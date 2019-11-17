Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  La Française des Jeux    FDJ   FR0013451333

LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX

(FDJ)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

French lottery operator IPO a success with retail investors - finance minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/17/2019 | 07:46am EST
Logo of French lottery group Francaise des Jeux is pictured on grids in Bordeaux

Demand for the initial public offering of French national lottery operator Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) is very strong, with retail investors having subscribed for 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) in shares, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday.

"As I speak there are ... 1 billion euros in retail investors subscriptions. It is a tremendous popular success," Le Maire told BFM television.

The government began the flotation process on Thursday, as it looks to sell down its majority stake in FDJ in France's biggest wave of privatisations in more than a decade.

The share sale is expected to raise up to 1.7 billion euros for the state and about a third of it has been earmarked for retail investors.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX
07:46aFrench lottery operator IPO a success with retail investors - finance ministe..
RE
11/07France gambles on privatisation drive with lottery stake sale
RE
11/06French lottery valued more than $3.3 billion in IPO prospectus
RE
10/18EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Sainsbury to Stop Selling Fireworks, Spain's Bon Preu C..
DJ
10/17Yacht maker Ferretti's cancellation caps dismal European IPO season
RE
10/03France recruits Dassault Systemes, OVH for alternative to U.S. cloud firms
RE
08/28GROUPE ADP : French lottery firm FDJ's privatisation to take effect in coming mo..
RE
07/07French business elite cut Macron slack for slower reform pace
RE
07/02France names banks to work on privatisation of FDJ lottery firm
RE
06/27Uncertainty hangs over ADP sale as Macron faces delicate decisions
RE
More news
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX0
SANDS CHINA LTD.10.58%39 422
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED5.72%29 177
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED42.63%13 643
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-1.16%11 301
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED24.06%10 054
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group