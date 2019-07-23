Laboratory of America : 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LABCORP TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

ON JULY 25, 2019

BURLINGTON, N.C., June 25, 2019 - LabCorp® (NYSE: LH) will release its second quarter of 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25, 2019, followed by a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 844-634-1444 within the U.S. and Canada, or 1-615-247-0253 internationally, using the passcode 9679477.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. EDT on July 25, 2019, until 11:30 a.m. EDT on August 8, 2019, by dialing 855-859-2056 within the U.S. and Canada, or 1-404-537-3406 internationally, using the passcode 9679477.

The earnings release, accompanying financial information, and a real-time webcast of the conference call will be available on the LabCorp Investor Relations website. The webcast will be archived and accessible through July 24, 2020.

About LabCorp

LabCorp (NYSE: LH), an S&P 500 company, is a leading global life sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care, providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. With a mission to improve health and improve lives, LabCorp delivers world-class diagnostic solutions, brings innovative medicines to patients faster, and uses technology to improve the delivery of care. LabCorp reported revenue of more than $11 billion in 2018. To learn more about LabCorp, visit www.LabCorp.com, and to learn more about Covance Drug Development, visit www.Covance.com.

