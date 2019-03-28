La Doria : Notification of share buy-back See Attachment View research

Log in
La Doria : Notification of share buy-back

0
03/28/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

La Doria S .p.A. - Notification of share buy‐back

Angri, 28th March 2019‐ La Doria S.p.A. i nforms that, in the p riod betw een 21 March and 27 March 201 9, the Com pany bought on the M ilan Stock Exchange, ursuant to the resolution passed at the Shareholder's Meeting he ld on 8th Ju ne 2018 (p reviously communica ted as per Art. 144 bis of Consob regulation 11971/1999 and Ar t. 132 of Leg. Decree No. 58/98 ), n. 56,47 0 ordinary shares (corresponding to 0.182% of the C ompany's share capital) at an average pr ce of Euro 7.9142 per share, for a total of Euro 446,91 6.90

Details of all buyback transactions on the MTA (Italian Equity Market) in t he period b etween 21 March and 27 March 2019 are e nclosed.

The aggre ate transa ctions on a daily basis are indicat d below:

Date

Quantity

Ave rage price (Euro)

Amount (Euro)

21/0 3/2019

46,820

7.9387

371,68 9.93

26/3 /2019

3,500

7.7986

27,29 5.10

27/3 /2019

6,150

7.7938

47,93 1.87

T otal

56,470

7.9142

446,91 6.90

Following the transac tions, La Doria S.p.A. holds n. 1 9,650 own shares, eq uivalent to 0.580% of the share capital.

This press release is a vailable on the website www.gru ppoladoria.it

and

on the authorized storage

mechanism "1INFO" on the website www.1info.it.

La Doria,

a company listed on the MTA seg ment of Borsa Italiana, is the lead ing Italian producer of

processed

pulses and tomato‐based product s (peeled and chopped)

and

second for fruit juices and

beverages. With the acquisition of the Pa.fi.al. Group, La Doria has bec ome the lea ding Italian producer of private labe l ready‐mad e sauces and among the leaders in E urope.

Revenues i 2018 totalled Euro 68 ,9 million, o f which 95 generated by the private label seg ment (retail chain bran ds), with cus tomers suc h as Carrefour, Auchan, Selex and C onad in Italy and Tesc , Sainsbury, Morrisons a nd Waitros e on foreign markets, wh ich represen t the main commercial o utlet for the Group.

Contact:

Patrizia Lepere

Investor and Media Relations M anager

0039‐0 81‐5166260 mob. 340/9 673931

E‐mail: patrizia.lepere@gruppoladoria.it

web site: www.gruppoladoria.i t

Attachment:

Details of all buyback transactions

Date

Time

Quantity

Gross price

21/03/2019

09:11:18

820

7,90

21/03/2019

09:11:18

317

7,88

21/03/2019

09:11:19

683

7,88

21/03/2019

09:14:24

100

7,85

21/03/2019

09:14:24

100

7,83

21/03/2019

09:24:57

180

7,88

21/03/2019

09:37:02

300

7,90

21/03/2019

09:37:55

200

7,90

21/03/2019

10:00:28

300

7,90

21/03/2019

10:01:09

5

7,87

21/03/2019

10:01:09

195

7,87

21/03/2019

10:12:48

300

7,89

21/03/2019

10:19:10

200

7,88

21/03/2019

10:35:14

300

7,90

21/03/2019

10:41:45

300

7,88

21/03/2019

10:46:43

79

7,91

21/03/2019

10:46:43

91

7,91

21/03/2019

10:47:06

116

7,91

21/03/2019

10:47:21

112

7,93

21/03/2019

10:47:21

300

7,94

21/03/2019

10:47:21

143

7,94

21/03/2019

10:47:40

1.676

7,94

21/03/2019

10:47:56

102

7,93

21/03/2019

10:47:56

2.098

7,94

21/03/2019

10:48:22

106

7,93

21/03/2019

10:48:22

2.116

7,94

21/03/2019

10:48:55

115

7,93

21/03/2019

10:48:55

786

7,94

21/03/2019

10:48:55

30

7,94

21/03/2019

10:49:06

125

7,93

21/03/2019

10:49:06

2.954

7,94

21/03/2019

10:49:19

139

7,94

21/03/2019

10:49:19

330

7,95

21/03/2019

10:49:29

141

7,95

21/03/2019

10:49:29

300

7,96

21/03/2019

10:49:29

459

7,97

21/03/2019

10:49:45

123

7,96

21/03/2019

10:49:45

2.432

7,97

21/03/2019

10:50:06

139

7,96

21/03/2019

10:50:06

1.568

7,97

21/03/2019

10:50:18

146

7,95

Attachment:

