Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI : ROVI acquires Falithrom® for the German market

ROVI acquires Falithrom® for the German market

Madrid - 9th of January, 2019 - Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi, S.A. ("ROVI") has announced the purchase of Falithrom®, which was owned by Hexal AG ("Hexal"), a company belonging to the Sandoz division of Novartis, to be directly marketed by ROVI in Germany.

Falithrom® is used for the prevention and treatment of thromboembolic disease including venous thrombosis, thromboembolism, and pulmonary embolism as well as for the prevention of ischemic stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF).

According to IQVIA, the 2017 net sales of the product in Germany totalled around 3.5 million euros. ROVI will pay Hexal nine million euros for the product.

Under this agreement, Falithrom® will be directly marketed by ROVI in Germany as soon as the administrative processes to authorize the transfer of the marketing authorization are completed before the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM).

Juan López-Belmonte Encina, Chief Executive Officer of ROVI, commented: "With Falithrom®, ROVI reinforces its position in the anticoagulant market in Germany, the largest market in Europe, as part of its strategy to become a European player.

Likewise, Falithrom® fully complements our existing portfolio and would be immediately accretive to our Germany subsidiary earnings".

About ROVI

ROVI is a pan-European pharmaceutical company specializing and engaging in the research, development, contract manufacturing and marketing of small molecules and biological specialties. The company, in a continuous international expansion process, has subsidiaries in Portugal, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and France and has a diversified marketing portfolio of more than 40 products, among which its flagship product, Bemiparin, already marketed in 56 countries all over the world, should be highlighted. Likewise, in 2017, ROVI commenced the marketing of its enoxaparin biosimilar, developed in-house, in Europe. ROVI continues to develop the ISM® Platform technology, a leading-edge line of research in the field of prolonged drug release with proven advantages. For more information, please visit www.rovi.es