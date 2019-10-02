La-Z-Boy Neosho, Missouri Plant Celebrates 50 Years

MONROE, Mich., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) today announced its Neosho, Missouri La-Z-Boy branded manufacturing facility celebrated its 50th anniversary. At a celebration held yesterday on the 55-acre campus, attended by local and state officials, as well as U.S. Congressman Billy Long, senior executives from the La-Z-Boy leadership team, and retirees from the plant, the company unveiled the 18 millionth chair produced at the 542,000 square-foot facility.



Bill Snow, Vice President of La-Z-Boy Mid-West and a 38-year veteran of the company, said: “Our Neosho facility is part of the fabric of our community and I am proud of all the individuals who work at the plant and contribute to our company’s success and that of the community at large. Over the last 50 years, we have grown to employ more than 750 talented and hard-working people and we look forward to adding to our employee base as we continue to make products that turn houses into homes.”

Darrell Edwards, Chief Operating Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, who was on site at the celebration, said: “The Neosho facility is an amazing plant with great employees who turn out close to 12,000 high-quality units per week. With safety of paramount importance to our organization, I am pleased to report the Neosho facility has achieved 10.5 million hours without a lost-time incident, reflecting our focus on safety as a key component in our supply chain excellence initiatives. It is imperative that our employees arrive home each day in the same condition in which they arrived to work in the morning. I applaud the entire Neosho team for their commitment to excellence across many metrics.”

La-Z-Boy Background Information



La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are England and La-Z-Boy. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 155 of the 352 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 352 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 554 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/.

Contact: Kathy Liebmann (734) 241-2438 kathy.liebmann@la-z-boy.com