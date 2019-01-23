Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Laboratorio Reig Jofre : 2019 01 23 - Publication schedule for 2019 results (PDF)

01/23/2019 | 03:44pm EST

CNMV Edison, 4 28006 Madrid

Barcelona (Spain), January 23, 2019

RELEVANT FACT

Dear Sir,

In accordance with the Article 228 of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, which enacts the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE SA ("Reig Jofre" or "the Company") informs about the publication schedule for 2019 quarterly results.

  • 2018 year-end: Thursday, February 28, 2019

  • First quarter 2019: Thursday, May 9, 2018

  • Second quarter 2019: Thursday, July 25, 2018

  • Third quarter 2019: Thursday, November 14, 2018

  • 2019 year-end: Friday, February 28, 2020

Results will be released before the market opening.

Any change on this calendar will be reported in due course.

Yours faithfully,

Adolf Rousaud

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 20:43:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 176 M
EBIT 2018 8,70 M
Net income 2018 7,20 M
Debt 2018 31,3 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,91
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 171 M
Chart LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE SA
Duration : Period :
Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,27 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
Managers
NameTitle
Ignasi Biosca Reig Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Isabel Reig López Non-Executive Chairman
Gabriel Roig Zapatero Chief Operating Officer
Roser Gomila Zabala Chief Financial Officer
Carmen Esclapés Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE SA15.35%195
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.27%345 439
PFIZER-3.16%245 166
NOVARTIS4.88%225 489
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.5.59%221 685
MERCK AND COMPANY-0.76%197 187
