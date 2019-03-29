Log in
LA DORIA SPA

(LD)
La Doria : Publication of Annual Financial Statements as at 31 December 2018 and other See Attachment View research

03/29/2019

PRESS RELEASE

Publication of Annual Financia l Statements as at 31 Decem ber 2018, Report on Corporate Governan ce and Ow ership Str cture, Consolidated n on‐financi al disclosure

Angri, 29 March 20 19 - La Doria S.p.A. informs t at the Annual Finan cial Statem ents at 31 December 2018 (incl uding the Financial Sta tements Draft, the Co nsolidated Financial S tatements, the Direct ors' Report, the Declaration as per Article 81‐ter of Con ob Regulat ion No. 11 971/99, the External Auditors and the Statu tory Audito rs Reports , the Report on Corp orate Governance and Ownership Structure, the Cons olidated no n‐financial disclosure produced as a separate report from the Financial Sta tements in accordance with Legislative Decree 254/20 16 (2018 Su stainability Report) are available to the public, accor ding to the terms of the applicable regulat ion, at the Register Office of the Company, on the Co mpany's w bsite www .gruppoladoria.it, in the Investor Relations, Corporate Governanc e and CSR sections, and on the authorized storage mechanism "1INFO" o n the website www.1i nfo.it.

La Doria, a company listed on the MTA seg ment of Borsa Italiana, is the lead ing Italian producer of processed pulses and tomato‐based product s (peeled and chopped) and second for fruit juices and beverages. With the acquisition of the Pa.fi.al. Group, La D oria has be ome the lea ding Italian producer of private labe l ready‐mad e sauces and among the leaders in E urope.

Revenues i 2018 totalled Euro 68 .9 million, o f which 95 generated by the private label seg ment (retail chain bran ds), with cus tomers suc h as Carrefour, Auchan, Selex and C onad in Italy and Tesc , Sainsbury, Morrisons a nd Waitros e on foreign markets, wh ich represen t the main commercial o utlet for the Group.

Contact:

Patrizia Lepere

Investor and Media Relations M anager

0039‐0 81‐5166260 mob. 340/9 673931

E‐mail: patrizia.lepere@gruppoladoria.it

web sit e: www.grup poladoria.it

Disclaimer

La Doria S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 11:16:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 697 M
EBIT 2019 39,3 M
Net income 2019 27,4 M
Debt 2019 123 M
Yield 2019 2,59%
P/E ratio 2019 9,00
P/E ratio 2020 7,65
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capitalization 248 M
Chart LA DORIA SPA
Duration : Period :
La Doria SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LA DORIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,2 €
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Ferraioli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Ferraioli Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sergio Persico Vice Chairman
Iolanda Ferraioli Director
Elena David Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LA DORIA SPA0.88%278
KERRY GROUP12.60%19 336
THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY24.13%13 069
HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC18.30%4 167
TREEHOUSE FOODS INC.26.58%3 578
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO LTD--.--%3 536
