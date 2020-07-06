Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : 2020 07 06 – Termination of the liquidity contract (PDF)

Log in
LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE, S.A.

(RJF)
Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : 2020 07 06 – Termination of the liquidity contract

07/15/2020 | 06:11am EDT

CNMV

Edison, 4

28006 Madrid

Barcelona, July 6, 2020

As per section 17 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, on market abuse and section 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23 and related provisions, the Company announces the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE, S.A., ("Reig Jofre" or "the Company") informs that, on June 30, 2020, the term of the liquidity contract signed with the entity SOLVENTIS, A.V., S.A. has expired, which entered into force on January 8, 2020, communicated on the same date by Relevant Fact with registration number 285681, and under the new guidelines of Circular 1/2017 of April 26 on liquidity contracts, by the Spanish Stock Exchange Commission, the transactions since April 1, 2020, until March 31, 2020 are attached hereafter.

BALANCE SUMMARY

Shares

Value (€)

Average Price

Initial Balance Contract

52,844

150,000

Initial Balance Period

51,246

153,273.16

Purchases

142,395

390,686.74

2.744

Sales

114,609

322,618.8

2.815

Expenses

1,901.75

(1 )

79,032

83,303.47

Final Balance Period

(1 )

After settlement and brokerage fees for the year and

pending settlement of the operations executed in the last

market sessions of the period

Furthermore, Reig Jofre informs that, during the entire term of the Liquidity Contract, it has purchased a total of 215,235 shares and sold a total of 189,047 shares.

Yours faithfully,

Adolf Rousaud

Secretary non-Director of the Board of Directors

PURCHASES

SALES

Date

Block Trade

NºTransactions Shares Price Value (€)

NºTransactions Shares Price Value (€)

