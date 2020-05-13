Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi S A : ROVI releases the presentation related to the first quarter 2020 financial results 0 05/13/2020 | 02:20am EDT Send by mail :

Operating results Q1 2020 financial results - Highlights Operating revenue increased by 23% to €101.0Mn in Q1 2020, driven by the strength of the specialty pharmaceutical business, where sales rose 24%, strongly outperforming the market, and by the toll manufacturing business, which grew by 19%. Total revenue increased by 23% to €101.2Mn in Q1 2020. This significant increase is partially due to the extraordinary sales in March as a result of the medicine stockpiling by the entire distribution chain due to the Covid-19 crisis.

increased by 23% to €101.0Mn in Q1 2020, driven by the strength of the specialty pharmaceutical business, where sales rose 24%, strongly outperforming the market, and by the toll manufacturing business, which grew by 19%. Total revenue increased by 23% to €101.2Mn in Q1 2020. This significant increase is partially due to the extraordinary sales in March as a result of the medicine stockpiling by the entire distribution chain due to the Covid-19 crisis. For 2020, ROVI expects a mid-single-digit growth rate for the operating revenue. Notwithstanding, given the uncertainties associated to the development of the Covid-19 pandemic and the duration of the State of Alarm, it is not yet possible to make a precise assessment of the impact that the pandemic will have on the current year. ROVI expects the main negative impact on group sales to take place in the second quarter of 2020.

mid-single-digit growth rate for the operating revenue. Sales of the heparin franchise (Low Molecular Weight Heparins (LMWH) and other heparins) increased by 42% to €55.6Mn in Q1 2020. Heparin sales represented 55% of operating revenue in Q1 2020 compared to 48% in Q1 2019 . Sales of LMWH (Enoxaparin biosimilar and Bemiparin) increased by 43% to €53.9Mn in Q1 2020. Sales of the Enoxaparin biosimilar amounted to €29.6Mn (+79%) in Q1 2020 and positive performance of Bemiparin (+15% to €24.3Mn).

(Low Molecular Weight Heparins (LMWH) and other heparins) to €55.6Mn in Q1 2020. compared to 48% in Q1 2019 (Enoxaparin biosimilar and Bemiparin) to €53.9Mn in Q1 2020. amounted to in Q1 2020 and to €24.3Mn). Sales of Neparvis , launched in December 2016, increased 85% to €7.9Mn in Q1 2020.

, launched in December 2016, increased 85% to €7.9Mn in Q1 2020. EBITDA increased by 68%, from €11.9Mn in Q1 2019 to €20.0Mn in Q1 2020, reflecting a 5.3 pp rise in the EBITDA margin to 19.8% in Q1 2020.

increased by 68%, from €11.9Mn in Q1 2019 to €20.0Mn in Q1 2020, reflecting a 5.3 pp rise in the EBITDA margin to 19.8% in Q1 2020. Net profit increased by 102%, from €6.9Mn in Q1 2019 to €13.9Mn in Q1 2020.

increased by 102%, from €6.9Mn in Q1 2019 to €13.9Mn in Q1 2020. ROVI filed its application for marketing authorisation for Doria® with the European health authorities, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), through the Centralised Procedure on 27 December, 2019. After passing the validation phase satisfactorily, the dossier was admitted for evaluation on 30 January, 2020. 1 Growth driven by specialty pharma and toll manufacturing businesses… Total operating revenue (€Mn) Operating revenue growth by category (€Mn) 120 +23% 120 101,0 100 12,7 82,2 +19% 80 80 10,7 60 101,0 +24% 88,2 40 82,2 40 71,4 20 0 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Specialty pharma Toll manufacturing Operating revenue increased by 23% to €101.0Mn in Q1 2020 driven by the strength of:

to €101.0Mn in Q1 2020 driven by the strength of: the specialty pharmaceutical business, where sales rose 24%; and the toll manufacturing business, which grew by 19%.

2 …with high profitability EBITDA (€Mn) and EBITDA margin (%) 19,8% 20% +68% 20 14,4% 15% 20,0 15 10% 11,9 10 5% 5 0% 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 EBITDA EBITDA margin Net profit (€Mn) 15 +102% 10 13,9 5 6,9 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 EBITDA increased by 68% , from €11.9Mn in Q1 2019 to €20.0Mn in Q1 2020, reflecting a 5.3 percentage point rise in the EBITDA margin to 19.8% in Q1 2020.

