99
21/03/2019
10:51:24
759
7,99
21/03/2019
10:51:37
144
7,98
21/03/2019
10:51:37
147
7,99
21/03/2019
10:51:37
400
8,00
21/03/2019
10:51:37
300
8,02
21/03/2019
10:51:37
5.000
8,02
21/03/2019
10:51:37
1.000
8,02
21/03/2019
10:52:07
5
8,01
21/03/2019
10:52:11
11
8,00
21/03/2019
10:52:15
5
8,00
21/03/2019
10:52:53
10
7,99
21/03/2019
10:53:03
10
7,99
21/03/2019
10:53:22
20
7,99
21/03/2019
11:03:44
85
7,97
21/03/2019
12:00:04
115
7,94
21/03/2019
12:00:05
125
7,92
21/03/2019
12:00:11
225
7,91
21/03/2019
12:08:42
493
7,90
21/03/2019
12:08:42
527
7,90
21/03/2019
12:23:50
50
7,91
21/03/2019
12:27:22
6
7,91
21/03/2019
12:27:47
50
7,91
21/03/2019
12:31:19
13
7,91
21/03/2019
12:32:14
50
7,93
21/03/2019
12:35:46
50
7,89
21/03/2019
12:39:18
50
7,89
21/03/2019
12:42:49
50
7,89
21/03/2019
12:46:21
50
7,91
21/03/2019
12:49:53
50
7,91
21/03/2019
12:53:25
50
7,91
21/03/2019
12:56:56
41
7,91
21/03/2019
12:56:56
9
7,91
21/03/2019
13:00:28
50
7,90
21/03/2019
13:04:00
50
7,90
21/03/2019
13:07:32
50
7,90
21/03/2019
13:11:03
19
7,90
21/03/2019
13:11:03
31
7,90
21/03/2019
13:14:35
50
7,89
21/03/2019
13:18:07
50
7,89
21/03/2019
13:19:43
136
7,87
21/03/2019
13:21:39
50
7,89
21/03/2019
13:25:10
29
7,89
21/03/2019
13:25:10
21
7,89
21/03/2019
13:28:42
50
7,91
21/03/2019
13:31:59
414
7,87
21/03/2019
13:32:14
50
7,87
21/03/2019
13:35:46
50
7,86
21/03/2019
13:39:17
50
7,86
21/03/2019
13:42:35
30
7,86
21/03/2019
13:42:35
20
7,86
21/03/2019
13:45:26
50
7,86
21/03/2019
13:48:16
50
7,88
21/03/2019
13:51:08
50
7,88
21/03/2019
13:53:59
50
7,88
21/03/2019
13:56:50
50
7,87
21/03/2019
13:59:41
23
7,87
21/03/2019
13:59:41
15
7,87
21/03/2019
14:01:53
50
7,87
21/03/2019
14:04:43
46
7,85
21/03/2019
14:07:21
50
7,86
21/03/2019
14:10:12
50
7,86
21/03/2019
14:13:03
50
7,85
21/03/2019
14:15:55
50
7,87
21/03/2019
14:18:47
50
7,86
21/03/2019
14:20:37
650
7,82
21/03/2019
14:21:37
50
7,85
21/03/2019
14:26:49
38
7,85
21/03/2019
14:31:40
250
7,86
21/03/2019
14:31:40
489
7,86
21/03/2019
14:31:40
43
7,86
21/03/2019
14:31:40
38
7,87
21/03/2019
14:31:40
180
7,87
21/03/2019
14:31:52
200
7,88
21/03/2019
14:31:52
13
7,88
21/03/2019
14:31:52
300
7,89
21/03/2019
14:31:52
7
7,89
21/03/2019
14:31:52
2.500
7,90
21/03/2019
14:31:52
980
7,90
21/03/2019
14:32:03
87
7,87
21/03/2019
14:32:03
300
7,88
21/03/2019
14:32:03
25
7,88
21/03/2019
14:32:03
39
7,88
21/03/2019
14:32:03
279
7,88
21/03/2019
14:32:03
241
7,88
21/03/2019
14:32:03
88
7,88
21/03/2019
14:33:24
2.000
7,86
26/03/2019
09:15:09
37
7,80
26/03/2019
09:29:30
600
7,80
26/03/2019
09:53:21
363
7,80
26/03/2019
13:53:56
500
7,80
26/03/2019
14:25:27
154
7,80
26/03/2019
14:25:27
19
7,80
26/03/2019
14:25:27
244
7,80
26/03/2019
14:25:27
95
7,80
26/03/2019
14:25:27
66
7,80
26/03/2019
14:25:27
346
7,80
26/03/2019
14:25:27
12
7,80
26/03/2019
14:25:27
64
7,80
26/03/2019
14:50:37
81
7,79
26/03/2019
14:51:40
58
7,79
26/03/2019
14:53:20
188
7,79
26/03/2019
14:55:00
173
7,79
26/03/2019
16:06:02
500
7,80
27/03/2019
10:47:46
150
7,80
27/03/2019
10:47:46
150
7,79
27/03/2019
10:48:09
205
7,80
27/03/2019
10:48:09
292
7,79
27/03/2019
10:48:09
441
7,79
27/03/2019
10:48:09
262
7,79
27/03/2019
10:56:44
127
7,80
27/03/2019
10:56:44
94
7,79
27/03/2019
10:56:44
189
7,79
27/03/2019
10:56:44
90
7,79
27/03/2019
10:56:44
150
7,79
27/03/2019
10:56:44
243
7,78
27/03/2019
10:56:44
107
7,78
