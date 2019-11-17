French lottery operator IPO a success with retail investors - finance minister

"As I speak there are ... 1 billion euros in retail investors subscriptions. It is a tremendous popular success," Le Maire told BFM television.

The government began the flotation process on Thursday, as it looks to sell down its majority stake in FDJ in France's biggest wave of privatisations in more than a decade.

The share sale is expected to raise up to 1.7 billion euros for the state and about a third of it has been earmarked for retail investors.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Susan Fenton)