, from €11.9Mn in Q1 2019 to €20.0Mn in Q1 2020, reflecting a 5.3 percentage point rise in the EBITDA margin to 19.8% in Q1 2020. Net profit increased by 102%, from €6.9Mn in Q1 2019 to €13.9Mn in Q1 2020. 3 Heparins, leading the specialty pharmaceutical business Prescription-based pharma products sales (€Mn) 80 +27% 60 40 79,7 62,7 20 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Heparin franchise sales (€Mn) 60% 55,1% 60 47,6% 40% 55,6 40 20% 39,1 20 0% 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Heparins Heparins/operating revenue Sales of prescription-based pharmaceutical products increased by 27% to €79.7Mn in Q1 2020.

prescription-based pharmaceutical products increased by 27% Sales of the heparin franchise (Low Molecular Weight Heparins (LMWH) and other heparins) increased by 42% to 55.6 million euros in Q1 2020.

(Low Molecular Weight Heparins (LMWH) and other heparins) to 55.6 million euros in Q1 2020. Heparin sales represented 55% of operating revenue in Q1 2020 compared to 48% in Q1 2019. 4 Well Positioned to Drive Long-Term Leadership in Low Molecular Weight Heparins (LMWH) LMWH sales (€Mn) Bemiparin sales (€Mn) 60 40 20 0 • 24,3 +43% 53,9 25 21,1 +15% 6,0 20 3,5 +69% 37,6 +79% 29,6 15 16,5 +15% 10 +4% 17,6 18,3 21,1 24,3 5 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Bemiparin Enoxaparin biosimilar Spain International sales Sales of LMWH (Enoxaparin biosimilar and Bemiparin) increased by 43% to €53.9Mn in Q1 2020. Sales of the Enoxaparin biosimilar amounted to €29.6Mn (+79%) in Q1 2020.

€29.6Mn (+79%) Bemiparin total sales increased by 15% to €24.3Mn in Q1 2020:

Sales in Spain increased 4% to €18.3Mn. International sales increased by 69% to €6.0Mn. This significant increase was specifically linked to Q1 2020 and ROVI expects international Bemiparin sales to decrease by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2020.

5 Strong growth potential of Enoxaparin Biosimilar Becat® Strong Commercial Launch with a Clear Strategy Well-Established Network to Minimize Time-to-Market ROVI launched enoxaparin biosimilar Becat® in Germany (first EU market) in September 2017; in UK, Italy, Spain, France 1 , Austria, Latvia and Estonia in 2018; and in Portugal, Poland, Costa Rica, Finland and Sweden in 2019.

(first EU market) in September 2017; in in 2018; and in in 2019. Newly-established European sales offices provide pan-European infrastructure that is highly leverageable for further growth of ROVI's heparin franchise and broader portfolio. Enoxaparin Biosimilar Becat® Sales Ramp-up VERY POSITIVE EVOLUTION OF ENOXAPARIN BIOSIMILAR BECAT® SALES SINCE LAUNCH IN 4Q17 +79% Direct Marketed in Approved in Pending Germany, UK, 26 countries in Launched in 13 Europe and 6 approval in 70 Italy, Spain, countries in the Rest of countries Portugal and the World Poland Stage I of Commercial Strategy Focus on Europe… ROVI will directly market enoxaparin biosimilar In the long-term, Becat® in 7 European biosimilars tend to countries… reach a… 30 25 €m +2.7x €80.9Mn 50-70% Market Share5 20 …the largest enoxaparin …which account for market with €0.9bn c.75% of the European sales3 market4 …of the reference product market 15 10 5 €30.2Mn 29,6 20,0 28,0 1,5 4,1 4,8 7,8 13,5 16,5 16,3 Stage II of Commercial Strategy Continue international expansion in other markets with strong growth potential through out-licensing agreements Already Signed Out-Licensed Agreements: 87 Countries €0.5bn 13.9% 20192019 Market Sales3 Market Growth3 0 Q4 2017 2 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q12018 ROVI signed a licensing agreement with Sandoz to distribute enoxaparin biosimilar Becat® in 14 countries/regions and with Hikma in 17 Middle East and North African countries. 1. ROVI has started to sell Becat® in France though Biogaran 4. QuintilesIMS, 2015. 2. Becat® 4Q 2017 sales include sales throughout September. As the product was launched that month, sales were negligible. 5. Technavio 2016 biosimilars report. 3. Estimates based on Sanofi-Aventis reported 2019 sales. 6 Strong performance of the product portfolio (1/2) Neparvis sales (€Mn) 8 6+85% 4 7,9 24,3 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Medicebran and Medikinet sales (€Mn) 3 -49% 2 1 2,1 1,1 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Volutsa sales (€Mn) 4 +23% 3 2 3,1 3,8 1 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Sales of Neparvis , a specialty product from Novartis launched in December 2016, increased by 85% to €7.9Mn in Q1 2020, from €4.3Mn in Q1 2019.

