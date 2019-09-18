La Doria : at Anuga 2019 - Cologne

ANUGA 2019: LA DORIA PRESENT AS AN EXHIBITOR

La Doria will attend Anuga 2019, the world's leading trade show in Food & Beverage industry, in Cologne from 5th to 9th October, as member company of the Italian Food Tradition consortium.

ANUGA 2019 - TASTE THE FUTURE

Anuga, the largest trade show in the Food & Beverage world, is the appointment that manufacturers, retailers and traders cannot miss. On stage the most important global trends in the sector, innovations, the most revolutionary trends that look to the future of the international food industry.

Anuga is the opportunity to meet and share ideas and news with the international market actors. La Doria will be present with its products and all the news it has for the 165,000 visitors of the sector that are going to come from 198 different countries.

WHERE TO FIND US

Anuga 2019 trade show will be held at the Cologne Koelnmesse from the 5th to the 9th of October 2019.

Come to visit us at Hall 7.1 - Stand D013a to discover our products or contact us to book a meeting.

CONTACTS

Write us at commerciale.estero@gruppoladoria.it to book a meeting.