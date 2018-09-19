Log in
LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI SA (ROVI)
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI : ROVI has commenced the marketing of its enoxaparin biosimilar in Spain

09/19/2018 | 12:43pm CEST

For more information:

Investor Relations (Tel: +34 91 244 44 22)

Marta Campos Martínez mcampos@rovi.es

ROVI has commenced the marketing of its enoxaparin biosimilar in Spain

Madrid, 19 September 2018 - This month, September 2018, Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI has commenced the marketing of its enoxaparin biosimilar (low-molecular-weight heparin) in Spain under the brand name "Enoxaparina Rovi®".

Spain is one of the main enoxaparin markets in Europe. According to QuntilesMS (2015), the enoxaparin market totals more than 1,000 million euros in Europe, with a market share of 75% concentrated in Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Poland, countries in which ROVI hopes to market its product directly through its subsidiaries.

With the launch of the enoxaparin biosimilar in Spain, ROVI expands the product's presence in Europe, which began in September 2017, when it was first marketed in Germany, and was then extended to the United Kingdom and Italy in the first half of 2018.

ROVI's enoxaparin sodium is an anticoagulant medicine belonging to the low-molecular-weight heparin group. It is used to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. As of 30 June 2018, ROVI had obtained authorization for the marketing of its enoxaparin biosimilar from the competent national authorities in 21 European countries.

About ROVI

ROVI is a pan-European pharmaceutical company specializing and engaging in the research, development, contract manufacturing and marketing of small molecules and biological specialties. The company, in a continuous international expansion process, has subsidiaries in Portugal, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and France and a diversified marketing portfolio of more than 40 products, among which its flagship product, Bemiparin, already marketed in 56 countries all over the world, should be highlighted. Likewise, in 2017, ROVI commenced the marketing of its enoxaparin biosimilar, developed in-house, in Europe. ROVI continues to develop the ISM® Platform technology, a leading-edge line of research in the field of prolonged drug release with proven advantages. For more information, please visit www.rovi.es

Disclaimer

Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI SA published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 10:42:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 296 M
EBIT 2018 12,5 M
Net income 2018 13,0 M
Debt 2018 1,60 M
Yield 2018 0,67%
P/E ratio 2018 61,53
P/E ratio 2019 26,34
EV / Sales 2018 2,74x
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
Capitalization 810 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 17,5 €
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Juan López-Belmonte López Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Manager
Juan López-Belmonte Encina Co-Chief Executive Manager & Executive Director
Javier López-Belmonte Encina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Iván López-Belmonte Encina Executive Director & General Director
Enrique Castellón Leal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI SA3.51%947
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.59%375 479
PFIZER18.75%252 129
NOVARTIS-1.14%215 800
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.00%212 015
MERCK AND COMPANY25.15%187 284