, a specialty product from Novartis launched in December 2016, in Q1 2020, from €4.3Mn in Q1 2019. Sales of Volutsa , launched in Spain in February 2015, increased by 23% to €3.8Mn in Q1 2020.

, launched in Spain in February 2015, to €3.8Mn in Q1 2020. Sales of Medicebran and Medikinet , products launched in December 2013 and marketed on exclusivity basis by ROVI in Spain, decreased 49% to €1.1Mn in Q1 2020. In July 2019, Medikinet ® (methylphenidate hydrochloride with a modified release) went out of protection for galenic innovation and its price was reduced by 50.3% on average. Neparvis is a specialty product from Novartis indicated for the treatment of adult patients with symptomatic chronic heart failure and reduced ejection fraction. Volutsa is a specialty product from Astellas Pharma indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia. Medicebran and Medikinet are specialty products from Medice indicated for the treatment of ADHD in children and teenagers. 7 Strong performance of the product portfolio (2/2) Absorcol, Vytorin and Orvatez sales (€Mn) Hirobriz and Ulunar sales (€Mn) 10 +31% 4 8 3 6 9,5 2 3,8 3,8 4 7,3 1 2 0 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Contrast imaging agents sales (€Mn) 10 +1% 8 6 4 8,2 8,3 2 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Sales of Vytorin ® , Orvatez ® and Absorcol ® increased by 31% to €9.5Mn in Q1 2020. In Q2 2018, the active principle ezetimibe went out of patent and the price of Absorcol ® was reduced. Likewise, generics formulated with ezetimibe and simvastatin were marketed in the same period, so the price of Vytorin ® was reduced to be competitive. In addition, Orvatez ® price is expected to be reduced by 30% throughout the first half of 2020 due to the entrance of hybrid products formulated with ezetimibe and atorvastatine.

and increased by 31% to €9.5Mn in Q1 2020. In Q2 2018, the active principle ezetimibe went out of patent and the price of Absorcol was reduced. Likewise, generics formulated with ezetimibe and simvastatin were marketed in the same period, so the price of Vytorin was reduced to be competitive. In addition, Orvatez price is expected to be reduced by 30% throughout the first half of 2020 due to the entrance of hybrid products formulated with ezetimibe and atorvastatine. Sales of Hirobriz and Ulunar , both products for patients with COPD, launched in Spain in Q4 2014 remained stable at €3.8Mn in Q1 2020.

, both products for patients with COPD, launched in Spain in Q4 2014 remained stable at €3.8Mn in Q1 2020. Contrast imaging agents and other hospital products increased by 1% to €8.3Mn in Q1 2020. This slight increase is mainly due to the significant reduction in the number of diagnostic tests performed during the period of confinement. Vytorin, Orvatez and Absorcol, the first of the five licenses of MSD, are indicated for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. Hirobriz Breezhaler and Ulunar Breezhaler are both products from Novartis indicated for the treatment of COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease). 8 Value added toll manufacturing services Toll manufacturing sales (€Mn) • Toll manufacturing sales increased by 19% to 12.7 million euros in Q1 2020 as 15 a result of the redirection of our toll manufacturing activities strategy towards high-value-added products. +19% • In November 2019, the toll manufacturing management units, ROVI Contract Manufacturing and Frosst Ibérica, merged into a single entity, ROVI Pharma Industrial Services, which furnishes manufacturing services with the highest degree of quality and competitiveness. The total integration of the production 10processes is expected to allow the company to attain greater synergies and levels of efficiency in its industrial operations. 12,7 510,7 0 • Likewise, by the end of 2020, ROVI expects the toll manufacturing business to have increased by a low-double-digit percentage. Q1 2019 Q1 2020 9 ISM® Platform Opens Up New Avenues of Growth for ROVI Overview Key Company Highlights of ISM® Platform Internally-developed and patented innovative drug-release technology, ISM® 1 , which allows for the sustained release of compounds administered by injection

and patented innovative drug-release technology, ISM® , which allows for the Based on two separate syringes respectively containing (a) the drug and polymer (solid state) and (b) the solvent (liquid state)

