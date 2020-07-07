Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : 2020 07 07 – Transactions within the shares buyback program (PDF)
CNMV
Edison, 4
28006 Madrid
Barcelona, July 7, 2019
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
In accordance with the Article 227 of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, which enacts the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, and in relation to the Shares Buyback Temporary Program reported on Other Relevant Information of July 2, 2020 with registration number 3136, LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE SA ("Reig Jofre" or "the Company"), informs about the purchases from July 2, 2020.
SUMARY OF TRANSACTIONS
DATE
SHARES
PRICE
CASH
03/07/2020
2.000
3,373
6.746,22
02/07/2020
2.000
3,334
6.668,12
TOTAL
4.000
3,354
13.414,34
Adolf Rousaud
Secretary of the Board of Directors
ANNEX 1
Detail of transactions between July 2 and July 3, 2020
