La Doria : at Gulfood of Dubai 2019

01/29/2019 | 06:09am EST

GULFOOD DUBAI 2019: LA DORIA PRESENT AS AN EXHIBITOR

La Doria will attend the Gulfood 2019 trade show, one of the world's largest event in the Food & Hospitality industry, as member company of the Italian Food Tradition consortium.

Celebrating world flavours and ingredients, Gulfood provides you with a unique opportunity to experience true culinary diversity. The fully booked-out event will once again welcome more than 5,000 exhibitors - and 120 country pavilions - showcasing products across 8 primary market sectors.

GULFOOD - The world's largest annual food & beverages trade show

Gulfood visitors will discover a show with 5,000 exhibitors and 120 country pavilions vying for business with the latest F&B produce and showcases across eight primary market sectors: Beverages; Dairy; Fats & Oils; Pulses, Grains & Cereals; Health, Wellness & Free-from; Meat & Poultry; Power Brands; and World Food.

GULFOOD, LA DORIA EXHIBITOR - WHERE TO FIND US

Gulfood 2019 trade show will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center from the 17th to the 21st of February 2019.

Come to visit us at Sheikh Saeed Hall - Booth S1-D34 to discover our products or contact us to book a meeting.

Contacts

Write to us at commerciale.estero@gruppoladoria.it to book an appointment.

Disclaimer

La Doria S.p.A. published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 11:08:01 UTC