Potential wide applicability of ISM® technology to new chronic therapeutic areas, including psychiatry and oncology

and 505(b)(2) path of approval for candidates leveraging ISM® technology

2 Candidates Currently in Clinical Trials Product Potential Indication Current Situation Key Milestones Non- I II III Clinical DORIA® Positive results from Phase Risperidone, Schizophrenia III. Filed in Europe. monthly Letrozole Phase I started in ISM® Breast Cancer November 2017 Long acting Letrozole Risperidone, Schizophrenia quarterly Concentrated on improving posology for already approved compounds, which benefits risk / reward profile Pop PK 2 model & simulations 1 Predictability already validated for DORIA® in Phase I & II Clinical Program 2 Usability Improved stability Selecting the most convenient 3 Flexibility posology depending on clinical needs Improved Long acting injection (LAI) 4 Clinical (1-6 months) plasma therapeutic Management levels from day 1  Technological barriers (e.g. 5 Vertical power filling) Integration  Strong IP  Manufacturing capabilities Expected high success rate in  Phase III No cold chain  needed From 1 to 6-month  administration Rapid onset & sustained clinical  effect Protected technology • Fully integrated  manufacturing plants Multiple FDA / GMP approved facilities to support the platform ISM® stands for In Situ Microparticles® . PK stands for pharmacokinetic. 10 Guidance 2020 2020 operating revenue growth rate Mid-single-digit T H E K E Y G R O W T H L E V E R S I N 2 0 2 0 Specialty Pharma Business Bemiparin

Biosimilar of Enoxaparin

Launches such as Neparvis and Volutsa

Existing portfolio of specialty pharmaceuticals

New acquisitions (Falithrom, Polaramine and sodium heparin) Toll Manufacturing Services Spare capacity in the manufacturing plants

New customers to be acquired Given the uncertainties associated to the development of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is not yet possible to make a precise assessment of the impact that the pandemic will have on 2020. ROVI expects the main negative impact on group sales to take place in Q2 2020.

Covid-19 pandemic, it is not yet possible to make a precise assessment of the impact that the pandemic will have on 2020. ROVI expects the main negative impact on group sales to take place in Q2 2020. The potential increase in the discounts to the National Health System as a result of the Covid-19 impact may affect attainment of these growth forecasts. 11 Financial results Good revenue level with outstanding LMWH sales growth Total operating revenue (€Mn) LMWH sales (€Mn) 120 80 40 0 +23% 101,0 82,2 0,2 +19% 12,7 0,6 8,3 +1% 10,7 8,2 +27% 79,7 62,7 60 +43% 53,9 40 37,6 29,6 +79% 16,5 20 21,1 +15% 24,3 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Prescription products Contrast agents & other hospital products Toll manufacturing Other Bemiparin Enoxaparin biosimilar Operating revenue increased by 23% to €101.0Mn, achieved on:

27% growth in prescription-based products; 1% growth in contrast agents and other hospital products; 19% increase in toll manufacturing; and OTC and other revenues decreased by 58%.

Sales of LMWH increased by 43% to €53.9Mn in Q1 2020.

to €53.9Mn in Q1 2020. Enoxaparin biosimilar sales increased by 79% to €29.6Mn and Bemiparin sales increased by 15 %.

13 Gross margin impacted by the increase of enoxaparin biosimilar sales and the increase of LMWH raw material prices Gross profit (€Mn) and Gross margin (%) 60% 57,0% 54,7% 50% +18% 40% 30% 55,2 46,8 20% 10% 0% Q1 2019 Q1 2020 • 60 40 20 • 0 Gross profit increased by 18% to €55.2Mn in Q1 2020, the gross margin showing a decrease of 2.3 pp from 57.0% in Q1 2019 to 54.7%, mainly due to: the €4.6Mn increase in potential discounts to the National Health System as a result of the health crisis related to the Covid-19;

Covid-19; the increase of Enoxaparin biosimilar sales, which added lower margins in Q1 2020 after the launch of the product in three new markets; and

the increase in the LMWH raw material prices (due to the African swine fever), which, in Q1 2020, were running around 40% over Q1 2019 prices. ROVI expects this upward trend in low-molecular-weight heparin raw material prices to increase during the first part of 2020. This, together with the uncertainty about the potential impact of the Covid-19, makes the impact of these issues on the 2020 gross margin unpredictable at the present date. Gross profit Gross margin 14 Cost control along with commitment to R&D SG&A expenses (€Mn) R&D expenses (€Mn) 40% 34,1% +10% 30,5% 30 8 -35% 6 30% 20 30,8 4 20% 28,0 6,9 10% 10 2 4,5 0 0% 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 SG&A SG&A/operating revenue SG&A expenses rose 10% to €30.8Mn in Q1 2020 mainly due to:

