Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI : The López-Belmonte family increase their interest in ROVI to 63.1%

05/27/2019 | 12:29pm EDT

For further information: Marta Campos Martínez mcampos@rovi.esTel: +34 91 244 44 22

The López-Belmonte family increase their

interest in ROVI to 63.1%

Madrid, 27 May, 2019 - The López-Belmonte family, the principal shareholders of Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi, S.A. ("ROVI"), have increased their interest in the company's share capital to 63.107% through their investment vehicle Norbel Inversiones, S.L., which has thus become the direct holder of 35,383,462 of ROVI's shares.

Juan López-BelmonteEncina said, "This increase in the interest held by Norbel Inversiones, S.L. in ROVI's share capital reflects the López-Belmonte family's clear bet on the company and our confidence in ROVI's business model and its future prospects".

About ROVI

ROVI is a pan-European pharmaceutical company specializing and engaging in the research, development, contract manufacturing and marketing of small molecules and biological specialties. The company, in a continuous international expansion process, has subsidiaries in Portugal, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy France and Poland, and has a diversified marketing portfolio of more than 40 products, among which its flagship product, Bemiparin, which is already marketed in 56 countries all over the world, should be highlighted. Likewise, in 2017, ROVI commenced the marketing of its in-house developed enoxaparin biosimilar in Europe. ROVI continues to develop the ISM® Platform technology, a leading-edge line of research in the field of prolonged drug release with proven advantages. For more information, please visit www.rovi.es

Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI SA published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 16:28:04 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
