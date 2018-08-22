Log in
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED (LZB)

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED (LZB)
My previous session
Most popular
News 
News

La-Z-Boy Incorporated : LaZBoy Incorporated to Host Earnings Call

08/22/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2018 / LaZBoy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q1 Earnings Call to be held on August 22, 2018 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-D354A0E60E5E8.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 656 M
EBIT 2019 136 M
Net income 2019 98,9 M
Finance 2019 139 M
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 15,63
P/E ratio 2020 14,29
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 1 556 M
Chart LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
La-Z-Boy Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 34,3 $
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kurt L. Darrow Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Melinda D. Whittington Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Behen Chief Information Officer & Vice President
H. George Levy Independent Director
W. Alan McCollough Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED3.85%1 556
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO LTD--.--%3 436
JASON FURNITURE HANGZHOU CO LTD-11.65%3 262
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC-8.96%3 026
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION COLTD--.--%2 500
HANSSEM CO LTD--.--%1 927
