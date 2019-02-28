2019 02 28 - Results preview: Year 2018 (PDF)

Reig Jofre closes 2018 with a turnover 180.5 M€ and EBITDA of 16.4 M€
▪The sales growth of 7% allowed the turnover to reach€ 180.5M. Within the good performance of Reig Jofre business units highlighted 35% growth in the nutritional supplements line of Forté Pharma in France
▪Forté Pharma, Reig Jofre's nutritional supplements line, closed an excellent year thanks to new launches in the weight, energy and sleep control ranges, mainly
▪The lines of antibiotics and freeze-dried injectable products from the pharmaceutical technologies area closed important international agreements in Indonesia, among others
▪EBITDA showed a positive evolution of 4% compared to 2017and stood at €16.4M
▪Personnel expenses increased by 6% as a result of the reinforcement of international commercial structures, especially in France result of the strong growth rate in sales and additions linked to the increase of productive capacity in Spain
▪Other operating expenses grew by 11% compared to 2017, in line with previous quarters, largely due to the increase in marketing and advertising expenses related to the Nutritional Supplements area; the increase in R&D expenditure and, to a lesser extent, the impact of the new installed capacity at the Toledo plant
▪The effort in R&D continued with an expenditure over € 9.5M in 2018. As a resultof this effort, product development projects were activated for an amount of €4.8M
▪Net result grew by 5% and reached €9.3M. Contributed the improvement in the financial results and the reversal of provisions linked to the valuation of the buildings where the company's production facilities are located
▪Productive investment reached € 15.9M, of which€ 7.5M were allocated to the new lyophilized plant in Barcelona. Other projects with impact this year were the compliance to the European Directive EU 2011/62 to avoid the counterfeit of medication,which will represent an accumulated investment of more than € 5Mand the completion of the investment in the IV sterile line of the Toledo plant
▪Total investment in 2018 reached € 21.7M,of which€4.8M were allocated to R&D and€15.9M to productive investment. Participation in open innovation in partnership with companies such as Syna Therapeutics, company in which Reig Jofre has a 50% stake, also had its impact in 2018
▪Net financial debt stood at € 24.5M on 31 December, compared to €18.3M theprevious year, due to the financing of the aforementioned investment projects that increased bank indebtedness, as planned
▪Debt/EBITDA ratio for 2018 set at 1.49 times in line with forecasts and above previous year when that ratio stood at 1.16 times
▪In 2018 Reig Jofre paid back its shareholders with a flexible dividend, which involved a cash payment of 380,109.36 euros and a capital increase charged to reserves for a total amount of 448,444.50 euros
▪In November the third tranche of the Shares Buyback Temporary Program ended
▪Reig Jofre will present 2018 detailed results at Madrid Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 12 at 12.30 hours CET. The event will be broadcasted live via webcast
1. TURNOVER EVOLUTION
At the end of 2018, Reig Jofre simplified the presentation of its revenue sources, tofacilitate the understanding of the company's main business segments.
Reig Jofre closed 2018 with a turnover of 180.5 million euros, a growth of 7% over year 2017.
Thearea of pharmaceutical technologiesin antibiotics and injectable products contributed 54% of sales and grew by 6%, thanks, in part, to the use of full production capacity for the restoration of raw material supplies.
Thearea of specialty productsin dermatology and gynecology mainly contributed 20% of the turnover with a decrease of 3% with respect to previous year, caused by a decrease in the dermatologic products.
Thearea of consumer healthcarein which highlighted the nutritional supplements line marketed by Forté Pharma brand, as well as other OTC products, contributed 26% of the turnover, with a growth of 22%. France being the main driver of this growth, thanks to the success of its new launches in the weight, energy and sleep control ranges. It is also worth noting the growth of this line in Benelux and Austria, mainly.
2. RESULTS PRESENTATION
Reig Jofre will present 2018 detailed results at Madrid Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 12 at 12.30 hours CET. RSVP is appreciated at:investors@reigjofre.com
The event will be broadcasted live in Spanish and English via webcast, which can beaccessed through the home page of Reig Jofre's web site:www.reigjofre.com
3. 2018 PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT
(in euro)
30/09/2018
30/09/2017
Turnover
180,467,786
167,983,166
Changes in inventories
2,647,583
-108,495
Procurements
-70,266,942
-63,970,940
Gross margin
112,848,427
103,903,731
Work carried out for fixed assets
4,824,213
3,743,101
Other operating income
839,408
2,436,973
Personnel expenses
-52,139,938
-49,355,219
Other operating expenses
-49,979,259
-44,941,197
EBITDA
16,392,851
15,787,388
Depreciation and amortization
-7,605,319
-6,829,299
Government grants for non-financial assets and others
40,287
64,877
Impairment and results on disposals
1,192,051
-11,481
Operating income
10,019,870
9,011,485
Financial income
83,832
68,711
Financial expenses
-775,826
-1,077,074
Results from entities accounted by the equity method
155.312
0
Profit before taxes
9,483,189
8.003.122
Income tax
-230,530
807.905
% tax rate estimate
-2.4%
10.1%
Net result
9,252,659
8,811,028
Profit attributable to parent company
9,266,277
8,828,435
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
-13,618
-17,407
4
4. BALANCE SHEET ON DECEMBER 31, 2018
(in euro)
31/12/2018
31/12/2017
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Goodwill
27,598,142
27,744,603
Other intangible assets
39,121,404
32,521,414
Property, plant and equipment
54,728,369
46,748,718
Available-for-sale assets
1,898,492
605,49
Non-current financial assets
716,08
Deferred tax assets
14,468,873
13,762,867
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
137,815,280
122,099,173
Current assets
Inventories
34,562,530
27,509,104
Trade and other receivables
33,855,964
35,161,239
Current tax assets
10,618
27
Other current financial assets
2,686,749
3,272,956
Other current assets
2,474,493
3,605,773
Cash and cash equivalents
8,269,415
11,688,831
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
81,859,769
81,237,933
TOTAL ASSETS
219,675,049
203,337,106
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
32,525,034
32,076,589
Reserves
110,182,505
102,481,683
Treasury shares
-900,228
-702.981
Interim dividend paid during the year
33,714
19,400
Profit attributable to the parent company
9,266,277
8,811,027
Exchange differences
-1,193,253
-1,110,245
Other comprehensive income for assets available for sale
