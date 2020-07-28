LabCorp : Announces 2020 Second Quarter Results 0 07/28/2020 | 06:50am EDT Send by mail :

Q2 diluted EPS of $2.37, up 23% from $1.93 last year; Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.57, down (12%) from $2.93 last year

Q2 free cash flow of $272 million, up from $168 million last year

Processed more than 8.5 million molecular COVID-19 tests to date, increased capacity to approximately 180 thousand tests per day, and delivering results on average in 2 to 3 days with faster results for hospitalized patients

Granted Emergency Use Authorization for molecular COVID-19 pooled testing

Enhanced global hybrid and virtual trials capabilities with acquisition of GlobalCare in July LabCorp (or the Company) (NYSE: LH) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. “We continue to bring the full power of our combined diagnostics and drug development capabilities against this virus, applying our scientific expertise and ingenuity across all aspects of testing, treatments, and vaccines," said Adam Schechter, chairman and CEO, LabCorp. "During the second quarter, we delivered solid performance across the company despite the impact of the pandemic. I continue to be impressed with how quickly our teams have rallied to confront each and every challenge put before them, and I want to thank our 65,000 employees, as their efforts have been heroic during this difficult time.” Consolidated Results Second Quarter Results Revenue for the quarter was $2.77 billion, a decrease of (3.9%) from $2.88 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in revenue was due to a (5.4%) decline of organic revenue, (0.3%) from the disposition of a business, and (0.1%) from unfavorable foreign currency translation, partially offset by 1.9% from acquisitions. The (5.4%) decline of organic revenue was due to the pandemic, which reduced the Company's organic Base Business by (20.9%), partially offset by COVID-19 Testing of 15.4%. "Base Business" includes the Company's business operations except for molecular and serology COVID-19 testing ("COVID-19 Testing"). The decline in organic Base Business includes the lower Medicare and Medicaid pricing as a result of PAMA of (0.5%). Operating income for the quarter was $297.7 million, or 10.8% of revenue, compared to $335.7 million, or 11.6%, in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in operating income and margin was primarily due to the reduction in the Base Business (due to the pandemic and ($14.0) million from PAMA) and higher personnel costs (primarily driven by merit increases), partially offset by COVID-19 Testing and LaunchPad savings. The Company recorded restructuring charges, special items, and amortization, which together totaled $83.0 million in the quarter, compared to $111.2 million during the same period in 2019. Adjusted operating income (excluding amortization, restructuring charges, and special items) for the quarter was $380.7 million, resulting in a 13.8% adjusted operating margin, compared to $446.9 million, or 15.5%, in the second quarter of 2019. The ($66.1) million decline in adjusted operating income and (180) basis point decline in adjusted operating margin were primarily due to the reduction in the Base Business (due to the pandemic) and higher personnel costs, partially offset by the increase in COVID-19 Testing and LaunchPad savings. Net earnings for the quarter were $231.6 million, compared to $190.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. Diluted EPS were $2.37 in the quarter, an increase of 22.8% over $1.93 in the same period in 2019. The increase in net earnings and diluted EPS in the quarter was primarily due to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) Emergency Funding, which increased net earnings and diluted EPS by $55.9 million and $0.42 per share, respectively. Adjusted EPS (excluding amortization, restructuring charges, and special items) were $2.57 in the quarter, a decrease of (12.3%) compared to $2.93 in the second quarter of 2019 due to the pandemic. Adjusted EPS exclude the impact from the CARES Act Emergency Funding. Operating cash flow for the quarter was $370.7 million, compared to $253.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in operating cash flow was due to higher cash earnings, partially offset by higher working capital. For the second quarter of 2020, cash earnings included the CARES Act and benefited from income and payroll tax deferrals, while working capital was negatively impacted by an increase in COVID-19 Testing related supplies and accounts receivable. Capital expenditures totaled $98.5 million, compared to $85.2 million a year ago. This increase was driven by expenditures associated with the increase in COVID-19 Testing capacity of $20.1 million. As a result, free cash flow (operating cash flow less capital expenditures) was $272.2 million, up from $168.