LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE, S.A.

(RJF)
Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : 2020 07 07 – Transactions within the shares buyback program (PDF)

07/15/2020 | 06:11am EDT

CNMV

Edison, 4

28006 Madrid

Barcelona, July 7, 2019

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

In accordance with the Article 227 of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, which enacts the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, and in relation to the Shares Buyback Temporary Program reported on Other Relevant Information of July 2, 2020 with registration number 3136, LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE SA ("Reig Jofre" or "the Company"), informs about the purchases from July 2, 2020.

SUMARY OF TRANSACTIONS

DATE

SHARES

PRICE

CASH

03/07/2020

2.000

3,373

6.746,22

02/07/2020

2.000

3,334

6.668,12

TOTAL

4.000

3,354

13.414,34

Adolf Rousaud

Secretary of the Board of Directors

ANNEX 1

Detail of transactions between July 2 and July 3, 2020

DATE

SHARES

PRICE

CASH

03/07/2020

222

3,370

748,14

03/07/2020

400

3,370

1.348,00

03/07/2020

400

3,370

1.348,00

03/07/2020

400

3,350

1.340,00

03/07/2020

178

3,360

598,08

03/07/2020

400

3,410

1.364,00

02/07/2020

146

3,320

484,72

02/07/2020

400

3,340

1.336,00

02/07/2020

400

3,350

1.340,00

02/07/2020

4

3,350

13,40

02/07/2020

400

3,350

1.340,00

02/07/2020

250

3,320

830,00

02/07/2020

400

3,310

1.324,00

TOTAL

4.000

3,354

13.414,34

Disclaimer

Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 10:10:04 UTC
