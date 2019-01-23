Laboratorio Reig Jofre : 2019 01 23 - Publication schedule for 2019 results (PDF)

CNMV Edison, 4 28006 Madrid

Barcelona (Spain), January 23, 2019

RELEVANT FACT

Dear Sir,

In accordance with the Article 228 of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, which enacts the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE SA ("Reig Jofre" or "the Company") informs about the publication schedule for 2019 quarterly results.

• 2018 year-end: Thursday, February 28, 2019

• First quarter 2019: Thursday, May 9, 2018

• Second quarter 2019: Thursday, July 25, 2018

• Third quarter 2019: Thursday, November 14, 2018

• 2019 year-end: Friday, February 28, 2020

Results will be released before the market opening.

Any change on this calendar will be reported in due course.

Yours faithfully,

Adolf Rousaud

Secretary of the Board of Directors