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. At the end of the quarter, the Company’s cash balance and total debt were $557.0 million and $6.2 billion, respectively. During the quarter, the Company invested $11.3 million on acquisitions. Year-To-Date Results Revenue was $5.59 billion, a decrease of (1.4%) from $5.67 billion in the first half of last year. The decrease in revenue was due to a (3.6%) decline of organic revenue, (0.4%) from the disposition of a business, and (0.1%) from unfavorable foreign currency translation, partially offset by 2.6% from acquisitions. The (3.6%) decline of organic revenue was due to the pandemic, which reduced the Company's organic Base Business by (11.7%), partially offset by COVID-19 Testing of 8.1%. The decline in the organic Base Business includes the negative impact from PAMA of (0.6%). Operating income was $105.1 million, or 1.9% of revenue, compared to $653.9 million, or 11.5%, in the first half of 2019. The decrease in operating income and margin was primarily due to the pandemic (including the impairments to goodwill and other assets), higher personnel costs (primarily driven by merit increases and one additional payroll day), and ($33.0) million from PAMA, partially offset by LaunchPad savings. The Company recorded restructuring charges, special items, impairments, and amortization, which together totaled $641.5 million in the first half of 2020, compared to $204.4 million during the same period in 2019. This increase includes COVID-19 related impairments on goodwill and other assets of $437.4 million, or approximately 3.7% of the Company's total goodwill and intangible assets that the Company recorded in the first quarter of 2020. In addition, the Company recorded $34.0 million of other COVID-19 related costs. Adjusted operating income (excluding amortization, restructuring charges, special items, and impairments) for the first half of 2020 was $746.6 million, resulting in a 13.3% adjusted operating margin, compared to $858.3 million, or 15.1%, in the first half of 2019. The ($111.7) million decline in adjusted operating income and (180) basis point decline in adjusted operating margin were primarily due to the reduction in the Base Business (due to the pandemic) and higher personnel costs, partially offset by the increase in COVID-19 Testing and LaunchPad savings. Net losses in the first half of 2020 were ($85.6) million, compared to net earnings of $376.0 million in the first half of 2019. Diluted EPS were ($0.88) in the first half of 2020 compared to $3.79 in the same period in 2019. Net losses and diluted EPS in the first six months of 2020 include the CARES Act Emergency Funding, which improved net losses and diluted EPS by $55.9 million and $0.42 per share, respectively. Adjusted EPS (excluding amortization, restructuring charges, special items, and impairments) were $4.94 in the first half of 2020, a decrease of (11.0%) compared to $5.55 in the first half of 2019 due to the pandemic. Adjusted EPS exclude the impact from the CARES Act Emergency Funding. Operating cash flow was $574.5 million, compared to $419.3 million in the first half of 2019. The increase in operating cash flow was due to higher cash earnings, partially offset by higher working capital. For the first six months of 2020, cash earnings included the CARES Act and benefited from income and payroll tax deferrals, while working capital was negatively impacted by an increase in COVID-19 Testing related supplies and accounts receivable. Capital expenditures totaled $205.1 million, compared to $179.4 million during the same period in 2019. This increase was primarily driven by expenditures associated with the increase in COVID-19 Testing capacity of $22.5 million. As a result, free cash flow (operating cash flow less capital expenditures) was $369.4 million, compared to $239.9 million in the first half of 2019. Second Quarter Segment Results The following segment results exclude amortization, restructuring charges, special items, and unallocated corporate expenses. LabCorp Diagnostics Revenue for the quarter was $1.69 billion, a decrease of (3.9%) from $1.76 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in revenue was due to a (4.9%) decline in organic revenue and (0.1%) from unfavorable foreign currency translation, partially offset by 1.1% from acquisitions. The (4.9%) decline in organic revenue was due to a (30.1%) decline of the organic Base Business (due to the pandemic), partially offset by 25.2% from COVID-19 Testing. The (30.1%) decline of the organic Base Business includes a (0.8%) negative impact from PAMA and a (1.2%) reduction due to the September 2019 non-renewal of the BeaconLBS - UnitedHealthcare contract pertaining to the Florida market. Total volume (measured by requisitions) decreased by (19.5%) as organic volume declined by (20.7%), partially offset by acquisition volume of 1.2%. The decline in organic volume includes a (35.3%) reduction in the Base Business (due to the pandemic), partially offset by increased demand for COVID-19 Testing of 14.6%. The organic Base Business volumes improved throughout the quarter, while at the same time COVID-19 Testing demand continued to grow. For June, daily organic volume increased approximately 6% as compared to the prior year, as the (17%) decline in the organic Base Business was more