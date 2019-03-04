Laboratory of America : 2018 Form 10-K

UNITED STATES

Commission file number - 1-11353

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS

Delaware 13-3757370
358 South Main Street, Burlington, North Carolina 27215

(336) 229-1127

Common Stock, $0.10 par value New York Stock Exchange

As of June 30, 2018, the aggregate market value of the common stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant was approximately $17.5 billion.

98.6 million shares as of February 26, 2019.

Index

Page Item 1. Business 4 Business Segments 7 LabCorp Diagnostics Segment 7 Covance Drug Development 15 Customers 19 Capital Allocation 20 Seasonality 20 Investments in Joint Venture Partnerships 20 Sales, Marketing and Customer Service 21 Information Systems 21 Quality 21 Intellectual Property Rights 23 Employees 23 Regulation and Reimbursement 23 Compliance Program 30 Information Security 30 Item 1A. Risk Factors 31 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 43 Item 2. Properties 44 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 45 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 49 Item 5. 50 Item 6. 51 Item 7. 53 Item 7A. 69 Item 8. 70 Item 9. 70 Item 9A. 70 Item 9B. 71 Item 10. 71 Item 11. 76 Item 12. 76 Item 13. 76 Item 14. 76 Item 15. 77 Item 16. 82

Part I

Part II

Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters, and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities

Selected Financial Data

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

Financial Statements and Supplementary Data

Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure Controls and Procedures

Other Information

Part III

Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance Executive Compensation

Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters

Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence Principal Accountant Fees and Services

Part IV

Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules

Form 10-K Summary

PART IItem 1.

BUSINESS

Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings (LabCorp® or the Company) is a leading global life sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care. The Company provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services through LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD). LabCorp is positioned at the convergence of research and care delivery to enable more precise and individualized healthcare, bringing together world-class diagnostics and drug development capabilities. With nearly 61,000 employees worldwide, the Company's mission is to improve health and improve lives by delivering world-class diagnostics, accelerating the availability of innovative medicines to patients, and using technology to change the way care is delivered. LabCorp, an S&P 500 company, was named to FORTUNE magazine's 2019 List of World's Most Admired Companies, making the annual list for the second consecutive year.

The Company provides diagnostic, drug development and technology-enabled solutions for more than 120 million patient encounters per year. The Company typically processes tests on more than 2.5 million patient specimens per week and also supports clinical trial activity in approximately 100 countries through its industry-leading central laboratory, preclinical, and clinical development businesses, generating more safety and efficacy data to support drug approvals than any other company. CDD collaborated on 93% of the novel drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2018, including 94% of the novel rare and orphan disease drugs and 94% of the novel oncology drugs. In addition, CDD has been involved in the development of all of the current top 50 drugs on the market as measured by sales revenue.

The Company, a Delaware corporation, is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina, and was incorporated in 1971. Although portions of its business have an even longer history, the Company identifies its founding in 1969 and will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2019. The Company has continually expanded and diversified its business offerings, technological expertise, geographic reach, revenue base, and financial growth opportunities through a combination of organic investments and disciplined acquisitions.

Combined, Global Capabilities

Today, the Company participates in drug development from discovery through commercialization; it is the go-to partner for the development, validation and commercialization of companion diagnostics, which are key drivers of personalized medicine; it offers a growing menu of nearly 5,000 high-quality, high-value clinical laboratory tests; and, increasingly, it provides guidance to consumers and care providers about how to integrate drugs and diagnostics into patient care.

The combination of LCD's and CDD's core capabilities enables the Company to create compelling advantages for clients. LCD's patient insights and CDD's global physician-investigator performance data create a powerful competitive advantage that presents significant long-term growth potential. As a result, LabCorp can win studies and recruit patients and investigators for trials more efficiently. The Company has proprietary data sets with more than 30 billion lab test results, reaching roughly 50% of the United States (U.S.) population and a significant database of experienced investigators and trial sites. The 2017 acquisition of Chiltern International Group, Inc. (Chiltern) further enhanced Covance's offerings as a major partner serving the top 20 biopharmaceutical segment and expanded the Company's current offering to include a dedicated focus on the high-growth emerging and mid-market biopharmaceutical segments.

The combined capabilities of the business have also contributed to the Company's position as a market leader in the development and commercialization of companion and complementary diagnostics. Companion diagnostics are tests that should be used before a patient can be treated with a specific therapeutic to help identify how or if the therapeutic will be effective or if it may cause adverse events. Complementary diagnostics are not required for determining who should receive the therapeutic, or how it should be used, but can give physicians valuable information about a patient's potential response to a specific therapeutic or class of therapeutics. The Company's dedicated companion diagnostics team collaborated with over 50 clients on more than 100 companion diagnostics projects in 2018. LCD and CDD have been involved in the development of drugs and their associated companion diagnostics for more than 20 years, and together have supported more FDA-approved companion diagnostics than any other company.

