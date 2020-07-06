Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : 2020 07 06 – Termination of the liquidity contract (PDF)

CNMV

Barcelona, July 6, 2020

As per section 17 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, on market abuse and section 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23 and related provisions, the Company announces the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE, S.A., ("Reig Jofre" or "the Company") informs that, on June 30, 2020, the term of the liquidity contract signed with the entity SOLVENTIS, A.V., S.A. has expired, which entered into force on January 8, 2020, communicated on the same date by Relevant Fact with registration number 285681, and under the new guidelines of Circular 1/2017 of April 26 on liquidity contracts, by the Spanish Stock Exchange Commission, the transactions since April 1, 2020, until March 31, 2020 are attached hereafter.

BALANCE SUMMARY

Shares Value (€) Average Price Initial Balance Contract 52,844 150,000 Initial Balance Period 51,246 153,273.16 Purchases 142,395 390,686.74 2.744 Sales 114,609 322,618.8 2.815 Expenses 1,901.75 (1 ) 79,032 83,303.47 Final Balance Period (1 ) After settlement and brokerage fees for the year and pending settlement of the operations executed in the last market sessions of the period

Furthermore, Reig Jofre informs that, during the entire term of the Liquidity Contract, it has purchased a total of 215,235 shares and sold a total of 189,047 shares.