than offset by COVID-19 Testing volume of approximately 23%. While total volume declined (19.5%), price / mix increased by 15.6% due to COVID-19 Testing of 10.7% and the Base Business of 4.9%. The Base Business price includes the negative impact from PAMA of (0.8%) and the non-renewal of the BeaconLBS contract of (1.2%). Adjusted operating income for the quarter was $308.8 million, or 18.2% of revenue, compared to $345.4 million, or 19.6%, in the second quarter of 2019. The ($36.6) million decline in adjusted operating income and (140) basis point decline in adjusted operating margin were primarily due to the reduction in the Base Business (due to the pandemic) and higher personnel costs, partially offset by the increase in COVID-19 Testing and LaunchPad savings. The Company remains on track to deliver approximately $200 million of net savings from its three-year Diagnostics LaunchPad initiative by the end of 2021. Covance Drug Development Revenue for the quarter was $1.09 billion, a decrease of (2.9%) from $1.13 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in revenue was due to a (5.2%) decline in organic revenue, (0.7%) from the disposition of a business, and (0.1%) from unfavorable foreign currency translation, partially offset by a 3.1% benefit from an acquisition. The decline in organic revenue was primarily due to the negative impact from the pandemic, partially offset by a 1.1% increase from molecular COVID-19 testing through its Central Laboratories business. The pandemic continues to cause delays in clinical trial progression and associated testing, reductions in investigator site access, as well as interruptions to the supply chain particularly impacting the nonclinical business unit. Adjusted operating income for the quarter was $112.7 million, or 10.3% of revenue, compared to $141.7 million, or 12.6%, in the second quarter of 2019. The ($29.0) million decrease in adjusted operating income and (230) basis point decrease in adjusted operating margin were primarily due to the negative impact from the pandemic and higher personnel costs, partially offset by molecular COVID-19 testing and LaunchPad savings. The Company remains on track to deliver approximately $150 million of net savings from its three-year Drug Development LaunchPad initiative by the end of 2020. Net orders and net book-to-bill during the trailing twelve months were $6.11 billion and 1.32, respectively. Backlog at the end of the quarter was $11.79 billion compared to $11.30 billion last quarter, and the Company expects approximately $4.0 billion of its backlog to convert into revenue in the next twelve months. Outlook for 2020 Given the continued unpredictability pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding government restrictions and customer behavior, there are a wide-range of feasible financial outcomes. As a result, the Company continues to not provide 2020 guidance. While LabCorp's Base Business continues to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's outlook has improved across the enterprise. In LabCorp Diagnostics, demand for its Base Business continues to be below the Company's historical levels; however, this business has been steadily recovering from its trough in April, while at the same time COVID-19 Testing continues to grow. To date, LabCorp has performed more than 8.5 million molecular COVID-19 tests as well as more than 2 million serology COVID-19 tests. The Company's current molecular COVID-19 testing capacity is approximately 180,000 tests per day and growing. In Covance Drug Development, while it is expected that the pandemic will continue to negatively impact its business, this impact is expected to subside throughout the year through continuing to work on projects supporting global vaccine and treatment development, with additional support from growth of COVID-19 Testing. As previously announced, the Company instituted numerous actions to help mitigate the financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, which included furloughs, reduced hours, and the suspension of discretionary merit adjustments and 401(k) contributions. In response to LabCorp's improved outlook, the Company has been resuming regular work schedules and is proceeding with merit adjustments and will retroactively reinstate 401(k) contributions. Use of Adjusted Measures The Company has provided in this press release and accompanying tables “adjusted” financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted EPS (or adjusted net income per share), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, and certain segment information. The Company believes these adjusted measures are useful to investors as a supplement to, but not as a substitute for, GAAP measures, in evaluating the Company’s operational performance. The Company further believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors in evaluating operating results and trends, and growth and shareholder returns, as well as in comparing the Company’s financial results with the financial results of other companies. LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in Millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 2,768.8 $ 2,881.7 $ 5,592.6 $ 5,672.9 Cost of revenues 2,008.3 2,056.9 4,104.1 4,058.4 Gross profit 760.5 824.8 1,488.5 1,614.