Details of all buyback transactions

21/03/2019

10:50:18

2.065

7,97

21/03/2019

10:50:32

146

7,95

21/03/2019

10:50:32

300

7,98

21/03/2019

10:50:32

676

7,98

21/03/2019

10:50:50

158

7,95

21/03/2019

10:50:50

300

7,97

21/03/2019

10:50:50

155

7,97

21/03/2019

10:51:24

163

7,96

21/03/2019

10:51:24

300

7,99

21/03/2019

10:51:24

1.000

7,99

21/03/2019

10:51:24

759

7,99

21/03/2019

10:51:37

144

7,98

21/03/2019

10:51:37

147

7,99

21/03/2019

10:51:37

400

8,00

21/03/2019

10:51:37

300

8,02

21/03/2019

10:51:37

5.000

8,02

21/03/2019

10:51:37

1.000

8,02

21/03/2019

10:52:07

5

8,01

21/03/2019

10:52:11

11

8,00

21/03/2019

10:52:15

5

8,00

21/03/2019

10:52:53

10

7,99

21/03/2019

10:53:03

10

7,99

21/03/2019

10:53:22

20

7,99

21/03/2019

11:03:44

85

7,97

21/03/2019

12:00:04

115

7,94

21/03/2019

12:00:05

125

7,92

21/03/2019

12:00:11

225

7,91

21/03/2019

12:08:42

493

7,90

21/03/2019

12:08:42

527

7,90

21/03/2019

12:23:50

50

7,91

21/03/2019

12:27:22

6

7,91

21/03/2019

12:27:47

50

7,91

21/03/2019

12:31:19

13

7,91

21/03/2019

12:32:14

50

7,93

21/03/2019

12:35:46

50

7,89

21/03/2019

12:39:18

50

7,89

21/03/2019

12:42:49

50

7,89

21/03/2019

12:46:21

50

7,91

21/03/2019

12:49:53

50

7,91

21/03/2019

12:53:25

50

7,91

21/03/2019

12:56:56

41

7,91

21/03/2019

12:56:56

9

7,91

Attachment:

Details of all buyback transactions

21/03/2019

13:00:28

50

7,90

21/03/2019

13:04:00

50

7,90

21/03/2019

13:07:32

50

7,90

21/03/2019

13:11:03

19

7,90

21/03/2019

13:11:03

31

7,90

21/03/2019

13:14:35

50

7,89

21/03/2019

13:18:07

50

7,89

21/03/2019

13:19:43

136

7,87

21/03/2019

13:21:39

50

7,89

21/03/2019

13:25:10

29

7,89

21/03/2019

13:25:10

21

7,89

21/03/2019

13:28:42

50

7,91

21/03/2019

13:31:59

414

7,87

21/03/2019

13:32:14

50

7,87

21/03/2019

13:35:46

50

7,86

21/03/2019

13:39:17

50

7,86

21/03/2019

13:42:35

30

7,86

21/03/2019

13:42:35

20

7,86

21/03/2019

13:45:26

50

7,86

21/03/2019

13:48:16

50

7,88

21/03/2019

13:51:08

50

7,88

21/03/2019

13:53:59

50

7,88

21/03/2019

13:56:50

50

7,87

21/03/2019

13:59:41

23

7,87

21/03/2019

13:59:41

15

7,87

21/03/2019

14:01:53

50

7,87

21/03/2019

14:04:43

46

7,85

21/03/2019

14:07:21

50

7,86

21/03/2019

14:10:12

50

7,86

21/03/2019

14:13:03

50

7,85

21/03/2019

14:15:55

50

7,87

21/03/2019

14:18:47

50

7,86

21/03/2019

14:20:37

650

7,82

21/03/2019

14:21:37

50

7,85

21/03/2019

14:26:49

38

7,85

21/03/2019

14:31:40

250

7,86

21/03/2019

14:31:40

489

7,86

21/03/2019

14:31:40

43

7,86

21/03/2019

14:31:40

38

7,87

21/03/2019

14:31:40

180

7,87

21/03/2019

14:31:52

200

7,88

21/03/2019

14:31:52

13

7,88

Attachment:

Details of all buyback transactions

21/03/2019

14:31:52

300

7,89

21/03/2019

14:31:52

7

7,89

21/03/2019

14:31:52

2.500

7,90

21/03/2019

14:31:52

980

7,90

21/03/2019

14:32:03

87

7,87

21/03/2019

14:32:03

300

7,88

21/03/2019

14:32:03

25

7,88

21/03/2019

14:32:03

39

7,88

21/03/2019

14:32:03

279

7,88

21/03/2019

14:32:03

241

7,88

21/03/2019

14:32:03

88

7,88

21/03/2019

14:33:24

2.000

7,86

26/03/2019

09:15:09

37

7,80

26/03/2019

09:29:30

600

7,80

26/03/2019

09:53:21

363

7,80

26/03/2019

13:53:56

500

7,80

26/03/2019

14:25:27

154

7,80

26/03/2019

14:25:27

19

7,80

26/03/2019

14:25:27

244

7,80

26/03/2019

14:25:27

95

7,80

26/03/2019

14:25:27

66

7,80

26/03/2019

14:25:27

346

7,80

26/03/2019

14:25:27

12

7,80

26/03/2019

14:25:27

64

7,80

26/03/2019

14:50:37

81

7,79

26/03/2019

14:51:40

58

7,79

26/03/2019

14:53:20

188

7,79

26/03/2019

14:55:00

173

7,79

26/03/2019

16:06:02

500

7,80

27/03/2019

10:47:46

150

7,80

27/03/2019

10:47:46

150

7,79

27/03/2019

10:48:09

205

7,80

27/03/2019

10:48:09

292

7,79

27/03/2019

10:48:09

441

7,79

27/03/2019

10:48:09

262

7,79

27/03/2019

10:56:44

127

7,80

27/03/2019

10:56:44

94

7,79

27/03/2019

10:56:44

189

7,79

27/03/2019

10:56:44

90

7,79

27/03/2019

10:56:44

150

7,79

27/03/2019

10:56:44

243

7,78

27/03/2019

10:56:44

107

7,78

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

La Doria S.p.A. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 16:50:04 UTC
