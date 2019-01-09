Tipperary Sales :, a La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor Dealer, Names Jacob Jones Company President

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tipperary Sales, d.b.a. La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor, announces the promotion of Jacob Jones from Vice President of Analytics to company President.

"We are pleased to announce that Jacob Jones will serve in a new role as company President," says Martha Percival Brown, CEO, Tipperary Sales. "Jacob has been with the company since 2002, serving in a variety of sales, operations, financial, and strategic planning roles that have prepared him well for this promotion."

Jones is a 2010 magna cum laude graduate of Augusta University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management. In 2014, he completed his Master of Business Administration, ranking in the top 96th percentile of graduates in the nation.

"Jacob's due diligence, keen understanding, and drive will prepare Tipperary Sales for the next phase of our growth-plan," continued Martha Percival Brown. "Moving an experienced, loyal employee with historical depth into this position is an investment in the future of our business."

Jones will remain in the company's Augusta, Georgia office where his role will focus on company-wide oversight of operational and financial efficiencies and growth.

"After many years working with Tipperary, I am honored to step into this new role as President," said Jones. "I welcome the challenge and look forward to serving the company in a new capacity."

About Tipperary Sales, Inc.

Tipperary Sales, Inc., a family-owned company founded in 1976, operates eight La-Z-Boy Galleries in the Southeast. The company is one of Furniture Today's Top 100 Furniture Stores, with annual sales topping $45M, and currently operates two of the top ten dealer-operated La-Z-Boy stores in the nation. Tipperary Sales has been named both "Retail Partner of the Year" and "Ronald McDonald House Charity Partner of the Year" by La-Z-Boy, Inc.

La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor stores operated by Tipperary Sales, Inc. are in the following locations: 4205 Washington Rd. in Evans, Ga.; 150 Traders Way in Pooler, Ga.; 107-B River Hills Rd in Asheville, N.C.; 7035 Smith Corners Blvd. in Charlotte, N.C.; 11515 Carolina Place Pkwy. in Pineville, N.C.; 4960 Centre Pointe Dr Suite 102 in N. Charleston, S.C.; 5342 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, S.C.; 1046 Woodruff Rd. in Greenville, S.C.

For more information, please visit www.la-z-boy.com/southeast.

About La-Z-Boy

Headquartered in Monroe, MI, La-Z-Boy is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers. The company manufactures a full line of comfortable products for the living room and family room, including the company's world-famous recliners, reclining sofas and love seats, sleep sofas, modular furniture and leather upholstery, as well as stationary sofas, love seats and chairs. It is a division of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. Live Life Comfortably. SM

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tipperary-sales-a-la-z-boy-home-furnishings--decor-dealer-names-jacob-jones-company-president-300775559.html

SOURCE Tipperary Sales