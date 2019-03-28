La Doria : Notification of share buy-back See Attachment View research

PRESS RELEASE

La Doria S .p.A. - Notification of share buy‐back

Angri, 28th March 2019‐ La Doria S.p.A. i nforms that, in the p riod betw een 21 March and 27 March 201 9, the Com pany bought on the M ilan Stock Exchange, ursuant to the resolution passed at the Shareholder's Meeting he ld on 8th Ju ne 2018 (p reviously communica ted as per Art. 144 bis of Consob regulation 11971/1999 and Ar t. 132 of Leg. Decree No. 58/98 ), n. 56,47 0 ordinary shares (corresponding to 0.182% of the C ompany's share capital) at an average pr ce of Euro 7.9142 per share, for a total of Euro 446,91 6.90

Details of all buyback transactions on the MTA (Italian Equity Market) in t he period b etween 21 March and 27 March 2019 are e nclosed.

The aggre ate transa ctions on a daily basis are indicat d below:

Date Quantity Ave rage price (Euro) Amount (Euro) 21/0 3/2019 46,820 7.9387 371,68 9.93 26/3 /2019 3,500 7.7986 27,29 5.10 27/3 /2019 6,150 7.7938 47,93 1.87 T otal 56,470 7.9142 446,91 6.90

Following the transac tions, La Doria S.p.A. holds n. 1 9,650 own shares, eq uivalent to 0.580% of the share capital.

La Doria, a company listed on the MTA seg ment of Borsa Italiana, is the lead ing Italian producer of processed pulses and tomato‐based product s (peeled and chopped) and second for fruit juices and

beverages. With the acquisition of the Pa.fi.al. Group, La Doria has bec ome the lea ding Italian producer of private labe l ready‐mad e sauces and among the leaders in E urope.

Revenues i 2018 totalled Euro 68 ,9 million, o f which 95 generated by the private label seg ment (retail chain bran ds), with cus tomers suc h as Carrefour, Auchan, Selex and C onad in Italy and Tesc , Sainsbury, Morrisons a nd Waitros e on foreign markets, wh ich represen t the main commercial o utlet for the Group.