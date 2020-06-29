La Perla: 2020 AGM to be further postponed

June 15, 2020

Amsterdam, 29 June 2020 - La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. (the 'Company' and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the 'Group') has decided to further postpone the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was planned to take place in Amsterdam on 30 June 2020 under the Temporary Act COVID-19 Justice and Security (Tijdelijke wet COVID-19 Justitie en Veiligheid) to safeguard the health of its shareholders. The Company has continued to closely monitor the developments relating to COVID-19 and the measures applicable in the Netherlands. The Company will reconvene the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in the near future and will inform its shareholders hereof.