Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  La Française de l'Energie    LFDE   FR0013030152

LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE

(LFDE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

La Française de l'Energie : Française de l'Energie and ÉNES Are unching the rgest Sor Thermal Power Pnt in France Connected to a Heating Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 12:36pm EST

Regulatory News:

La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152) (Paris:LFDE) leader in industrial ecology, strengthens its positioning in green energies with the launch in Creutzwald of the largest solar power plant in France injecting the heat produced into a district network, in partnership with ÉNES, a municipal utility established for nearly a century in the region.

With their important footprint in Moselle, la Française de l'Energie and ÉNES Creutzwald have teamed up to develop this major project and support the ecological transition of the Grand Est Region. This thermal solar plant, based on a proven technology already deployed in the Nordic countries, is located only 150 m away from the ENES Creutzwald district heating network. It will supply in short circuits to residential sectors, industries, SMEs, numerous public infrastructures, and will multiply by six the percentage of renewable energy provided of the local network.

This first solar thermal power plant to be built by Savosolar Oyj, will be operational and operated by LFDE by the end of summer 2020. It will produce 2,610 MWh annually, or the equivalent of the heating needs of 190 households. It will also cover 100% of the needs of the heating network in the summer period.

True to its strategy of reducing the carbon footprint of the territories in which it operates, La Française de l'Energie will save 560 tons of CO2eq of greenhouse gas emissions per year with this project.

Within the scope of the Appel à Projet National organised by the ADEME (Agence de l’Environnement et de la Maîtrise de l’Energie), the relevance of this development has been recognized with a subsidy of €1.3 million, based on a global investment of € 2.4 million.

Through this long-term partnership, La Française de l'Énergie consolidates its implantation in the Grand-Est region while expanding its portfolio in green energies thus confirming its status as an actor at the heart of the ecological transition.

Next announcement:
March 25, 2020 - Half Year Results

Reuters code: LFDE.PA
Bloomberg code: LFDE.FP

About La Française de l’Énergie
La Française de l'Energie is a Lorraine SME, leader in industrial ecology, specializing in producing the gas present directly in the coal and in the former coal mines of France and Belgium. Thanks to its recognised know-how in geology and engineering combined to its local positioning, La Française de l'Energie supplies gas, green electricity and heat to regional players, replacing imported energy by energy local and cleaner energy. La Française de l'Energie is on a significant growth path and aims to become a major player in the energy sector in Europe. The company is labelled as a young innovative company by Bpifrance.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE’s financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is designed to,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “objective,” “should,” or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management’s current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company’s control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE
12:36pLA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE : Française de l'Energie and ÉNES Are unching the rges..
BU
01/24LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ÉNERGIE : 2020 Financial Calendar
BU
01/20LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ÉNERGIE : 43% Revenue Growth in the 2nd Quarter of FY19/20
PU
01/20LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ÉNERGIE :  43% Revenue Growth in the 2nd Quarter of FY19/20
BU
2018Update on regulation (La Française de l'Energie)
AL
2018Northern France reserves increased by +43% by DMT (La Française de l'Energie)
AL
2018Gazonor obtains 3m funding from CAP 3RI (La Française de l'Energie)
AL
2018Test campaign assessing the potential for further gas-to-power units in North..
AL
2017Positive results from the Lachambre production test (La Française de l'Energi..
AL
2017Green gas-to-power drives first positive cash flow (La Française de l'Energie..
AL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11,8 M
EBIT 2020 2,52 M
Net income 2020 1,53 M
Debt 2020 19,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 67,9x
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
EV / Sales2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2021 5,62x
Capitalization 108 M
Chart LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE
Duration : Period :
La Française de l'Energie Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 25,50  €
Last Close Price 19,35  €
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julien Moulin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Erik J. Allen Chief Operating Officer
Olivier Friedrich Group Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Jean Fontourcy Director
Christophe François Charlier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE3.75%108
CNOOC LIMITED-6.79%69 402
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.87%64 068
EOG RESOURCES INC.-7.74%44 959
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.85%37 975
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-6.88%36 262
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group