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses 396.3 415.3 791.8 809.1 Amortization of intangibles and other assets 60.1 60.2 122.4 117.3 Goodwill and other asset impairments — — 437.4 — Restructuring and other charges 6.4 13.6 31.8 34.2 Operating income 297.7 335.7 105.1 653.9 Other income (expense): Interest expense (52.7) (59.1) (107.7) (115.8) Equity method income (loss), net 1.8 2.5 (4.8) 5.5 Investment income 2.5 1.4 5.1 2.0 Other, net 47.7 (10.5) 31.6 (20.9) Earnings before income taxes 297.0 270.0 29.3 524.7 Provision for income taxes 65.4 79.3 114.6 148.1 Net earnings (loss) 231.6 190.7 (85.3) 376.6 Less: Net earnings attributable to the noncontrolling interest — (0.3) (0.3) (0.6) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings $ 231.6 $ 190.4 $ (85.6) $ 376.0 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 2.38 $ 1.94 $ (0.88) $ 3.82 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 2.37 $ 1.93 $ (0.88) $ 3.79 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 97.3 98.1 97.2 98.4 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 97.7 98.8 97.2 99.1 LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in Millions) June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 557.0 $ 337.5 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $29.1 and $19.0 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,661.0 1,543.9 Unbilled services 535.4 481.4 Supplies inventory 342.3 244.7 Prepaid expenses and other 317.5 373.7 Total current assets 3,413.2 2,981.2 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,627.7 2,636.6 Goodwill, net 7,422.7 7,865.0 Intangible assets, net 3,877.2 4,034.5 Joint venture partnerships and equity method investments 72.3 84.9 Deferred income taxes 4.9 8.8 Other assets, net 431.1 435.4 Total assets $ 17,849.1 $ 18,046.4 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 534.1 $ 632.3 Accrued expenses and other 1,032.7 942.4 Unearned revenue 473.3 451.0 Short-term operating lease liabilities 195.3 206.5 Short-term finance lease liabilities 8.2 8.4 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt 790.8 415.2 Total current liabilities 3,034.4 2,655.8 Long-term debt, less current portion 5,416.6 5,789.8 Operating lease liabilities 615.5 596.6 Financing lease liabilities 87.5 91.1 Deferred income taxes and other tax liabilities 907.3 942.8 Other liabilities 415.6 383.2 Total liabilities 10,476.9 10,459.3 Commitments and contingent liabilities Noncontrolling interest 19.5 20.1 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, 97.3 and 97.2 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 9.0 9.0 Additional paid-in capital 32.1 26.8 Retained earnings 7,760.6 7,903.6 Less common stock held in treasury — — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (449.0) (372.4) Total shareholders’ equity 7,352.7 7,567.0 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,849.1 $ 18,046.4 LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in Millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings (loss) $ 231.6 $ 190.7 $ (85.3) $ 376.6 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 143.9 141.6 288.5 277.1 Stock compensation 39.8 26.5 57.7 52.0 Operating lease right-of-use asset expense 46.7 32.8 103.9 94.0 Goodwill and other asset impairments — — 437.4 — Deferred income taxes (34.5) (1.9) (29.4) 15.2 Other 12.1 14.3 55.4 21.3 Change in assets and liabilities (net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures): Increase in accounts receivable (170.9) (0.3) (124.2) (91.1) Increase in unbilled services (57.8) (41.0) (58.9) (67.4) Increase in supplies inventory (87.8) (5.1) (98.4) (1.7) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other 36.1 8.9 33.1 16.1 Decrease in accounts payable (32.4) (80.2) (88.9) (109.0) (Decrease) increase in unearned revenue 40.1 (10.6) 28.9 (5.0) Decrease (increase) in accrued expenses and other 203.8 (22.2) 54.7 (158.8) Net cash provided by operating activities 370.7 253.5 574.5 419.3 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (98.5) (85.2) (205.1) (179.4) Proceeds from sale of assets 0.2 0.3 7.2 4.2 Proceeds from sale or distribution of investments 0.1 3.0 1.0 3.4 Investments in equity affiliates (13.9) (12.5) (21.8) (15.8) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (11.3) (656.4) (11.3) (703.7) Net cash used for investing activities (123.4) (750.8) (230.0) (891.3) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from term loan — 850.0 — 850.0 Payments on term loan — (250.0) — (250.0) Proceeds from revolving credit facilities — 286.3 151.7 419.5 Payments on revolving credit facilities — (251.3) (151.7) (384.5) Net share settlement tax payments from issuance of stock to employees (9.5) (20.7) (31.5) (40.1) Net proceeds from issuance of stock to employees 1.9 9.2 28.8 33.9 Purchase of common stock — (199.9) (100.0) (300.0) Other (9.3) (8.7) (17.0) (17.1) Net cash used for financing activities (16.9) 414.9 (119.7) 311.7 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3.0 (1.0) (5.3) (1.1) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 233.4 (83.4) 219.5 (161.4) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 323.6 348.8 337.5 426.8 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 557.0 $ 265.4 $ 557.0 $ 265.4 LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS Condensed Combined Non-GAAP Pro Forma Segment Information (Dollars in Millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 LabCorp Diagnostics Revenues $ 1,692.7 $ 1,760.9 $ 3,394.7 $ 3,482.9 Adjusted Operating Income $ 308.8 $ 345.4 $ 563.0 $ 655.7 Adjusted Operating Margin 18.2 % 19.6 % 16.6 % 18.8 % Covance Drug Development Revenues $ 1,093.7 $ 1,126.4 $ 2,237.5 $ 2,201.0 Adjusted Operating Income $ 112.7 $ 141.7 $ 263.5 $ 279.7 Adjusted Operating Margin 10.3 % 12.6 % 11.8 % 12.7 % Consolidated Revenues $ 2,768.8 $ 2,881.7 $ 5,592.6 $ 5,672.9 Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 421.5 $ 487.1 $ 826.5 $ 935.4 Unallocated corporate expense $ (40.8) $ (40.2) $ (79.9) $ (77.1) Consolidated Adjusted Operating Income $ 380.7 $ 446.9 $ 746.6 $ 858.3 Adjusted Operating Margin 13.8 % 15.5 % 13.3 % 15.1 % The consolidated revenue and adjusted segment operating income are presented net of intersegment transaction eliminations and other amounts not used in determining segment performance. Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP measures. See the subsequent reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted Operating Income Operating Income $ 297.7 $ 335.7 $ 105.1 $ 653.9 Amortization of intangibles and other assets (a) 60.1 60.2 122.4 117.3 Restructuring and other charges (b) 6.4 13.6 31.8 34.2 Acquisition and disposition-related costs (c) 4.6 33.2 13.0 44.3 LaunchPad system implementation costs (d) 0.2 2.6 1.1 5.0 Executive transition expenses (e) 7.8 1.5 10.6 2.9 COVID-19 related costs (f) 12.1 — 34.0 — Goodwill and other asset impairments (g) — — 437.4 — Other (8.2) 0.1 (8.8) 0.7 Adjusted operating income $ 380.7 $ 446.9 $ 746.6 $ 858.3 Adjustments impacting revenues (h) $ — $ — $ 17.0 $ — Adjusted operating margin 13.8 % 15.5 % 13.3 % 15.1 % Adjusted Net Income Net Income $ 231.6 $ 190.4 $ (85.6) $ 376.0 Impact of adjustments to operating income 83.0 111.2 641.5 204.4 CARES Act funding (i) (55.9) — (55.9) — Losses and (gains) on venture fund investments, net (j) 5.2 (2.3) 25.4 3.9 Loss on sale of business (k) 0.5 8.8 0.5 8.8 Income tax impact of adjustments (l) (13.4) (18.4) (42.8) (42.7) Adjusted net income $ 251.0 $ 289.7 $ 483.1 $ 550.4 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 97.7 98.8 97.8 99.1 Adjusted net income per share $ 2.57 $ 2.93 $ 4.94 $ 5.55 (a) Amortization of intangible assets acquired as part of business acquisitions. (b) Restructuring and other charges represent amounts incurred in connection with the elimination of redundant positions within the organization in connection with our LaunchPad initiatives and acquisitions or dispositions of businesses by the Company. (c) Acquisition and disposition-related costs include due-diligence legal and advisory fees, retention bonuses and other integration and disposition related activities in connection with contemplated and completed transactions. (d) LaunchPad system implementation costs include non-capitalized costs associated with the implementation of a system as part of the LaunchPad business process improvement initiative. (e) Represents executive transition expenses related to various management reorganizations. (f) Costs related to incremental operating expenses and receivables reserves incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (g) During the first quarter of 2020, the Company determined that certain goodwill and long-lived assets were impaired and that an additional valuation allowance on a note receivable from a business divestiture was necessary to reflect an increase in the collection risk. These charges were triggered by the current economic conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (h) The Company estimates that, as a result of increases in unemployment and the potential financial difficulties of medical practices from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, receivable reserves needed to be increased in the LabCorp Diagnostics segment. (i) The Company recorded $55.9 in funding from the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund for provider relief that was appropriated by Congress to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. (j) The Company makes venture fund investments in companies or investment funds developing promising technology related to its operations. The Company recorded net gains and losses for the quarter related to several distributions from venture funds, increases in the market value of investments, and impairments of other investments due to the underlying performance of the investments. (k) Represents the loss on sale of the CRP business as part of the Envigo transaction during the second quarter of 2019. (l) Income tax impact of adjustments calculated based on the tax rate applicable to each item. # # # View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005511/en/

