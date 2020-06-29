Log in
LA PERLA FASHION HOLDING N.V.

(ALPER)
La Perla: 2020 AGM to be further postponed

06/29/2020 | 05:55pm EDT
June 15, 2020

La Perla 2020 AGM to be postponed

Amsterdam, 29 June 2020 - La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. (the 'Company' and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the 'Group') has decided to further postpone the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was planned to take place in Amsterdam on 30 June 2020 under the Temporary Act COVID-19 Justice and Security (Tijdelijke wet COVID-19 Justitie en Veiligheid) to safeguard the health of its shareholders. The Company has continued to closely monitor the developments relating to COVID-19 and the measures applicable in the Netherlands. The Company will reconvene the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in the near future and will inform its shareholders hereof.

Media contacts

Finsbury
Edward Simpkins/Jenny Bahr: LaPerla-LON@finsbury.com / +44 207 251 38 01

About La Perla:

La Perla Fashion Holding N.V., a luxury fashion holding company, is the direct shareholder of La Perla Beauty (UK) Limited ('La Perla Beauty') and La Perla Global Management (UK) Limited and its subsidiaries (the 'Operating La Perla Group'). La Perla, through the Operating La Perla Group, is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of luxury lingerie, nightwear and swimwear. The group operates under the brand 'La Perla'. Founded in 1954 in Bologna, Italy, the brand is renowned for its heritage and craftsmanship.

DOWNLOAD PDF VERSION

Disclaimer

La Perla Fashion Holding NV published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 21:53:03 UTC
