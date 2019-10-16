La Perla Fashion Holding N.v. : La Perla Beauty Announcement

Log in
10/16/2019 | 06:35am EDT

La Perla Fashion Holding N.V.

Registered office: Schiphol Boulevard 127, G4.02, 1118 BG Schiphol, the Netherlands

Press Release

October 16, 2019

La Perla Beauty Announcement

Paris, October 16 2019 - La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. (“La Perla” and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the “Group”), a luxury fashion holding company and leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of luxury lingerie, nightwear and swimwear, today announces the launch of a new subsidiary, La Perla Beauty.

La Perla Beauty is a natural extension for the iconic La Perla brand and creates an exciting opportunity to share the modernised brand and its values with a broader consumer audience. 

The La Perla brand will be licensed on an exclusive basis to La Perla Beauty. The business will focus on luxury fragrance, cosmetics and skincare.

La Perla Beauty is fully owned by La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. and will be operated and managed independently from existing and future subsidiaries of the Group.

The business will be led by a senior team with a wealth of experience in the beauty sector.

Enquiries

Finsbury, Edward Simpkins/Jenny Bahr: LaPerla-LON@finsbury.com / +44 207 251 38 01

About La Perla:

La Perla Fashion Holding N.V., a luxury fashion holding company, is the direct shareholder of La Perla Beauty (UK) Limited (“La Perla Beauty”) and La Perla Global Management (UK) Limited and its subsidiaries (the “Operating La Perla Group”). La Perla, through the Operating La Perla Group, is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of luxury lingerie, nightwear and swimwear. The group operates under the brand “La Perla”. Founded in 1954 in Bologna, Italy, the brand is renowned for its heritage and craftsmanship.


Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-60619-la-perla-beauty-press-release-final-16-october-2019.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