to €30.8Mn in Q1 2020 mainly due to: a larger volume of enoxaparin biosimilar production; the increase of €1.0Mn in personnel and other expenses related to the Covid-19 measures implemented; and international subsidiaries expenses (including Portugal) which amounted to €2.4Mn compared to €2.2Mn in Q1 2019. Excluding expenses related to Covid-19, SG&A would have increased by 6% to €29.7Mn in Q1 2020. In 2020, expenses related to international subsidiaries are expected to be around €10Mn.

R&D expenses decreased 35% to €4.5Mn in Q1 2020. These expenses are related to:

to €4.5Mn in Q1 2020. These expenses are related to: the preparation of the Doria ® registration dossier to be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); the development of the Letrozole-ISM ® Phase I trial; and the development of a new formulation of Risperidone-ISM® for a 3-monthly injection.

15 EBITDA EBITDA (€Mn) and EBITDA margin (%) 19,8% 20% +68% 20 14,4% 15% 15 10% 20,0 10 11,9 5 5% 0% 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 EBITDA EBITDA margin 2019 EBITDA impacts (€Mn) Note: EBITDA "pre-R&D" calculated excluding R&D expenses in Q1 2020 and Q1 2019 EBITDA (€Mn) and EBITDA "pre-R&D" margin (%) 30% +30% 24,2% 30 22,9% 25% 25 20% 20 15% 24,5 15 10% 18,8 10 5% 5 0% 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 EBITDA "pre R&D" EBITDA margin "pre R&D" EBITDA increased by 68% to €20.0Mn in Q1 2020, reflecting a 5.3 pp rise in the EBITDA margin, which was up to 19.8% in Q1 2020 from 14.4% in Q1 2019.

increased by 68% to €20.0Mn in Q1 2020, reflecting a 5.3 pp rise in the EBITDA margin, which was up to 19.8% in Q1 2020 from 14.4% in Q1 2019. EBITDA "pre-R&D" increased by 30% to €24.5Mn in Q1 2020, reflecting a 1.4 pp rise in the EBITDA margin to 24.2% in Q1 2020. Likewise,

increased by 30% to €24.5Mn in Q1 2020, reflecting a 1.4 pp rise in the EBITDA margin to 24.2% in Q1 2020. Likewise, recognising the same amount of R&D expenses in Q1 2020 as in Q1 2019, EBITDA would have increased by 48% to €17.5Mn, reflecting a 2.9 pp rise in the EBITDA margin to 17.4% in Q1 2020.

EBITDAC (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Coronavirus) increased to €21.0Mn in Q1 2020, a rise of 77% compared to the same period of the previous year, reflecting a 6.3 pp increase in the EBITDAC margin, which was up to 20.8% in Q1 2020 from 14.4% in Q1 2019. 16 EBIT EBIT (€Mn) and EBIT margin (%) 15% 15,0% 16 13% 9,2% 12 10% +101% 8% 15,1 8 5% 7,5 4 3% 0% 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 EBIT EBIT margin 2019 EBIT impacts (€Mn) Note: EBIT "pre-R&D" calculated excluding R&D expenses in Q1 2020 and Q1 2019. EBIT (€Mn) and EBIT "pre-R&D" margin (%) 25% 25 19,4% 20% 20 17,6% 15% +36% 15 10% 19,6 10 14,4 5% 5 0% 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 EBIT "pre R&D" EBIT margin "pre R&D" Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased by 12% to €4.8Mn in Q1 2020.

expenses increased by 12% to €4.8Mn in Q1 2020. EBIT increased to €15.1Mn in Q1 2020, reflecting a 5.8 pp rise in the EBIT margin, which was up to 15.0% in Q1 2020.

increased to €15.1Mn in Q1 2020, reflecting a 5.8 pp rise in the EBIT margin, which was up to 15.0% in Q1 2020. EBIT "pre-R&D" increased by 36%, from €14.4Mn in Q1 2019 to €19.6Mn in Q1 2020, reflecting a 1.9 pp rise in the EBIT margin to 19.4% in Q1 2020. Likewise,

increased by 36%, from €14.4Mn in Q1 2019 to €19.6Mn in Q1 2020, reflecting a 1.9 pp rise in the EBIT margin to 19.4% in Q1 2020. Likewise, recognising the same amount of R&D expenses in Q1 2020 as in Q1 2019, EBIT would have increased by 69% to €12.7Mn, reflecting a 3.4 pp rise in the EBIT margin.

