Labixiaoxin Snacks : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY

LABIXIAOXIN SNACKS GROUP LIMITED

蠟 筆 小 新 休 閒 食 品 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1262)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

THE DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN

THE TARGET COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcement of Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Limited (the "Company") dated 27 July 2020 in relation to the Transaction (the "Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the Announcement unless the context otherwise requires.

As disclosed in the Announcement, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among others,