Labixiaoxin Snacks : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Limited    1262   BMG5546K1080

LABIXIAOXIN SNACKS GROUP LIMITED

(1262)
08/17/2020 | 07:33am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LABIXIAOXIN SNACKS GROUP LIMITED

蠟 筆 小 新 休 閒 食 品 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1262)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

THE DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN

THE TARGET COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcement of Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Limited (the "Company") dated 27 July 2020 in relation to the Transaction (the "Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the Announcement unless the context otherwise requires.

As disclosed in the Announcement, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among others,

  1. details of the Equity Transfer Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder;
  2. financial information of the Group; (iii) the property valuation report; and (iv) other information as required under the Listing Rules, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders in accordance with the Listing Rules on or before 17 August 2020 for the Shareholders' information.

As additional time is required to finalise certain information to be included in the Circular, the Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for a waiver from strict compliance with the requirements under Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules, and the Stock Exchange has agreed to grant the aforesaid wavier, extending the deadline for the despatch of the Circular to a date on or before 25 August 2020.

By Order of the Board

Mr. Zheng Yu Huan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven members of which Mr. Zheng Yu Long, Mr. Zheng Yu Shuang and Mr. Zheng Yu Huan are the executive Directors; Mr. Li Hung Kong is the non-executive Director; and Mr. Li Biao, Ms. Sun Kam Ching and Mr. Chung Yau Tong are the independent non-executive Directors.

Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Limited published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2019 467 M 67,2 M 67,2 M
Net income 2019 -170 M -24,5 M -24,5 M
Net Debt 2019 681 M 98,1 M 98,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,31x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 405 M 58,3 M 58,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,60x
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 120
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart LABIXIAOXIN SNACKS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LABIXIAOXIN SNACKS GROUP L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Shuang Zheng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yu Huan Zheng Executive Chairman
Yee Lok Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Xiao Dong Zhang Head-Quality Control, Research & Development
Yu Long Zheng Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LABIXIAOXIN SNACKS GROUP LIMITED13.33%58
NESTLÉ S.A.3.74%332 976
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC1.89%80 158
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.77%43 512
DANONE-24.06%43 118
GENERAL MILLS, INC.18.13%38 653
