Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : 2020 07 13 – Transactions within the shares buyback program (PDF)

CNMV

Edison, 4

28006 Madrid

Barcelona, July 13, 2020

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

In accordance with the Article 227 of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, which enacts the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, and in relation to the Shares Buyback Temporary Program reported on Other Relevant Information of July 2, 2020 with registration number 3136, LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE SA ("Reig Jofre" or "the Company"), informs about the purchases from July 6, 2020.

SUMARY OF TRANSACTIONS

DATE SHARES PRICE CASH 10/07/2020 800 3,330 2.664,00 09/07/2020 2.000 3,486 6.971,69 08/07/2020 1.597 3,396 5.423,44 07/07/2020 1.050 3,388 3.557,00 06/07/2020 2.000 3,408 6.815,60 TOTAL 7.447 3,415 25.431,73

Adolf Rousaud

Secretary of the Board of Directors