LA DORIA SPA

(LD)
La Doria : at Anuga 2019 - Cologne

09/18/2019 | 06:07am EDT

ANUGA 2019: LA DORIA PRESENT AS AN EXHIBITOR

La Doria will attend Anuga 2019, the world's leading trade show in Food & Beverage industry, in Cologne from 5th to 9th October, as member company of the Italian Food Tradition consortium.

ANUGA 2019 - TASTE THE FUTURE

Anuga, the largest trade show in the Food & Beverage world, is the appointment that manufacturers, retailers and traders cannot miss. On stage the most important global trends in the sector, innovations, the most revolutionary trends that look to the future of the international food industry.
Anuga is the opportunity to meet and share ideas and news with the international market actors. La Doria will be present with its products and all the news it has for the 165,000 visitors of the sector that are going to come from 198 different countries.

WHERE TO FIND US

Anuga 2019 trade show will be held at the Cologne Koelnmesse from the 5th to the 9th of October 2019.

Come to visit us at Hall 7.1 - Stand D013a to discover our products or contact us to book a meeting.

CONTACTS

Write us at commerciale.estero@gruppoladoria.it to book a meeting.

Disclaimer

La Doria S.p.A. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 10:06:04 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 692 M
EBIT 2019 37,5 M
Net income 2019 25,9 M
Debt 2019 146 M
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,38x
EV / Sales2019 0,62x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 286 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,03  €
Last Close Price 9,30  €
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Ferraioli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Ferraioli Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sergio Persico Vice Chairman
Iolanda Ferraioli Director
Elena David Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LA DORIA SPA17.42%316
KERRY GROUP22.20%20 625
THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY16.29%12 399
TREEHOUSE FOODS INC.15.60%3 253
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 540
BONDUELLE-16.37%842
