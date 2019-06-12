Laboratorio Reig Jofre : 2019 06 12 - Reig Jofre informs on the start date of the trading of the new shares within its scrip dividend (PDF)

CNMV

Barcelona (Spain), June 12, 2019

In accordance with the Article 228 of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, which enacts the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, and in relation to the Relevant Fact dated April 30, 2019 with register number 277643 about the resolutions of the Board of Directors regarding the distribution of a dividend in the form of scrip dividend, LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE SA ("Reig Jofre" or "the Company"), informs that:

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 is the start date of the trading of the one million twelve thousand three hundred ninety (1,012,390) new shares resulting from the conversion of the free-allotment rights of those shareholders who opted for the exchange of rights into new shares within the scrip dividend

free-allotment rights of those shareholders who opted for the exchange of rights into new shares within the scrip dividend As of that date, Reig Jofre's share capital will be established in thirty-three million thirty-one thousand two hundred twenty-eight euros and fifty cents (33,031,228.50), represented by sixty-six million sixty-two thousand four hundred fifty-seven (66,062,457) standard shares with a par value of fifty cents (0.50) each, numbered consecutively from 1 to 66,062,457, both inclusive, all of which are fully subscribed and paid up.

