LA PERLA FASHION HOLDING N.V.

(ALPER)
La Perla: 2019 full year results and COVID-19 update

04/30/2020 | 12:59pm EDT
April 30, 2020

La Perla: 2019 full year results and COVID-19 update

Amsterdam, April 30, 2020 - La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. (the 'Company' and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the 'Group') has finalized the preparation of its consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019. Given the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on the business and industry, the Company is reviewing its forward looking guidance with its auditor. The consolidated financial statements are expected to be published mid-May 2020, in-line with applicable listing rules and as discussed with Euronext.

Media contacts

Finsbury
Edward Simpkins/Jenny Bahr: LaPerla-LON@finsbury.com / +44 207 251 38 01

About La Perla:

La Perla Fashion Holding N.V., a luxury fashion holding company, is the direct shareholder of La Perla Beauty (UK) Limited ('La Perla Beauty') and La Perla Global Management (UK) Limited and its subsidiaries (the 'Operating La Perla Group'). La Perla, through the Operating La Perla Group, is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of luxury lingerie, nightwear and swimwear. The group operates under the brand 'La Perla'. Founded in 1954 in Bologna, Italy, the brand is renowned for its heritage and craftsmanship.

DOWNLOAD PDF VERSION

Disclaimer

La Perla Fashion Holding NV published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 16:58:03 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Imran Khan Co-Managing Director
Sheena Vickers Co-Managing Director
Robin Bagchi Member-Supervisory Board
Filippos Kodellas de la Morena Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Salem Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LA PERLA FASHION HOLDING N.V.-21.28%422
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-13.13%196 715
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.0.33%30 301
VF CORPORATION-40.30%23 794
MONCLER S.P.A.-14.03%9 511
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED3.16%7 766