01-04-20

NO

1

3.140

2,01

6.301,50

1

200

2,04

408,00

02-04-20

NO

1

700

2,00

1.398,00

1

1.540

2,01

3.088,80

03-04-20

NO

1

1.000

2,03

2.028,00

1

900

2,04

1.839,00

06-04-20

NO

1

500

2,05

1.025,00

0

0

0,00

0,00

07-04-20

NO

1

110

2,15

236,50

1

500

2,16

1.080,00

08-04-20

NO

1

426

2,15

915,32

1

739

2,18

1.608,76

09-04-20

NO

1

533

2,17

1.157,93

1

528

2,19

1.153,76

14-04-20

NO

1

2.666

2,21

5.896,04

1

2.428

2,25

5.472,36

15-04-20

NO

1

2.338

2,28

5.321,09

1

1.937

2,30

4.459,58

16-04-20

NO

1

304

2,27

690,08

1

1.043

2,29

2.391,66

17-04-20

NO

1

6.699

2,23

14.952,78

1

1.083

2,22

2.406,26

20-04-20

NO

1

143

2,23

318,89

1

310

2,26

700,80

21-04-20

NO

0

0

0,00

0,00

1

44

2,29

100,76

22-04-20

NO

1

500

2,29

1.145,00

1

300

2,29

687,00

23-04-20

NO

1

4.519

2,27

10.280,51

1

111

2,30

255,08

24-04-20

NO

1

1.800

2,26

4.065,00

1

400

2,26

904,00

27-04-20

NO

1

912

2,28

2.080,45

0

1.153

2,29

2.637,90

28-04-20

NO

1

3.638

2,25

8.178,88

0

1.185

2,26

2.673,80

29-04-20

NO

1

550

2,24

1.230,50

1

2.289

2,27

5.201,25

30-04-20

NO

0

0

0,00

0,00

1

200

2,34

468,00

04-05-20

NO

1

2.970

2,28

6.782,76

0

1.083

2,27

2.459,77

05-05-20

NO

1

3.225

2,28

7.356,58

1

2.596

2,24

5.823,83

06-05-20

NO

1

3.599

2,54

9.124,67

1

4.970

2,57

12.789,01

07-05-20

NO

1

6.576

2,92

19.209,02

1

1.423

2,96

4.217,48

08-05-20

NO

1

2.164

2,78

6.021,56

1

661

2,82

1.863,00

11-05-20

NO

1

3.700

2,69

9.954,00

1

700

2,68

1.876,00

12-05-20

NO

1

500

2,63

1.314,00

1

1.472

2,66

3.919,65

13-05-20

NO

1

3.517

2,70

9.491,45

1

2.276

2,72

6.185,76

14-05-20

NO

1

4.602

2,53

11.650,30

1

2.218

2,55

5.651,00

15-05-20

NO

1

565

2,56

1.446,75

1

1.801

2,56

4.604,56

18-05-20

NO

1

1.500

2,63

3.945,00

1

1.979

2,66

5.263,51

19-05-20

NO

1

3.849

2,68

10.320,47

1

3.677

2,71

9.967,26

20-05-20

NO

1

2.635

2,82

7.421,80

1

5.475

2,84

15.569,63

21-05-20

NO

1

4.095

2,85

11.657,00

0

1.544

2,93

4.518,28

22-05-20

NO

1

1.850

2,82

5.223,00

1

1.984

2,88

5.717,08

25-05-20

NO

1

1.300

2,89

3.761,00

0

2.756

2,93

8.087,84

26-05-20

NO

1

2.834

2,90

8.215,84

1

2.166

2,98

6.450,52

27-05-20

NO

1

5.077

2,90

14.711,33

1

4.908

2,91

14.304,46

28-05-20

NO

1

2.099

2,97

6.241,04

1

750

2,99

2.245,00

29-05-20

NO

1

2.303

2,95

6.783,79

1

900

2,97

2.673,00

01-06-20

NO

1

1.100

2,99

3.284,00

1

1.354

2,98

4.039,30

02-06-20

NO

1

1.500

3,01

4.509,00

1

1.533

3,06

4.685,25

03-06-20

NO

1

2.274

2,94

6.694,96

1

1.864

2,97

5.535,76

04-06-20

NO

1

1.205

2,95

3.551,80

1

553

2,98

1.645,41

05-06-20

NO

1

4.397

2,84

12.509,40

1

3.258

2,87

9.334,22

08-06-20

NO

1

3.300

2,82

9.292,00

1

3.268

2,84

9.283,04

09-06-20

NO

1

2.292

2,87

6.578,00

1

3.526

2,89

10.181,88

10-06-20

NO

1

888

2,86

2.537,56

1

900

2,88

2.595,00

11-06-20

NO

1

2.021

2,80

5.663,01

1

680

2,81

1.913,25

12-06-20

NO

1

1.040

2,77

2.876,30

1

1.100

2,79

3.067,00

15-06-20

NO

1

200

2,81

562,00

1

2.513

2,80

7.025,92

16-06-20

NO

1

1.466

2,83

4.146,41

1

2.500

2,86

7.143,00

17-06-20

NO

1

1.300

2,85

3.710,00

1

1.600

2,87

4.592,00

18-06-20

NO

1

693

2,84

1.965,19

1

590

2,84

1.678,40

19-06-20

NO

1

322

2,80

900,64

1

711

2,83

2.009,08

22-06-20

NO

1

2.220

2,97

6.603,15

1

3.879

3,00

11.649,75

23-06-20

NO

1

3.805

3,25

12.359,92

1

7.000

3,25

22.759,00

24-06-20

NO

1

4.024

3,36

13.533,32

1

2.967

3,44

10.208,32

25-06-20

NO

1

3.944

3,34

13.191,26

1

4.758

3,38

16.100,45

26-06-20

NO

1

4.945

3,27

16.175,50

1

2.566

3,30

8.457,55

29-06-20

NO

1

4.920

3,22

15.852,16

1

2.818

3,23

9.113,06

30-06-20

NO

1

5.101

3,20

16.338,33

1

2.442

3,23

7.878,75

Disclaimer

Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 10:10:04 UTC
