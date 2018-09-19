Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI : ROVI has commenced the marketing of its enoxaparin biosimilar in Spain

For more information:

Investor Relations (Tel: +34 91 244 44 22)

Marta Campos Martínez mcampos@rovi.es

ROVI has commenced the marketing of its enoxaparin biosimilar in Spain

Madrid, 19 September 2018 - This month, September 2018, Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI has commenced the marketing of its enoxaparin biosimilar (low-molecular-weight heparin) in Spain under the brand name "Enoxaparina Rovi®".

Spain is one of the main enoxaparin markets in Europe. According to QuntilesMS (2015), the enoxaparin market totals more than 1,000 million euros in Europe, with a market share of 75% concentrated in Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Poland, countries in which ROVI hopes to market its product directly through its subsidiaries.

With the launch of the enoxaparin biosimilar in Spain, ROVI expands the product's presence in Europe, which began in September 2017, when it was first marketed in Germany, and was then extended to the United Kingdom and Italy in the first half of 2018.

ROVI's enoxaparin sodium is an anticoagulant medicine belonging to the low-molecular-weight heparin group. It is used to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. As of 30 June 2018, ROVI had obtained authorization for the marketing of its enoxaparin biosimilar from the competent national authorities in 21 European countries.

About ROVI

ROVI is a pan-European pharmaceutical company specializing and engaging in the research, development, contract manufacturing and marketing of small molecules and biological specialties. The company, in a continuous international expansion process, has subsidiaries in Portugal, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and France and a diversified marketing portfolio of more than 40 products, among which its flagship product, Bemiparin, already marketed in 56 countries all over the world, should be highlighted. Likewise, in 2017, ROVI commenced the marketing of its enoxaparin biosimilar, developed in-house, in Europe. ROVI continues to develop the ISM® Platform technology, a leading-edge line of research in the field of prolonged drug release with proven advantages. For more information, please visit www.rovi.es