La Doria : Publication of Annual Financial Statements as at 31 December 2018 and other See Attachment View research

PRESS RELEASE

Publication of Annual Financia l Statements as at 31 Decem ber 2018, Report on Corporate Governan ce and Ow ership Str cture, Consolidated n on‐financi al disclosure

Angri, 29 March 20 19 - La Doria S.p.A. informs t at the Annual Finan cial Statem ents at 31 December 2018 (incl uding the Financial Sta tements Draft, the Co nsolidated Financial S tatements, the Direct ors' Report, the Declaration as per Article 81‐ter of Con ob Regulat ion No. 11 971/99, the External Auditors and the Statu tory Audito rs Reports , the Report on Corp orate Governance and Ownership Structure, the Cons olidated no n‐financial disclosure produced as a separate report from the Financial Sta tements in accordance with Legislative Decree 254/20 16 (2018 Su stainability Report) are available to the public, accor ding to the terms of the applicable regulat ion, at the Register Office of the Company, on the Co mpany's w bsite www .gruppoladoria.it, in the Investor Relations, Corporate Governanc e and CSR sections, and on the authorized storage mechanism "1INFO" o n the website www.1i nfo.it.

La Doria, a company listed on the MTA seg ment of Borsa Italiana, is the lead ing Italian producer of processed pulses and tomato‐based product s (peeled and chopped) and second for fruit juices and beverages. With the acquisition of the Pa.fi.al. Group, La D oria has be ome the lea ding Italian producer of private labe l ready‐mad e sauces and among the leaders in E urope.

Revenues i 2018 totalled Euro 68 .9 million, o f which 95 generated by the private label seg ment (retail chain bran ds), with cus tomers suc h as Carrefour, Auchan, Selex and C onad in Italy and Tesc , Sainsbury, Morrisons a nd Waitros e on foreign markets, wh ich represen t the main commercial o utlet for the Group.