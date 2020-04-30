La Perla: 2019 full year results and COVID-19 update
Amsterdam, April 30, 2020 - La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. (the 'Company' and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the 'Group') has finalized the preparation of its consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019. Given the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on the business and industry, the Company is reviewing its forward looking guidance with its auditor. The consolidated financial statements are expected to be published mid-May 2020, in-line with applicable listing rules and as discussed with Euronext.
La Perla Fashion Holding N.V., a luxury fashion holding company, is the direct shareholder of La Perla Beauty (UK) Limited ('La Perla Beauty') and La Perla Global Management (UK) Limited and its subsidiaries (the 'Operating La Perla Group'). La Perla, through the Operating La Perla Group, is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of luxury lingerie, nightwear and swimwear. The group operates under the brand 'La Perla'. Founded in 1954 in Bologna, Italy, the brand is renowned for its heritage and craftsmanship.