17 Net profit Net profit (€Mn) 15 +102% 10 13,9 5 6,9 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Net profit "pre-R&D" (€Mn) 20 +35% 15 10 18,0 13,3 5 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Net profit increased to €13.9Mn in Q1 2020, a 102% rise compared to Q1 2019.

increased to €13.9Mn in Q1 2020, a 102% rise compared to Q1 2019. Net profit "pre R&D" increased by 35%, from €13.3Mn in Q1 2019 to €18.0Mn in Q1 2020. Likewise,

increased by 35%, from €13.3Mn in Q1 2019 to €18.0Mn in Q1 2020. Likewise, recognising the same amount of R&D expenses in Q1 2020 as in Q1 2019, net profit would have increased by 70% to €11.7Mn.

The effective tax rate was 9.6% in Q1 2020, compared to 6.9% in Q1 2019, mainly due to the recognition in 2019 of negative tax bases ROVI had the right to use. R&D tax credits decreased in Q1 2020 as a result of the decrease in R&D expenses in Q1 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year.

was 9.6% in Q1 2020, compared to 6.9% in Q1 2019, mainly due to the recognition in 2019 of negative tax bases ROVI had the right to use. R&D tax credits decreased in Q1 2020 as a result of the decrease in R&D expenses in Q1 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year. As of 31 March 2020, negative tax bases of the Group amounted to €34.9Mn, of which €8.3Mn will be used in the 2019 income tax and €0.8Mn in Q1 2020. Note: Net profit "pre-R&D" calculated excluding R&D expenses in Q1 2020 and Q1 2019. Same effective tax rate as the reported net profit. 18 Capital expenditure and Free Cash Flow Capex evolution (€Mn) Capex breakdown (%) Escuzar 4 facility; 6% Injectables; 21% -10% 3 ISM industrialization; Granada 35% facility; 6% 2 3,3 3,0 Maintenance 1 capex and Alcalá facility; other; 16% San Sebastián 8% 0 de los Reyes • €3.0Mn of capex invested in Q1 2020. facility; 9% Q1 2019 Q1 2020 • €0.6Mn of investment capex related to the injectable plant (Madrid); Free Cash Flow (€Mn) • €0.2Mn of investment capex related to the Granada facility; • €0.2Mn of investment capex related to the Alcalá de Henares facility; 0 -3,1 • €0.3Mn of investment capex related to the San Sebastián de los Reyes facility; • €1.0Mn of investment capex related to the ISM® industrialization; -5 • €0.2Mn of investment capex related to the Escuzar facility; and • €0.5Mn of maintenance capex and other capex €13.5Mn invested in Q1 2019 for the acquisition of Polaramine ® . -10 -19,0 • FCF decreased to €-3.1Mn mainly due to: • €13.8Mn increase in capex mainly because of the acquisition of Polaramine® in Q1 19; -15 • €8.0Mn increase in profit before income tax; • €8.9Mn increase in "trade and other payables" in Q1 2020 vs €1.9Mn increase in Q1 2019; -20 • €34.0Mn increase in "inventories" in Q1 2020 vs €13.2Mn increase in Q1 2019; Q1 2019 Q1 2020 • €2.5Mn increase in "trade and other receivables" in Q1 2019 vs €1.7Mn increase in Q1 2020. 19 Financial debt Debt breakdown by source (%) Debt maturities by year (€Mn) 60 Total debt Financial €76.7Mn liabilities for leases; 26% 40 Bank borrowings; 53,4 59% Debt with public 20 adminsitration; 15% 4,5 4,7 4,5 9,6 0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 onwards Debt with public administration represented 15% of total debt, with 0% interest rate.

represented 15% of total debt, with 0% interest rate. Gross cash position of €57.7Mn as of 31 March 2020 vs €68.9Mn as of 31 December 2019.

as of 31 March 2020 vs €68.9Mn as of 31 December 2019. Net debt of €19.0Mn as of 31 March 2020 vs €15.9Mn as of 31 December 2019.

For further information, please contact: Juan López-Belmonte Chief Executive Officer +34 91 3756235 jlopez-belmonte@rovi.eswww.rovi.es Javier López-Belmonte Chief Financial Officer +34 91 3756266 javierlbelmonte@rovi.es www.rovi.es Marta Campos Investor Relations +34 91 2444422 mcampos@rovi.es www.rovi.es

