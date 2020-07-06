Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : 2020 07 06 – Termination of the liquidity contract (PDF)
0
07/15/2020 | 06:11am EDT
CNMV
Edison, 4
28006 Madrid
Barcelona, July 6, 2020
As per section 17 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, on market abuse and section 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23 and related provisions, the Company announces the following
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE, S.A., ("Reig Jofre" or "the Company") informs that, on June 30, 2020, the term of the liquidity contract signed with the entity SOLVENTIS, A.V., S.A. has expired, which entered into force on January 8, 2020, communicated on the same date by Relevant Fact with registration number 285681, and under the new guidelines of Circular 1/2017 of April 26 on liquidity contracts, by the Spanish Stock Exchange Commission, the transactions since April 1, 2020, until March 31, 2020 are attached hereafter.
BALANCE SUMMARY
Shares
Value (€)
Average Price
Initial Balance Contract
52,844
150,000
Initial Balance Period
51,246
153,273.16
Purchases
142,395
390,686.74
2.744
Sales
114,609
322,618.8
2.815
Expenses
1,901.75
(1 )
79,032
83,303.47
Final Balance Period
(1 )
After settlement and brokerage fees for the year and
pending settlement of the operations executed in the last
market sessions of the period
Furthermore, Reig Jofre informs that, during the entire term of the Liquidity Contract, it has purchased a total of 215,235 shares and sold a total of 189,047 shares.
Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 10:10:04 UTC