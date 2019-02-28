Log in
2019 02 28 - Results preview: Year 2018 (PDF)

02/28/2019 | 04:26am EST

Barcelona (Spain), February 28, 2019

RESULTS PREVIEW: YEAR 2018

Reig Jofre closes 2018 with a turnover 180.5 M€ and EBITDA of 16.4 M€

  • The sales growth of 7% allowed the turnover to reach € 180.5M. Within the good performance of Reig Jofre business units highlighted 35% growth in the nutritional supplements line of Forté Pharma in France

  • Forté Pharma, Reig Jofre's nutritional supplements line, closed an excellent year thanks to new launches in the weight, energy and sleep control ranges, mainly

  • The lines of antibiotics and freeze-dried injectable products from the pharmaceutical technologies area closed important international agreements in Indonesia, among others

  • EBITDA showed a positive evolution of 4% compared to 2017 and stood at € 16.4M

  • Personnel expenses increased by 6% as a result of the reinforcement of international commercial structures, especially in France result of the strong growth rate in sales and additions linked to the increase of productive capacity in Spain

  • Other operating expenses grew by 11% compared to 2017, in line with previous quarters, largely due to the increase in marketing and advertising expenses related to the Nutritional Supplements area; the increase in R&D expenditure and, to a lesser extent, the impact of the new installed capacity at the Toledo plant

  • The effort in R&D continued with an expenditure over € 9.5M in 2018. As a result of this effort, product development projects were activated for an amount of € 4.8M

  • Net result grew by 5% and reached € 9.3M. Contributed the improvement in the financial results and the reversal of provisions linked to the valuation of the buildings where the company's production facilities are located

  • Productive investment reached € 15.9M, of which € 7.5M were allocated to the new lyophilized plant in Barcelona. Other projects with impact this year were the compliance to the European Directive EU 2011/62 to avoid the counterfeit of medication, which will represent an accumulated investment of more than € 5M and the completion of the investment in the IV sterile line of the Toledo plant

  • Total investment in 2018 reached € 21.7M, of which 4.8M were allocated to R&D and 15.9M to productive investment. Participation in open innovation in partnership with companies such as Syna Therapeutics, company in which Reig Jofre has a 50% stake, also had its impact in 2018

  • Net financial debt stood at € 24.5M on 31 December, compared to €18.3M the previous year, due to the financing of the aforementioned investment projects that increased bank indebtedness, as planned

  • Debt/EBITDA ratio for 2018 set at 1.49 times in line with forecasts and above previous year when that ratio stood at 1.16 times

  • In 2018 Reig Jofre paid back its shareholders with a flexible dividend, which involved a cash payment of 380,109.36 euros and a capital increase charged to reserves for a total amount of 448,444.50 euros

  • In November the third tranche of the Shares Buyback Temporary Program ended

  • Reig Jofre will present 2018 detailed results at Madrid Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 12 at 12.30 hours CET. The event will be broadcasted live via webcast

1. TURNOVER EVOLUTION

At the end of 2018, Reig Jofre simplified the presentation of its revenue sources, to facilitate the understanding of the company's main business segments.

Reig Jofre closed 2018 with a turnover of 180.5 million euros, a growth of 7% over year 2017.

The area of pharmaceutical technologies in antibiotics and injectable products contributed 54% of sales and grew by 6%, thanks, in part, to the use of full production capacity for the restoration of raw material supplies.

The area of specialty products in dermatology and gynecology mainly contributed 20% of the turnover with a decrease of 3% with respect to previous year, caused by a decrease in the dermatologic products.

The area of consumer healthcare in which highlighted the nutritional supplements line marketed by Forté Pharma brand, as well as other OTC products, contributed 26% of the turnover, with a growth of 22%. France being the main driver of this growth, thanks to the success of its new launches in the weight, energy and sleep control ranges. It is also worth noting the growth of this line in Benelux and Austria, mainly.

2. RESULTS PRESENTATION

Reig Jofre will present 2018 detailed results at Madrid Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 12 at 12.30 hours CET. RSVP is appreciated at: investors@reigjofre.com

The event will be broadcasted live in Spanish and English via webcast, which can be accessed through the home page of Reig Jofre's web site: www.reigjofre.com

3. 2018 PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

(in euro)

30/09/2018

30/09/2017

Turnover

180,467,786

167,983,166

Changes in inventories

2,647,583

-108,495

Procurements

-70,266,942

-63,970,940

Gross margin

112,848,427

103,903,731

Work carried out for fixed assets

4,824,213

3,743,101

Other operating income

839,408

2,436,973

Personnel expenses

-52,139,938

-49,355,219

Other operating expenses

-49,979,259

-44,941,197

EBITDA

16,392,851

15,787,388

Depreciation and amortization

-7,605,319

-6,829,299

Government grants for non-financial assets and others

40,287

64,877

Impairment and results on disposals

1,192,051

-11,481

Operating income

10,019,870

9,011,485

Financial income

83,832

68,711

Financial expenses

-775,826

-1,077,074

Results from entities accounted by the equity method

155.312

0

Profit before taxes

9,483,189

8.003.122

Income tax

-230,530

807.905

% tax rate estimate

-2.4%

10.1%

Net result

9,252,659

8,811,028

Profit attributable to parent company

9,266,277

8,828,435

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

-13,618

-17,407

4

4. BALANCE SHEET ON DECEMBER 31, 2018

(in euro)

31/12/2018

31/12/2017

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Goodwill

27,598,142

27,744,603

Other intangible assets

39,121,404

32,521,414

Property, plant and equipment

54,728,369

46,748,718

Available-for-sale assets

1,898,492

605,49

Non-current financial assets

716,08

Deferred tax assets

14,468,873

13,762,867

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

137,815,280

122,099,173

Current assets

Inventories

34,562,530

27,509,104

Trade and other receivables

33,855,964

35,161,239

Current tax assets

10,618

27

Other current financial assets

2,686,749

3,272,956

Other current assets

2,474,493

3,605,773

Cash and cash equivalents

8,269,415

11,688,831

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

81,859,769

81,237,933

TOTAL ASSETS

219,675,049

203,337,106

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

32,525,034

32,076,589

Reserves

110,182,505

102,481,683

Treasury shares

-900,228

-702.981

Interim dividend paid during the year

33,714

19,400

Profit attributable to the parent company

9,266,277

8,811,027

Exchange differences

-1,193,253

-1,110,245

Other comprehensive income for assets available for sale

-114.963

12,169

Equity attributable to parent company

149,799,086

141,587,642

Non-controlling interests

-59,424

-28,398

TOTAL EQUITY

149,739,662

141,559,244

Non-current liabilities

Capital grants

105,091

145,375

Provisions

803,095

682,236

Financial liabilities with credit institutions

7,019,590

9,478,644

Financial lease liabilities

14,035,992

7,612,622

Other financial liabilities

5,682,586

6,098,347

Deferred tax liabilities

3,242,315

3,293,605

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

30,888,669

27,310,829

Current liabilities

Provisions

45,496

244,959

Financial liabilities with credit institutions

3,649,284

4,728,595

Financial lease liabilities

1,536,448

1,351,019

Other financial liabilities

807,761

716,710

Trade and other payables

29,910,977

23,975,413

Current tax liabilities

902,439

972,079

Other current liabilities

2,194,313

2,478,259

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

39,046,718

34,467,033

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

219,675,049

203,337,106

Disclaimer

Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 09:25:04 UTC
