La Doria : Publication of Annual Financial Statements as at 31 December 2018 and other See Attachment View research

Publication of Annual Financia l Statements as at 31 Decem ber 2018, Report on Corporate Governan ce and Ow ership Str cture, Consolidated n on‐financi al disclosure
Angri, 29 March 20 19 - La Doria S.p.A. informs t at the Annual Finan cial Statem ents at 31 December 2018 (incl uding the Financial Sta tements Draft, the Co nsolidated Financial S tatements, the Direct ors' Report, the Declaration as per Article 81‐ter of Con ob Regulat ion No. 11 971/99, the External Auditors and the Statu tory Audito rs Reports , the Report on Corp orate Governance and Ownership Structure, the Cons olidated no n‐financial disclosure produced as a separate report from the Financial Sta tements in accordance with Legislative Decree 254/20 16 (2018 Su stainability Report) are available to the public, accor ding to the terms of the applicable regulat ion, at the Register Office of the Company, on the Co mpany's w bsite www .gruppoladoria.it, in the Investor Relations, Corporate Governanc e and CSR sections, and on the authorized storage mechanism "1INFO" o n the website www.1i nfo.it.
La Doria, a company listed on the MTA seg ment of Borsa Italiana, is the lead ing Italian producer of processed pulses and tomato‐based product s (peeled and chopped) and second for fruit juices and beverages. With the acquisition of the Pa.fi.al. Group, La D oria has be ome the lea ding Italian producer of private labe l ready‐mad e sauces and among the leaders in E urope.
Revenues i 2018 totalled Euro 68 .9 million, o f which 95 generated by the private label seg ment (retail chain bran ds), with cus tomers suc h as Carrefour, Auchan, Selex and C onad in Italy and Tesc , Sainsbury, Morrisons a nd Waitros e on foreign markets, wh ich represen t the main commercial o utlet for the Group.
Contact:
Patrizia Lepere
Investor and Media Relations M anager
0039‐0 81‐5166260 mob. 340/9 673931
E‐mail: patrizia.lepere@gruppoladoria.it
web sit e: www.grup poladoria.it
Disclaimer
La Doria S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 11:16:06 UTC