The Company serves a broad range of customers, including managed care organizations (MCOs), biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers (e.g. physician assistants and nurse practitioners, generally referred to herein as physicians), hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations (CROs) and independent clinical laboratories. Through the tools the Company provides, customers can leverage the Company's deep scientific and therapeutic experience, cutting-edge technology, and considerable real-world data and patient intelligence, LabCorp customers can understand and respond to evolving patient needs with precision. The breadth of the Company's offerings has accelerated revenue and profit growth while generating strong returns for shareholders through share price appreciation. The Company's diversified service offerings also help to balance the impact of changes in the U.S. healthcarepayment system, such as the reductions to the Medicare fee schedule under the Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA), and associated reductions to other payers including Medicaid.

Positioning the Company for the Future

The Company believes that it can play a larger role in the rapidly evolving healthcare environment by continuing to focus on three key strategic initiatives to broaden its role: supporting customers' transition to value-based care, streamlining the drug development process, and creating a leading and differentiated consumer experience. In addition, the Company believes that continued consolidation in healthcare and the Company's strong relationships with hospitals and health systems will allow LabCorp to provide leading solutions to help improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs as health systems increasingly become the focal point of coordinated patient care.

Value-Based Care

The healthcare system is in the midst of a complex and iterative transition to value-based care, with increased use of reimbursement models based on quality of care and on patient outcomes, and less reliance on traditional fee-for-services based payments. The Company is focused on improving efficiency in care delivery, reducing the overall cost of patient care, and using the Company's combination of diagnostic and drug development capabilities to accelerate progress towards more precise and individualized healthcare.

The Company is supporting customers transitioning to value-based care through its differentiated, comprehensive solutions including leading laboratory services, clinical decision support (CDS), robust data integration offerings, drug development solutions, and payer and provider collaborations. The Company is a critical player in enabling targeted, tailored, high-value care in part by helping physicians choose the right test to determine the right medication at the right dosage, and helping to deliver the next generation of lifesaving drugs, which increasingly rely on the individual patient's genetic makeup to determine appropriateness of use, dosing and co-treatment options. In 2018, LabCorp announced that effective January 1, 2019, it would be an in-network laboratory for Aetna, in addition to extending its existing in-network agreement with UnitedHealthcare. With these agreements, the Company is a contracted laboratory partner for all of the major national managed care plans, which reinforces the Company's differentiated value proposition to physicians and patients. In November 2018, the Company also extended its agreement with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. The Company will continue to be the exclusive laboratory for Horizon Medicaid members. The Company will no longer be the exclusive capitated laboratory for Horizon HMO Members but will continue to be an in-network laboratory for all Horizon members, including HMO members.

Streamlining Drug Development

In today's healthcare landscape, there is a need to streamline the drug development process to bring new drugs to market faster. However, the number of compounds in the pipeline continues to grow and the development path is increasingly complex and costly. These trends have led to growing competition for investigators and patients in clinical studies. In this environment, demand from biopharmaceutical companies for data-driven study design and execution, scalable, innovative tools and processes, and access to relevant analytes, biomarkers and tests continues to rise.

CDD's unique end-to-end global capabilities provide biopharmaceutical and medical device companies with differentiated solutions to streamline development by allowing for more efficient study design, and faster and more targeted identification of eligible patients and investigators. The Company's investment in CDD's unmatched combination of capabilities, analytics and scale has strengthened its leadership advantage in areas such as companion diagnostics and real-world evidence insights. The Company's integration of new innovations in this space, such as using robotic software process automation, also enhances efficiency and quality. In addition, LCD's strategic relationships with hospitals and health systems create opportunities for those organizations to become research partners to participate in studies and clinical trials with CDD.

The unique combination of the Company's diagnostic and drug development operating models enables the Company to create differentiated and innovative solutions to streamline the drug development process. The Company expects to see increasing adoption of virtual clinical trials and mobile health technology by clinical trial sponsors. For example, the Company is applying its market access call-center capabilities to enroll and engage patients, its patient service centers (PSCs) to provide blood draws and biometric assessments in locations convenient to patients, and its central laboratory services to perform the associated testing. These offerings, individually or in combination, can speed patient recruitment and site selection, improve trial design and data quality, and thereby decrease study duration, costs, and the patient burden of participating in clinical research.

The Growing Importance of the Consumer in Healthcare

Patients are increasingly interested in their health and wellness and and they are becoming more influential in their healthcare decision-making, instead of simply reacting to symptoms of disease. They have more responsibility for the costs of their care and technological advances are driving an expectation of convenient channels for accessing healthcare. This change requires healthcare providers to increasingly view patients as consumers. The Company is investing in new tools and technology to create a