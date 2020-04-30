La Perla: 2019 full year results and COVID-19 update

April 30, 2020

Amsterdam, April 30, 2020 - La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. (the 'Company' and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the 'Group') has finalized the preparation of its consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019. Given the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on the business and industry, the Company is reviewing its forward looking guidance with its auditor. The consolidated financial statements are expected to be published mid-May 2020, in-line with applicable listing rules and as discussed with Euronext.