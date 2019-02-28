2019 02 28 - Results preview: Year 2018 (PDF)

Barcelona (Spain), February 28, 2019

RESULTS PREVIEW: YEAR 2018

Reig Jofre closes 2018 with a turnover 180.5 M€ and EBITDA of 16.4 M€

▪ The sales growth of 7% allowed the turnover to reach € 180.5M. Within the good performance of Reig Jofre business units highlighted 35% growth in the nutritional supplements line of Forté Pharma in France

▪ Forté Pharma, Reig Jofre's nutritional supplements line, closed an excellent year thanks to new launches in the weight, energy and sleep control ranges, mainly

▪ The lines of antibiotics and freeze-dried injectable products from the pharmaceutical technologies area closed important international agreements in Indonesia, among others

▪ EBITDA showed a positive evolution of 4% compared to 2017 and stood at € 16.4M

▪ Personnel expenses increased by 6% as a result of the reinforcement of international commercial structures, especially in France result of the strong growth rate in sales and additions linked to the increase of productive capacity in Spain

▪ Other operating expenses grew by 11% compared to 2017, in line with previous quarters, largely due to the increase in marketing and advertising expenses related to the Nutritional Supplements area; the increase in R&D expenditure and, to a lesser extent, the impact of the new installed capacity at the Toledo plant

▪ The effort in R&D continued with an expenditure over € 9.5M in 2018. As a result of this effort, product development projects were activated for an amount of € 4.8M

▪ Net result grew by 5% and reached € 9.3M. Contributed the improvement in the financial results and the reversal of provisions linked to the valuation of the buildings where the company's production facilities are located

▪ Productive investment reached € 15.9M, of which € 7.5M were allocated to the new lyophilized plant in Barcelona. Other projects with impact this year were the compliance to the European Directive EU 2011/62 to avoid the counterfeit of medication, which will represent an accumulated investment of more than € 5M and the completion of the investment in the IV sterile line of the Toledo plant

▪ Total investment in 2018 reached € 21.7M, of which € 4.8M were allocated to R&D and € 15.9M to productive investment. Participation in open innovation in partnership with companies such as Syna Therapeutics, company in which Reig Jofre has a 50% stake, also had its impact in 2018

▪ Net financial debt stood at € 24.5M on 31 December, compared to €18.3M the previous year, due to the financing of the aforementioned investment projects that increased bank indebtedness, as planned

▪ Debt/EBITDA ratio for 2018 set at 1.49 times in line with forecasts and above previous year when that ratio stood at 1.16 times

▪ In 2018 Reig Jofre paid back its shareholders with a flexible dividend, which involved a cash payment of 380,109.36 euros and a capital increase charged to reserves for a total amount of 448,444.50 euros

▪ In November the third tranche of the Shares Buyback Temporary Program ended

▪ Reig Jofre will present 2018 detailed results at Madrid Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 12 at 12.30 hours CET. The event will be broadcasted live via webcast

1. TURNOVER EVOLUTION

At the end of 2018, Reig Jofre simplified the presentation of its revenue sources, to facilitate the understanding of the company's main business segments.

Reig Jofre closed 2018 with a turnover of 180.5 million euros, a growth of 7% over year 2017.

The area of pharmaceutical technologies in antibiotics and injectable products contributed 54% of sales and grew by 6%, thanks, in part, to the use of full production capacity for the restoration of raw material supplies.

The area of specialty products in dermatology and gynecology mainly contributed 20% of the turnover with a decrease of 3% with respect to previous year, caused by a decrease in the dermatologic products.

The area of consumer healthcare in which highlighted the nutritional supplements line marketed by Forté Pharma brand, as well as other OTC products, contributed 26% of the turnover, with a growth of 22%. France being the main driver of this growth, thanks to the success of its new launches in the weight, energy and sleep control ranges. It is also worth noting the growth of this line in Benelux and Austria, mainly.

2. RESULTS PRESENTATION

Reig Jofre will present 2018 detailed results at Madrid Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 12 at 12.30 hours CET. RSVP is appreciated at: investors@reigjofre.com

The event will be broadcasted live in Spanish and English via webcast, which can be accessed through the home page of Reig Jofre's web site: www.reigjofre.com

3. 2018 PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

(in euro) 30/09/2018 30/09/2017 Turnover 180,467,786 167,983,166 Changes in inventories 2,647,583 -108,495 Procurements -70,266,942 -63,970,940 Gross margin 112,848,427 103,903,731 Work carried out for fixed assets 4,824,213 3,743,101 Other operating income 839,408 2,436,973 Personnel expenses -52,139,938 -49,355,219 Other operating expenses -49,979,259 -44,941,197 EBITDA 16,392,851 15,787,388 Depreciation and amortization -7,605,319 -6,829,299 Government grants for non-financial assets and others 40,287 64,877 Impairment and results on disposals 1,192,051 -11,481 Operating income 10,019,870 9,011,485 Financial income 83,832 68,711 Financial expenses -775,826 -1,077,074 Results from entities accounted by the equity method 155.312 0 Profit before taxes 9,483,189 8.003.122 Income tax -230,530 807.905 % tax rate estimate -2.4% 10.1% Net result 9,252,659 8,811,028 Profit attributable to parent company 9,266,277 8,828,435 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests -13,618 -17,407 4

4. BALANCE SHEET ON DECEMBER 31, 2018

(in euro)

31/12/2018 31/12/2017

ASSETS

Non-current assets